Hoda Kotb Adopts Second Daughter And Gives Her An Adorable Name

Hoda Kotb’s mornings just got a little bit busier, thanks to the newest member of her family.

On Tuesday, Kotb did a phone interview with her “Today Show” colleagues and revealed that she has adopted a baby girl, whom she’s named Hope Catherine Kotb.

Kotb already has a 2-year-old, Hayley Joy, who is also adopted.

“I’m feeding her, and I can’t believe it,” Kotb tearfully told her co-workers of the new baby. “I’m so happy she’s here!”

Hayley is also enjoying her new sibling, Kotb said.

“This morning at breakfast, [Haley] was trying to feed [Hope] her raspberries, and I was like, ‘Not yet, babe,’” Hoda recounted. “She was literally marching around saying, ‘I’m a big sister!’”

Kotb also explained the meaning behind her new daughter’s name.

“The name came because I think there are a lot of women out there who are hoping their day is coming too, you know?” she said.

Kotb said the baby’s middle name, “Catherine,” is also her best friend’s daughter’s name.

“It just so happens the weekend when [Hope] was born, it was also John’s birthday, my best friend’s husband who passed, and they said that they promised him that they would come to New York and go to Yankee Stadium to a baseball game for him on his birthday in heaven,” she said.