H&M's Moschino Collab Advertises With Plus-Size Model, Doesn't Offer Plus Sizes

The Moschino x H&M capsule collaboration dropped on Thursday, and it was a huge disappointment for some plus-size shoppers.

Highly anticipated and announced months ago, the collection ranges in price from $20 to $400, but features little range in sizing.

HuffPost reviewed H&M’s website and found the sizes available for the Moschino collaboration for women included extra-small, small and medium. The men’s sizes included extra-small, small, medium and large.

“There were some items within the collection that went up to an L for both ladies and men,” H&M told HuffPost in a statement via email, but “many items currently sold out online and in store which may account for not being able to see the full size range of a particular item online, as it might be showing as sold out.”

While H&M has long had issues with size expansion and becoming a more inclusive fast fashion brand, it’s deeply problematic that this particular line doesn’t have extended sizes because of how it was marketed.

In the flashy advertisements and a lookbook leading up to the line’s launch, the man behind Moschino, Jeremy Scott, featured the likes of drag queen Aquaria, actress Mj Rodriguez, Japanese twin rockers Amiya, and plus-size model Barbie Ferreira.

The ad featuring Ferreira suggests a plus-size woman could wear clothing from the collection ― but according to H&M, the clothing is not actually being offered in plus sizes.

HuffPost asked H&M if there are plus-size items available and added that featuring Ferreira in the collection’s ads led consumers to believe there were.

“The Moschino tv H&M collaboration was not offered in plus sizes for ladies or men’s. H&M is constantly evaluating our collaborations in order to improve product offering for our customers and recognizes that this is an opportunity for the future,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“H&M offers plus size product on hm.com and believes that everyone should be able to find something at H&M no matter what your size or style.”

Many on social media couldn’t help but be disappointed by the lack of inclusivity:

