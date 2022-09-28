Now, I know what you’re thinking. Christmas!? It’s barely October! The fact of the matter is that the Advent calendar — a festive holiday gift that features a daily surprise in the countdown to Dec. 25 — has a reputation for selling out quickly. This could be because these interactive calendars are often filled with limited edition goodies at impressive values that you can’t find any other months of the year.

We only have to look at the history of the Aldi cheese and wine calendars, annual offerings that sell out incredibly fast, or Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent treasure trove of cosmetics, which has already sold out for the season.

Whether you’re looking to give a gift to yourself or a loved one with 24 days of miniature treasures, the list ahead proves there’s something out there for everyone. From gold-lovers obsessed with dainty and stackable jewelry to wine aficionados and skin care addicts alike, keep scrolling to claim your own, just in time for December.