The Best Advent Calendars Of 2022 To Order Before They Sell Out

Get a head start on holiday gift giving with these Advent calendars from Sephora, Lego, Godiva and more.

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fanthroliving%2Fshop%2Fgeorge-viv-grand-hotel-advent-calendar%3Fcolor%3D000%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="keepsake treasures calendar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fanthroliving%2Fshop%2Fgeorge-viv-grand-hotel-advent-calendar%3Fcolor%3D000%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">keepsake treasures calendar</a> from Anthropologie, a <a href="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/2706071/265127/4291?subId1=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fdolly-parton-advent-calendar%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dolly Parton sweets calendar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/2706071/265127/4291?subId1=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fdolly-parton-advent-calendar%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dolly Parton sweets calendar</a>, a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wsjwine.com%2Fjsp%2Foffer%2Flp%2Ftemplate.jsp%3FpromoCode%3DACRZ001" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="24-bottle selection of wine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wsjwine.com%2Fjsp%2Foffer%2Flp%2Ftemplate.jsp%3FpromoCode%3DACRZ001" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">24-bottle selection of wine</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsincerely-yours-beauty-advent-calendar-P501434" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Benefit Cosmetics&#x27; bestsellers Advent calendar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsincerely-yours-beauty-advent-calendar-P501434" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Benefit Cosmetics' bestsellers Advent calendar</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2F12-day-advent-calendar-P501343" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Voluspa candle sampler calendar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=earlyadventcalendars-TessaFlores092622-6330d31ee4b01804e08f379d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2F12-day-advent-calendar-P501343" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Voluspa candle sampler calendar</a>.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. Christmas!? It’s barely October! The fact of the matter is that the Advent calendar — a festive holiday gift that features a daily surprise in the countdown to Dec. 25 — has a reputation for selling out quickly. This could be because these interactive calendars are often filled with limited edition goodies at impressive values that you can’t find any other months of the year.

We only have to look at the history of the Aldi cheese and wine calendars, annual offerings that sell out incredibly fast, or Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent treasure trove of cosmetics, which has already sold out for the season.

Whether you’re looking to give a gift to yourself or a loved one with 24 days of miniature treasures, the list ahead proves there’s something out there for everyone. From gold-lovers obsessed with dainty and stackable jewelry to wine aficionados and skin care addicts alike, keep scrolling to claim your own, just in time for December.

1
West Elm
West Elm
This patchwork wall hanging from West Elm was created in collaboration with Marimekko, the legacy Finnish home goods brand. Although it doesn't come with any treats inside, it has 25 roomy pockets that are the perfect size to customize with your own daily gifts.
$75 at West Elm
2
Saks Fifth Avenue
Acqua Di Parma
The Italian-born luxury fragrance brand Acqua Di Parma is currently offering a 25-day Advent calendar filled with the signature scents from the Acqua Di Parma universe and presented in a festive gift box. Find a yuzu-infused body cream, shower gels inspired by Capri and Colonia Essenza cologne.
$510 at Saks Fifth Avenue
3
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Filled with 24 days' worth of delicate keepsakes, sweets, stationery and home decor, this Anthropologie-exclusive calendar is a mini replica hotel, crafted out of wood. It features the whimsical artwork of Canadian artist Emily Taylor in collaboration with George & Viv, a unique line of perfect-for-gifting products.
$128 at Anthropologie
4
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Officially launching Oct. 13, Astrid & Miyu, the contemporary jewelry brand known for its dainty and stackable designs, is offering two different Advent calendars that have a reputation for selling out in a matter of days. Both collections feature bestselling earrings, statement accessories and stacking pieces, as well as the option to curate your own calendar by choosing a zodiac sign and birthstone.
12-Day: $465 at Astrid & Miyu ($800 value)24-Day: $945 at Astrid & Miyu ($2,000 value)
5
Beekman 1802
Beekman 1802
Known for its sensitive-skin-friendly formulations infused with nourishing goat milk, Beekman 1802 has an interactive and bestselling calendar that contains 24 of the brand’s favorite items for the face and body. Find everything from healing hand creams to jelly cleansers and rich milk bars.
$150 at Beekman 1802 ($222 value)
6
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics
The answer to great brows, full lashes and perfectly primed skin is right here in this 12-day calendar that includes all of Benefit Cosmetics’ longtime bestsellers. This set is a great way to get purse-sized versions of The POREfessional face primer, Hoola matte bronzer, They’re Real! lengthening mascara and much more.
$65 at Sephora ($142 value)$65 at Ulta ($142 value)$65 at Nordstrom ($142 value)
7
Williams Sonoma
Dolly Parton
If you’ve been working 9 to 5, this Dolly Parton 24-day Advent calendar is the darnedest way to pay homage to our country singin’ queen. Behind each door is a sweet surprise, including some of Dolly’s personal favorites, like chocolates, gummies and mints.
$39.95 at Williams Sonoma
8
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Dr. Barbara Sturm, the famed clinical and dermatologist-created skin care brand, has rounded up some of its most iconic products in addition to recent formulations, in full, deluxe and miniature sizes. This calendar contains 24 drawers of coveted serums, anti-aging creams, cleansers and more.
$560 at Dr. Barbara Sturm$560 at Net-A-Porter
9
Etsy/makethelakes
Etsy
This Advent craft box contains 24 envelopes that contain directions and materials to complete five different festive crafting projects, to be finished up to the big day. This box ships from the United Kingdom, so pre-order now to receive your box in time.
$52.64 at Etsy
10
Godiva
Godiva
Chocolate is never a bad idea, especially when it's the gourmet offerings of Godiva. Enjoy 24 different silky smooth chocolates, each with delicious fillings like mint, caramel, rich ganache and sweet fruit.
$40 at Godiva$40 at Bloomingdale's
11
Amazon
Himalayan Pet Supply
It would be unfair to leave your furry friends out of the Advent festivities. This 24-day calendar by Himalayan Pet Supply contains unique and tasty treats for your dog that include chews, all-natural cookies, cheese treats and meaty morsels all crafted in Washington state.
$21.99 at Amazon$21.99 at Chewy
12
In Good Taste
In Good Taste
Not that you need a special occasion to partake in wine o’clock, but if you do, this mini bottle 24-pack Advent calendar from In Good Taste is the perfect way. The wines run the gamut of full-bodied reds to crisp rosés from California’s Central Coast. 'Tis the season to get tipsy.
$149.99 at In Good Taste
13
Amazon
Lego
Over 24 days, uncover 329 Lego pieces to build eight mini Star Wars characters, 10 vehicles and six other mini builds all exclusively Christmas themed. Favorites like C-3PO and Darth Vader make an appearance in these detailed and posable Legos that are sure to make any Star Wars fan feel like a Jedi.
$44.99 at Amazon$44.99 at Target$44.99 at Lego
14
L'Occitane
L'Occitane
Renewed skin, silky hair and beautiful-smelling ingredients are always expected from this iconic name in French beauty. Look forward to using the award-winning Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil and an assortment of rich, custard-like hand creams for colder weather in this premium 24-piece calendar by L'Occitane.
$140 at L'Occitane ($240 value)
15
Lookfantastic
Lookfantastic
Right now, you can pre-order Lookfantastic's biggest beauty calendar to date, which contains full- and deluxe-sized products from some of the best known luxury retailers out there. For 25 days, find items such as PMD's mini vibrating cleansing brush, hydrating peptide creams from Drunk Elephant, Elemis' collagen-infused cleansing balm and reparative hair treatments by Sachajuan.
$120 at Lookfantastic
16
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
The recent launch of Lovehoney's sexy Advent calendar collection has created quite a buzz — in more ways than one. Choose from a 24-day selection of toys, lubes and stimulating accessories meant for couples, or a calendar filled with goodies that will please any vulva-owner (both of these even include the incredibly popular Womanizer toy). The brand even has a seven-day collection of celestial-inspired lingerie fitted with black satin ribbons and seductive sheer mesh.
For couples: $198 at Lovehoney ($450 value)For vulvas: $120 at Lovehoney ($260 value)For penises: $120 at Lovehoney ($260 value)
17
Uncommon Goods
Palais des Thés
Palais des Thés' luxury selection of 24 tea bags highlights festive winter flavors all the way up until Christmas. Tea sippers will enjoy finely sourced teas ranging from Chinese black tea to Scandinavian tea with cranberry and elderflower.
$36 at Uncommon Goods$36 at Neiman Marcus
18
Sephora
Sephora
Stocked to the brim with skin care, bath treats, nail care and makeup goodies from Sephora, this 24-day Advent calendar is a one-stop shop to treating yourself this holiday season. Highlights include a caffeine eye mask, pigmented eye shadows, cream lip stains and a prebiotic gel cleanser.
$45 at Sephora ($105 value)
19
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Fans of The Body Shop's ethically sourced and naturally based products can rejoice in this 25-piece Advent calendar that is filled with head-to-toe treats in a three-tiered pop-up box. Reveal a full-sized nourishing avocado body butter, British rose face masks and a delightfully scented strawberry bath soap.
$89.99 at Ulta ($174 value)$90 at The Body Shop ($174 value)
20
The Ritual
The Ritual
Hidden among the twinkling boughs of this 3D Christmas tree are 24 different luxury-infused beauty and home decor treats by The Ritual. Standouts include a mini candle collection exclusive to this calendar, a mild clay scrub for the body and hydrating shimmer oils for the skin.
$125 at The Ritual ($213.50 value)
21
The White Company
The White Company
The White Company's Advent calendar contains 25 daily indulgences in the form of wellness pick-me-ups, scented votive candles and body care products exclusive to the brand.
$249 at The White Company ($358 value)
22
UpCircle Beauty
UpCircle Beauty
UpCircle Beauty, a sustainable skin care brand dedicated to natural and waste-fighting formulations, is launching its very first Advent calendar, which you can pre-order now. It features 12 new, limited-edition products from skin care to accessories.
$110 at UpCircle Beauty ($220 value)
23
Sephora
Voluspa
Voluspa tucks away 12 of its bestselling candles in this elegant-looking Advent calendar. Each embossed mini candle is the perfect way to fill a living room, bathroom or bedroom with indulgent fragrances like panjore lychee or baltic amber.
$75 at Sephora
24
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma
This baking-themed calendar designed exclusively by Willams Sonoma features two dozen pull-out drawers filled with things like cookie cutters, piping bags, fluted biscuit cutters and a silicone spatula.
$69.95 at Williams Sonoma
25
WSJ Wine
WSJ Wine
This 24-piece collection contains mini bottles of wines that hail from all around the world. Each day in December, reveal unique and classic wine selections from the famed Tuscany region, Bordeaux or Spain. The company recommends placing your order by Nov. 21 to receive your wine calendar by Dec. 1.
$149.99 at WSJ Wines
