The Best 2023 Holiday Ads

The annual extravaganza of sentimentality is back.
Lee Moran
Companies worldwide are once again getting into the holiday spirit with festive-themed ads. This year’s commercials are no different from years gone by, with smatterings of schmaltz, pinches of poignancy and celebrity appearances.

Proving that spots don’t need wads of cash thrown at them to make a mark was Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, whose $880 ad about a bereaved man finding hope went mega-viral on social media.

“We wanted people to feel something when they watch this video,” pub manager Una Burns told BBC News. “The idea came really from what we have seen over the years in the bar.”

Watch the video here:

British department store John Lewis put a twist on the traditional Christmas tree with its commercial, a marked difference from its past tearjerking efforts.

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé starred for British supermarket Asda:

And “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer Rick Astley made a cameo in rival store Sainsbury’s spot:

Check out other 2023 holiday ads below. We’ll add more as they arrive.

Cuisine Exchange (Kroger)
Shaun The Sheep x Baa-Bour (Barbour)
Joy Ride (Amazon)
Fuzzy Feelings (Apple)
Hey, Santa (Macy’s)
The World Needs More Santas (Coca-Cola)
Pets Aren’t Just Pets, They’re More (Chewy)
A Wish For The Holidays (Disney)
Make Your Holiday Masterpiece (Microsoft)
William Conker (Aldi UK)
Helping You Become More Christmas (Tesco)
Dancer (Argos)
Believe In Yourself (Erste)
Give Joy (Boots)
A Magical Christmas (Lidl)
Festive Farm (TK Maxx)
It's Time For The GOOD Stuff (Waitrose)
Are You Dreaming Of A Red Christmas? (Liverpool FC)
Happy Holidays (TUI)
A Holiday To Remember (Chevrolet)
Your Journey, Our Joy (Loganair)
Twins (Etsy)
Hello Christmas (Telstra)
