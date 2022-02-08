Sports

Olympic Hockey Ref Takes Direct Slash To The Face, Returns To Ice Like It’s NBD

Cianna Lieffers was unintentionally slashed across the face by Amanda Kessel’s wayward high stick during the U.S.-Canada clash in Beijing.
Canada’s 4-2 preliminary round game win over the U.S. women’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday left its mark on referee Cianna Lieffers.

Lieffers was unintentionally slashed across the face by U.S. forward Amanda Kessel’s wayward high stick during the second period. The scary moment soon went viral on social media. (Watch here.)

Lieffers, from Canada, left the ice for treatment of what appeared to be a deep cut above her lip. She returned to the ice later with a bandage.

Fans on Twitter hailed Lieffers’ return to duty.

