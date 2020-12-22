Christmas cookies are great and all, but sometimes you feel like taking on a baking project that’s a little more special. Once the stockings are hung by the chimney with care and the holiday madness settles down a little bit, we highly recommend setting aside a couple of hours to bake something that requires a little TLC.

Choose a recipe that calls for you to knead some dough, decorate a gingerbread house or frost a bûche de Nöel so meticulously that it actually looks like it’s growing moss and mushrooms. When you’re not in a rush, baking can foster the practice of mindfulness, allowing you to feel creative, be present in the moment and distract you from the stressors that weigh on you all day.

Plus, you get to eat the finished product.