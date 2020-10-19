ENTERTAINMENT

The Sanderson Sisters Are Back! Here's A Sneak Peak At The 'Hocus Pocus' Reunion

Bette Midler shared a snapshot of herself, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy dressed as their iconic witchy characters in the 1993 film.

We’re not sure who lit the Black Flame candle again, but we’re certainly not mad about it.

The Sanderson sisters, who came to fame in the 1993 Halloween comedy “Hocus Pocus,” will be reuniting for one night next week. 

Fans can see a sneak peak of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson in a fun snapshot Midler shared on Instagram over the weekend.

“Your 3 fav witches - @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME - are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!” Midler wrote. “‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces!”

The one-hour reunion special starring the fictional siblings is part of Hulaween, a Halloween virtual fundraising event that benefits the New York Restoration Project, a conservation nonprofit founded by Midler.

To watch the broadcast, online tickets are being sold for $10. Viewers can expect to see the likes of Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson and many more in the production.

“In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” will air on Oct. 30. You can buy tickets here.

