'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer Will Put A Nostalgia Spell On You: 'We're Back, Witches'

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker return for the "Hocus Pocus" sequel arriving on Disney+ in September. Walt Disney Studios

Far less terrifying than any of Bette Midler’s recent tweets, the first trailer for the long-awaited “Hocus Pocus” sequel arrived on Tuesday, making it a glorious morning indeed.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Midler return to their full witchy glory in the first look at “Hocus Pocus 2,” announcing: “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!” before letting out a signature cackle.

Advertisement

Arriving nearly 30 years after the beloved 1993 live-action Disney film, the sequel sees a group of high schoolers lighting the storied Black Flame Candle and resurrecting the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, who are seeking revenge.

“Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve,” the official synopsis says.

Directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo, “Hocus Pocus 2” will arrive just in time for Halloween, debuting on Disney+ Sept. 30.

Advertisement

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Fletcher said in a statement.

Other than the leading trio, the first film’s stars won’t return for more Halloween fun. The sequel features a brand-new cast of characters, including “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, “Gossip Girl” breakout Whitney Peak, “Veep” alum Tony Hale and “The Tomorrow War’s” Sam Richardson.

Disney also released a new poster for the movie, declaring, “We’re Back, Witches.”