10 Must-Have Holiday Baking Tools, According To A Serious Baker

“I’m the original home baker, that’s how I started,” Cheryl Day told HuffPost. Day is the co-owner of Savannah’s Back in the Day Bakery and author of the “Treasury of Southern Baking” cookbook.
Day’s unfussy yet elegant approach to baking carries over to the baking tools she keeps on hand in the kitchen — at home and at work. A tool should be versatile and look nice too. “I do tend to like things that I like to look at in my kitchen, even at the bakery. I love buying things with maybe a special wood handle for some of my pastry tools. But as far as things that just don’t work and break easy, just things like that, I tend to stay away from,” Day said.
The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to ramp up the holiday baking. Whether you’re a novice or expert baker, or looking to give the home baker in your life something practical yet fun, it always helps to know what a pro like Day uses in her kitchen. Here, she shares 10 products that are a must for any home baker.
