Stunningly Beautiful Holiday Baking Recipes To Make This Christmas

Bundt cakes, gingerbread houses, layer cakes, yule logs and a whole lot of cinnamon buns to keep you feeling cozy.

Christmas cookies are great and all, but sometimes you feel like taking on a baking project that’s a little more special. Once the stockings are hung by the chimney with care and the holiday madness settles down a little bit, we highly recommend setting aside a couple of hours to bake something that requires a little TLC.

Choose a recipe that calls for you to knead some dough, decorate a gingerbread house or frost a bûche de Nöel so meticulously that it actually looks like it’s growing moss and mushrooms. When you’re not in a rush, baking can foster the practice of mindfulness, allowing you to feel creative, be present in the moment and distract you from the stressors that weigh on you all day.

Plus, you get to eat the finished product.

Check out our favorite recipes below, from sticky buns to sticky toffee pudding and other joyously sticky desserts.

Easy Fluffy Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls
Half Baked Harvest
Easy Fluffy Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls from Half Baked Harvest
Gingerbread House
Sally's Baking Addiction
Gingerbread House rom Sally's Baking Addiction
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Brown Eyed Baker
Sticky Toffee Pudding from Brown Eyed Baker
Bûche De Noël (Yule Log)
Sally's Baking Addiction
Bûche De Noël (Yule Log) from Sally's Baking Addiction
White Christmas Cranberry Layer Cake
Half Baked Harvest
White Christmas Cranberry Layer Cake from Half Baked Harvest
Cream Cheese Swirled Chai Gingerbread Cake
Half Baked Harvest
Cream Cheese Swirled Chai Gingerbread Cake from Half Baked Harvest
Pecan Sticky Buns
I Am Baker
Pecan Sticky Buns from I Am Baker
Cinnamon Chocolate Hazelnut Puff Pastry
I Am Baker
Cinnamon Chocolate Hazelnut Puff Pastry from I Am Baker
Homemade Butter Rum Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Homemade Butter Rum Cake from Sally's Baking Addiction
Gingerbread Layer Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream
Completely Delicious
Gingerbread Layer Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream from Completely Delicious
Cinnamon Roll Christmas Tree
Completely Delicious
Cinnamon Roll Christmas Tree from Completely Delicious
Pomegranate Vanilla Skillet Cobbler
How Sweet Eats
Pomegranate Vanilla Skillet Cobbler from How Sweet Eats
Quick and Easy Gingerbread Brioche Cinnamon Rolls
Half Baked Harvest
Quick and Easy Gingerbread Brioche Cinnamon Rolls from Half Baked Harvest
Holiday Sweater Cake
Hummingbird High
Holiday Sweater Cake from Hummingbird High
Giant Cinnamon Roll Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Giant Cinnamon Roll Cake from Sally's Baking Addiction
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Hummingbird High
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce from Hummingbird High
Overnight Cinnamon Roll Bread with Chai Frosting
Half Baked Harvest
Overnight Cinnamon Roll Bread with Chai Frosting from Half Baked Harvest
Star Bread
Sally's Baking Addiction
Star Bread from Sally's Baking Addiction
Snickerdoodle Caramelitas
How Sweet Eats
Snickerdoodle Caramelitas from How Sweet Eats
Hot Cocoa Cake with Whipped Marshmallow
How Sweet Eats
Hot Cocoa Cake with Whipped Marshmallow from How Sweet Eats
