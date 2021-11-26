Try Not To Cry At These Tear-Jerking Holiday Ads For 2021

Kindness runs deep through many of this year’s holiday ads.
Connections between neighbors, triumphs over adversity, strengthening of family bonds and unexpected friendships take center stage in the heartwarming and poignant spots released by companies trying to put the many lost months of the coronavirus pandemic behind them.
Some ads are sprinkled with Hollywood magic and celebrity appearances while others are set to beautiful soundtracks.
All will give you the feels.
Check out the 2021 holiday ads below. We’ll add more as they arrive.
When Harry Met Santa (Norway Post)
Imagine A Better Way This Christmas (Bord Gais Energy)
Saving Simon (Apple)
Unexpected Guest (John Lewis)
Dance With All Your Heart (Kohl's)
The Stepad (Disney UK)
Tiptoe And The Flying Machine (Macy's)
Christmas Is What You Make It (Hobby Lobby)
Kindness, The Greatest Gift (Amazon)
Imaginary Iggy (McDonald's UK)
Give More Than A Gift (Etsy)
'Tis The Season For Cashbacking (Chase)
Best Bit Of Christmas (Waitrose)
A Christmas Carrot (Aldi UK)
The Lonely Bounty (Celebrations UK)
Big On A Christmas You Can ALWAYS Believe In (Lidl GB)
Scrooge (Mercedes-Benz USA)
Chimney (Coca-Cola)
A Christmas To Savour (Sainsbury's)
Nothing's Stopping Me (Tesco)
We're Better Connected (O2)
We Can Break The Silence (Vodafone Hungary)
When Your Workout Is A Joy, It’s A Joy To Work Out (Peloton)
King Of The Streets (JD Sports)
Give The Gift Of Connection (Vodafone UK)
Bags Of Joy (Boots)
Go All Out (Sports Direct)
Christmas To The Maxx (TK Maxx)
Percy Pig Comes To Life (M&S)
Rebuild The World (Lego)
All Together Now (GAP)
Believe In Tomorrow (Erste)
Logie Bear (Loganair)
An Unlikely Friendship (Amazon Prime Video UK)
It's Showtime (Homebase)
Paddington, Please Look After This Bear (Barbour)
Make Good Things Happen (Morrisons)
Real Magic (Coca-Cola)
Each Christmas (Vodafone Ireland)