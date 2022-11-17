Style & Beauty
ChristmasThanksgivingHolidaysskin care acne

How Holiday Carbs Can Wreak Havoc On Your Skin, And How To Combat It

What you eat makes a big difference in your skin’s appearance, especially when cookies and pies are abundant.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Tommy Parker for Huffpost

Salves, serums and elixirs are great, don’t get us wrong. But if you want a clear and luminous complexion, what you put in your body can be just as important as the products you put on it. It turns out that a diet high in processed foods, especially refined carbohydrates like sugary holiday drinks, salty snacks and packaged baked goods, can wreak havoc on your skin.

All those foods are known to have a high glycemic index, which means they raise your blood sugar quickly. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, studies have shown that a high glycemic diet may cause more pimples. Dr. Courtney Rubin, a dermatologist and the co-founder and chief medical officer of Fig.1, explained why: “Those foods may have a pro-inflammatory effect on the body, leading to flares in inflammatory skin conditions like acne.”

“People who consume larger quantities of refined carbohydrates tend to have higher incidence of acne,” confirmed Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. DeRosa explained that high-glycemic foods cause a rapid increase of blood glucose and release of insulin, causing the body to produce more oil in the skin. “That overproduction of what’s known as sebum can clog your pores and cause outbreaks,” she said.

What you eat and drink affects how your skin looks.

Refined carbs as a culprit for skin problems is a connection that’s still being explored. “It’s been proven and reported in scientific literature that consuming sugar, for example, triggers acne and inflammation in the skin,” said Dr. Rebecca Marcus, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Maei MD.

Then there’s the matter of your favorite tipple. “Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, and beer in particular, will dehydrate the skin, and that decreased fluid content will speed up the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines,” DeRosa said.

Research continues to find new connections between diet and skin health. “Eating these refined carbohydrates also can damage skin by increasing the production of advanced glycation end products, known as AGEs,” Marcus said. “There’s research indicating that AGEs form when glucose or fructose cause collagen and elastin to be unable to repair themselves easily.” That process is accelerated when blood sugar is elevated, which is what happens when you eat highly processed foods.

Here’s how to adjust your diet for clearer skin.

What you feed your body shows up on your skin, so the more you can focus on nourishment and hydration, the better off you’ll be. “Dermatologists recommend a healthy balanced diet, keeping not only skin, but overall health in mind,” said Dr. Ramone F. Williams, a Mohs surgeon, cosmetic dermatologic surgeon and faculty member at Harvard Medical School. “If you’re noticing breakouts after eating certain foods, keep a food diary and discuss the findings with your dermatologist.”

As always, moderation is key. “Sometimes people believe that removing carbs completely will improve their skin,” said dermatologist Dr. Nicole Negbenebor. “This may be the case for some patients, but there are other conditions that can be worsened with a lack of carbohydrates, such as a condition called ketogenic diet-induced prurigo pigmentosa, or keto rash, that may develop when patients initially begin to cut out carbohydrates from their diet. Most people need a healthy balance of minimally processed carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables to see the best condition of their skin.”

“Having a well-balanced diet does wonders for skin,” said Jennifer Weiss, a physician’s assistant at Marmur Medical. “Staying hydrated by sipping on water throughout the day will hydrate you from inside out and make your skin look plumper and healthier. Green, leafy vegetables, such as spinach and kale, are rich in vitamins C, E and A, which all combat free-radical damage to balance our skin’s microbiome. Low glycemic index foods such as fruits, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats will help the skin glow, decrease any inflammation and help prevent acne breakouts.”

So you’ve already partaken in the holiday goodies. Now what do you do?

If you have a big event coming up and your skin has already started to break out, there are some things you can do. First, see if your dermatologist can squeeze you in (before you start squeezing those zits yourself). “They may be able to inject the acne with a medication that can shrink it quickly,” said dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp. “A quick and easy cortisone injection into an acne cyst can reduce the inflammation rapidly and help the blemish shrink within 24 to 48 hours,” Weiss added.

No time for an office visit? Of course it’s a great idea to switch to a lower-carb, high-antioxidant, anti-inflammatory diet well in advance of a big social event, DeRosa said, but if that’s not an option, she suggested a shorter-term option like an oxygenating facial.

Check your medicine cabinet to see if you have emergency supplies on hand. “You also can try using an acne stick or patch, which helps draw moisture out of the pimple to shrink it,” Camp said. “Or using an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream on the affected area may help reduce inflammation and lessen redness and swelling.”

“Some short-term things you can do before a big event can include getting more sleep, increasing water intake, exercising and using a product with hyaluronic acid,” Negbenebor said. A mask may provide a temporary look of plumpness or increased hydration for a few hours.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Proud Pods squalane facial capsules

Don't Sleep On Skin Proud, A Highly Rated Vegan Skincare Brand Sold Exclusively At Walmart

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About

Parenting

‘I Do Not Regret Placing My Child’ For Adoption — ‘But I Do Regret Having A Closed’ One

Work/Life

The 9 Rudest Things You Can Do To The Co-Worker Sitting Next To You

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Food & Drink

The Surprising Reason You Should Replace Pumpkin Pie Spices Before The ‘Best By’ Date

Work/Life

10 Phrases You’re Using That Annoy All Your Co-workers

Relationships

9 'Taboo' Things That Can Actually Benefit Your Relationship

Shopping

Breville Smart Oven Are On Sale Right Now Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Sales on Big, Expensive Appliances

Shopping

These TikTok Cult Favorites Are On Sale For Black Friday

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales 2022

Shopping

The Best Deals To Get During Brooklinen's Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Sales That Are Already Live

Shopping

The $24 Kitchen Tool That Saved My Family's Enormous Thanksgiving

Shopping

49 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

Wellness

'I Felt Seen': Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston's IVF Story

Shopping

22 Gifts Every Tech Fanatic Will Love

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Winter Means Lower Vitamin D. Here's How Much You Really Need.

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are 25% Off Right Now On Amazon

Weddings

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Getting Married At White House This Weekend

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'

Food & Drink

Here's Exactly How To Respond To Food-Shaming Comments During The Holidays

Shopping

These Are Great Gifts For When You Hate Coming Up With Ideas

Shopping

10 Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers Inspired by Sophie Turner

Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Shopping

Just 21 Of The Best Fall Shoes In Existence, No Big Deal

Shopping

18 Full-Size Comforter Sets To Give Your Bed A Cozy Upgrade

Shopping

31 Toddler Products Reviewers Have Called "Must-Haves"

Home & Living

21 Hilarious Tweets That Show 'Twilight' Jokes Will Never Die

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is It COVID, The Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell.

Shopping

The Best Gifts For The Fitness Enthusiasts In Your Life

Shopping

The Adult Board And Card Games That Make Great Gifts

Wellness

Does Cracking Your Knuckles Give You Arthritis?

Food & Drink

Hands Down, Bakers Say This Is The Best Brand Of Canned Pumpkin For Pies

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter

Shopping

These Frequent Flier-Recommended Products Make Great Gifts For The Traveler On Your List

Shopping

16 Gifts That The Older People In Your Life Will Love