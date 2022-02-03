Marc Meachem: In terms of the progress, I would say this is A Tale of Two Cities. It’s really a tale of tremendous progress but also tremendous disparity. With HIV — and I’ve lived through the entire 40 years of the epidemic — we went from the disease being a death sentence to it becoming a manageable scenario wherein many people can expect to live a normal life span. That’s really a testament to the science.

There’s also a humanity component to the progress: Less demanding and less persistent treatment regimens offer many people emotional and practical benefits. We also now know based on the science that if you’re on HIV treatment and you’re undetectable, you cannot transmit to a sexual partner. That knowledge is a huge relief in terms of the humanitarian progress of HIV.

However, not everyone has benefited from the scientific and humanitarian progress equally. Certain communities remain disproportionately impacted by HIV and so, even after 40 years of progress, there’s more work to be done.