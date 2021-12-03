10 Must-Have Holiday Baking Tools, According To A Serious Baker

A large whisk

Think a whisk is just for beating eggs? Think again: A whisk can also replace a sieve or sifter, Day said. Sure, sometimes you need to use one of those specialized tools, but, “This is just real life for me. Generally, I’m taking a large whisk and aerating all of my ingredients and making sure they’re incorporated that way,” she said. A whisk might seem like an obvious tool, and you probably already have one, but it’s worth investing in a large whisk that will really get the job done. This is also a great gift for someone building their baking collection.