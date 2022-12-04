Target Has Everything For The Perfect Holiday Cookies

Santa just might stop by your house twice for extras.

Magnolia <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=638bdfcae4b0214ec97fff9e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F3pc-winter-snowflake-metal-38-wood-cookie-stamp-set-brown-silver-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-85794840" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cookie stamp set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638bdfcae4b0214ec97fff9e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=638bdfcae4b0214ec97fff9e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F3pc-winter-snowflake-metal-38-wood-cookie-stamp-set-brown-silver-hearth-38-hand-8482-with-magnolia%2F-%2FA-85794840" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cookie stamp set</a>
Target
Magnolia cookie stamp set

Come December, there’s something really special about cranking up the holiday tunes and baking treats to give to loved ones. Maybe there’s a family cookie recipe that brings you back to childhood. How fun is it to have that same familiar sugary scent filling your own kitchen?

But before you get baking, you need to be prepared. That means being stocked up with cookie cutters, measuring cups, icing and lots of festive sprinkles. Rounded up here is everything you need to turn your kitchen into a holiday baking wonderland — all conveniently available at Target.

1
Target
3-piece cookie cutter set
If you’re making holiday cookies, you definitely need some festive cookie cutters. This set comes with a candy cane, star and stocking — all timeless classic yuletide shapes.
$3.99 at Target
2
Target
Brass Chanukah cookie cutters
For just $10, you get six different cookie cutters including a menorah, dreidel and Star of David. Though they’re made of brass, they’re dishwasher safe, so you won’t waste time scrubbing the nooks and crannies.
$10 at Target
3
Target
3-piece winter snowflake cookie stamp set
These silver and wooden snowflake cookie stamps are stunning. Use them to emboss your favorite cookies and dust them with powdered sugar for a snowy effect.
$16.99 at Target
4
Target
KitchenAid stand mixer (44% off)
If you’re ready to get serious about your holiday baking, a good stand mixer is definitely a must. The KitchenAid stand mixer is long been beloved by both novice and professional bakers. This fire engine red color will make it the standout of your kitchen — second to the scrumptious treats you’ll be making, of course.
$249.99 at Target (originally $449.99)
5
Target
Ninja gingerbread man cookie kit
Everything you need to make cute and delicious gingerbread cookies are included in this $5 set: The mix, cookie cutters, icing and sprinkles. There are four different gingerbread cookie cutters to play with — you can decorate a whole gingerbread fam.
$4.99 at Target
6
Target
Set of 3 non-stick cookie sheets
You’re not going to get very far with your baking without cookie sheets. This trio is non-stick, making clean-up a breeze.
$13 at Target
7
Target
Cuisinart mini 3-piece spatula set
Silicone spatulas are perfect for mixing your cookie batter because they’re non-stick and have just enough flexibility. Don’t worry, they’re still dishwasher safe, too.
$8.99 at Target
8
Target
Joseph Joseph measuring cups and spoons
With cooking you can get away with some improvisation, but with baking, it’s important to be precise — which is why you need a good set of measuring cups and spoons. These nesting cups are attractive as they are functional and come in an eight-piece set with measurements from 1/4 teaspoon to 1 cup.
$37.99 at Target
9
Target
Taylor digital food scale
For increased precision, try a food scale. It will help you weigh out dry or wet ingredient down to the gram, and is a must for serious bakers.
$21.99 at Target
10
Target
Sprinkle mix
Holiday cookies without sprinkles just look naked. This set comes with six different shapes in red, green and white.
$4.99 at Target
11
Target
Peppermint crunch sprinkles
Transform classic chocolate chip cookies into a holiday treat simply by adding peppermint sprinkles to the mix (literally). These minty shards are also perfect for topping off cupcakes and hot cocoa.
$2.99 at Target
12
Target
White shimmering sugar
A light dusting of this sugar on top of your cookies will look like glittery snow. It tastes just as good as it looks too.
$1.69 at Target
13
Target
Red and green icing set
Holiday cookies without icing are just, well, regular cookies. The best bang for your buck is this set of red and green icing intended for designing cookes. The container’s narrow tip makes it perfect for creating outlines or intricate designs.
$11.79 at Target
14
Target
Set of 3 mixing bowls
Just as important as cookie sheets are mixing bowls. You can’t beat the price of this set, which is just $10 for three different size bowls. Bonus: They’re dishwasher safe.
$10 at Target
15
Target
Kids’ holiday baking apron
If your kids are getting in on the baking fun, an apron is a must to save their clothes from getting covered in flour, eggs and icing — plus, they’ll look so cute.
$18.14 at Target
16
Target
Cookie tin
A festive cookie tin is the perfect finishing touch for gifting your holiday treats. This one has a windowed lid so your cookie recipients can get a glimpse at the yummy goodies they’re about to enjoy.
$5 at Target
