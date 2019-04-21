Hoda Kotb Beams In First Family Photo With New Baby

Hoda Kotb was all smiles on Easter in her first family photo since bringing home baby Hope Catherine.

In an Instagram photo shared Sunday, the NBC “Today” show co-host was seen grinning with partner Joel Schiffman, 2-year-old Hayley Joy and the recently adopted infant.

“This is us,” Kotb, 54, captioned the picture in which Schiffman is cradling their new daughter, bottle in hand.

Kotb also posted a shot of her mother, Sameha, holding the child in a tender moment.

“This makes me so happy... my mom filled with Hope,” she wrote.

Announcing the newest addition to her family on Tuesday in an interview with her NBC colleagues, Kotb teared up with joy.

“I’m feeding her, and I can’t believe it,” she said. “I’m so happy she’s here!”

Anchor Al Roker visited the family last week, appearing ecstatic to meet baby Hope. He shared his visit in a series of photos on Instagram, captioned, “I can’t stop smiling.”

For Kotb, its one of two major changes this month, as she said goodbye less than three weeks ago to Kathie Lee Gifford, with whom she had co-hosted the fourth hour of “Today” for 11 years.