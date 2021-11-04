Shopping

Holiday Cards For Your Friend Who Loves The Movies

"Step Brothers," "Bridesmaids," "Pulp Fiction" and more cards for movie buffs.

Left to right: a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=moviechristmascards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F753523433%2Ffunny-merry-christmas-dude-holiday-card%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_7%26pro%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x22;Merry Christmas Dude&#x22; card" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617aee2fe4b079111a626545" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=moviechristmascards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F753523433%2Ffunny-merry-christmas-dude-holiday-card%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_7%26pro%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">"Merry Christmas Dude" card</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hallmark-Wonder-Displayable-Christmas-999XSO1051/dp/B08BGSWFB7/ref=sr_1_119_sspa?crid=2ZU60KW0X3EVB&dchild=1&keywords=fun+christmas+cards&qid=1635779360&sprefix=fun+christmas+car,aps,156&sr=8-119-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFDMkU5V0RVUlozRzMmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA5ODU0MjVZMEc5QlhOWkhLWkgmZW5jcnlwdGVkQWRJZD1BMDA2ODMyODJTMDFCVk9VOVFOSTgmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9tdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&th=1&tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=617aee2fe4b079111a626545,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x22;Star Wars&#x22; pop-up card" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617aee2fe4b079111a626545" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hallmark-Wonder-Displayable-Christmas-999XSO1051/dp/B08BGSWFB7/ref=sr_1_119_sspa?crid=2ZU60KW0X3EVB&dchild=1&keywords=fun+christmas+cards&qid=1635779360&sprefix=fun+christmas+car,aps,156&sr=8-119-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFDMkU5V0RVUlozRzMmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA5ODU0MjVZMEc5QlhOWkhLWkgmZW5jcnlwdGVkQWRJZD1BMDA2ODMyODJTMDFCVk9VOVFOSTgmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9tdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&th=1&tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=617aee2fe4b079111a626545,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">"Star Wars" pop-up card</a> and a "<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=moviechristmascards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1094094640%2Fchristmas-card-strange-and-unusual%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dmovie%2Bthemed%2Bholiday%2Bcard%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-47%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Beetlejuice&#x22; holiday card." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617aee2fe4b079111a626545" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=moviechristmascards-griffinwynne-110321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1094094640%2Fchristmas-card-strange-and-unusual%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Dmovie%2Bthemed%2Bholiday%2Bcard%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-47%26organic_search_click%3D1%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Beetlejuice" holiday card.</a>
Etsy
Left to right: a "Merry Christmas Dude" card, a "Star Wars" pop-up card and a "Beetlejuice" holiday card.

If presents were movies, a good card would be the opening credits. You want something eye-catching and grabby, preferably requiring minimal reading. So if you’re looking to give your gift the perfect start, consider snagging one of these holiday cards for movie lovers.

While there are plenty of cards inspired by Christmas movies, there are also an array of cards from your horror favorites and ’80s action hits. From “The Shining” to “Office Space,” you’d be surprised how many silver screen stars have Christmas card cameos.

If you’re looking to add a personal touch to a gift for a cinephile, we’ve rounded up the best movie-inspired holiday cards.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The Dude abides
YeaOhGreetings on Etsy
Get it from YeaOhGreetings on Etsy for $5.
2
A house swap special
amdesignillustration on Etsy
Get it from amdesignillustration on Etsy for $4.70.
3
Always a bridesmaid
VenusArtsShop on Etsy
Get it from VenusArtsShop on Etsy for $6.45.
4
A Gremlins mix pack
mirandadressler on Etsy
Get a six pack from mirandadressler on Etsy for $20.
5
Deadpool in the kitchen
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6
A Christmas "Carol"
FemCards on Etsy
Get it from FemCards on Etsy for $4.90.
7
Jingle bell rock
byhln on Etsy
Get it from byhln on Etsy for $5.48.
8
Love is all around us
amdesignillustration on Etsy
Get it from amdesignillustration on Etsy for $4.70.
9
A "Step Brothers" celebration
YeaOhGreetings on Etsy
Get it from YeaOhGreetings on Etsy for $5.
10
"Beetlejuice" holidays
JunkyardBunnie on Etsy
Get it from JunkyardBunnie on Etsy for $4.99.
11
"Pulp Fiction" festivities
VenusArtsShop on Etsy
Get it from VenusArtsShop on Etsy for $6.45.
12
Heeeeee'res Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
13
A Christmas movie collage
JenGreneIllustration on Etsy
Get it from JenGreneIllustration on Etsy for $4.06.
14
A killer Christmas
Amazon
Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $6.29.
15
Ya filthy animal
TinyBakerCreations on Etsy
Get it from TinyBakerCreations on Etsy for $5.30.
16
Hello, Leo
YeaOhGreetings on Etsy
Get it from YeaOhGreetings on Etsy for $5.
17
May the 24th be with you
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
18
An "Office Space" Christmas
YeaOhGreetings on Etsy
Get it from YeaOhGreetings on Etsy for $5.
19
Put the Han in Hannukah
VulgarGreetingCards on Etsy
Get it from VulgarGreetingCards on Etsy for $4.
20
When the weather is frightful
Gorenaments on Etsy
Get it from Gorenaments on Etsy for $4.50.
21
The nice list
JGWillie on Etsy
Get it from JGWillie on Etsy for $5.40.
22
Silent night of the lambs
YeaOhGreetings on Etsy
Get it from YeaOhGreetings on Etsy for $5.
23
"Ace Ventura: Christmas Card"
YeaOhGreetings on Etsy
Get it from YeaOhGreetings on Etsy for $5.
24
Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?
Amazon
Get a set of 10 cards from Amazon for $16.
25
A "Die Hard" Christmas
YeaOhGreetings on Etsy
Get it from YeaOhGreetings on Etsy for $5.
26
A Christmas Card
YellowDaisyPaperCo on Etsy
Get it from YellowDaisyPaperCo Etsy for $5.
27
An Avengers holiday
Amazon
Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $22.
28
A Griswold greeting
YeaOhGreetings on Etsy
Get it from YeaOhGreetings on Etsy for $5.
29
A Disney tree
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
30
From: Arnold
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $2.99.
"Ted Lasso" Holiday Cards
