These Under-$30 Walmart Sneakers Look Really Familiar

Walmart Avia Hightail sneakers, available at Walmart.

Dad sneakers, as they’ve affectionately been meme-ified, are still going strong. You’ll know them by their off-the-clock look – prioritizing comfort and sensibility, usually employing a puffy sole and boxy fit. Nike Monarchs and New Balance 993s are classics, but the champ of this look is Hoka.



Hoka One One, founded in 2009 by two footwear designers, Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, was created with runners in mind. Thanks to the shoes’ enormous, ultra-cushioned soles and legendary comfort, the brand took off, attracting acclaim from athletes, podiatrists, and celebrities. Arguably the only hitch with Hoka’s kicks is their price tag — most pairs ring in between $150 and $200.

If you’re not quite ready to pony up the cash, I’ve got some good news.

Clocking in just under $28, Walmart’s Avia Hightail running sneakers look uncannily like Hoka’s Clifton 8s. The Avia sneaks are available in several colors, but the tonal lavender pair and navy pair with an orange gradient trim really pass the Hoka vibe test. Their seamless breathable mesh uppers and molded, lightweight EVA soles go toe-to-toe with the originals too.

Online reviewers and TikTok-ers alike are raving about the stylish similarities. “I found them on TikTok before buying and heard several reviews about how comfortable they were. I had been wanting some Hoka running shoes for comfort but was not a fan of the price,” wrote a reviewer named Brooklyn. “Once I purchased these, I have been obsessed! They are so stylish and comfortable for ONLY $20!” Reviewer Shannon32 notes that “the style looks athletic but still fashionable, these could be worn to the gym or casually. I like how plush the sole of the shoe is, it allows for a softer impact when running or being active.”

With a 4.4-star rating and 123 customer reviews, they’ve left most customers satisfied with their fit, comfort, and style. Several reviewers mentioned scooping up the shoe in more than one color. (“I’m about to get, like, eight more pairs,” said user Lauren Watson in a recent unboxing TikTok.) Others suffering from foot pain and plantar fasciitis praised the sneaker’s supportive properties.

It’s worth noting that some reviewers admitted these much-cheaper Walmart kicks aren’t a perfect copy of their pricier counterpart. “These are a great shoe for under $30!! But for those that are thinking it’s Hoka replacement it’s not,” wrote a reviewer named Mom. “The Walmart version isn’t quite as soft and cushion-y,” added TikTok-er Ashley in a recent post.

However, if you’re looking for a pair of cool-looking sneakers that are going to offer reviewer-approved comfort, get thee to Walmart to try on these convincing dupes. Thanks to their competitive price, the sneakers are selling fast, so scoop up a pair for back to school, a new gym routine or, at $28, just to try something new.

