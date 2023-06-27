Hoka Hoka sneakers

There’s a good chance you’ve seen Hoka sneakers out in the wild. These trendy kicks have become all but ubiquitous in the past couple of years, easily identifiable by their chunky soles and prominent logo. And while I love a trend, I am generally put off by logo-forward footwear and have been avoiding the brand, despite desperately needing a new pair of running shoes. But after hearing several friends rave about their comfort, I knew I needed to take the leap and snag a pair for myself.

Despite having zero problems dropping over $100 on a skin care haul, I get itchy when I think about spending that much on a pair of utilitarian shoes that I’ll probably only wear while working out or running errands. But after trying them out for a few weeks, I regret to inform you that not only are Hokas worth every penny, but they’re also as comfortable and cool as everyone says.

I opted for the Clifton 9 style in black and white, though they are available in 12 different color combinations, from understated and neutral to bold and statement-making. I also liked that the branding is closer to the back of the foot and less prominent than other Hoka designs I considered, like the Bondi 8. Despite reservations about the logo feeling “loud,” I’m pleased to report that the heel placement feels relatively subtle and discreet.

The Hoka Clifton 9 sneaker is delightfully plush, with a responsive foam cushion that makes it feel like I’m walking on clouds. Yet despite what feels like an ultra-thick, cushy insole, the shoe itself is light as a feather, so you don’t feel like you’re knocking around with bricks on your feet. The recently redesigned outer sole provides the perfect amount of shock absorption while jogging or jumping, with ample arch and heel support. Best of all, the platform gives about an inch and a half of extra height and helps to elongate the look of my legs, which is a must if you’re petite like me.

I am always worried that the ankle area of a sneaker will rub up against my ankle bones and cause chafing or discomfort, but these thoughtfully designed shoes avoid that entirely, despite having an extra-comfy, plusher heel. And while I don’t often find myself exercising outdoors after dark, I appreciate that the shoes have a reflective heel panel for added visibility.

Hoka recommends the Clifton 9s for everyday runs and walking, and I tend to agree. Those who do a lot of intense training and long-distance running will probably prefer other styles, but these are just what I was looking for.

Their easily identifiable style looks chic and cool but without trying too hard. If they were all style and no substance it would be one thing, but these delightful shoes perfectly meld form and function, making them every bit as utilitarian as they are fashionable. My (imaginary) fashion cred remains intact. They are now an essential part of my closet rotation, and I find myself turning to them for running errands, going on long walks, hitting the gym and going on the (very) occasional jog.

If you’ve been on the fence about Hokas, let me gently push you over the edge and encourage you to join the rest of us on the other side. They’re worth the financial investment and will immediately become part of your closet rotation. Pick up a pair for yourself at Hoka, Nordstrom or Zappos and join the club.

