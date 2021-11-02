Shopping

Actually-Great Holiday Cards From Amazon To Add To Your Order Now

Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Soltice and Festivus cards to add to your next shopping cart order.

Addressing a present with a last-minute “To, From” that you write with a Sharpie on wrapping paper is sooo 2020. This year, you’re not just buying your present early, you’re gearing up to attach personalized holiday cards with each gift you give. And because you’re already doing most of your holiday shopping on Amazon anyway (we see you), throwing some cards into the cart just saves you time.

From your “Peanuts”-loving friend that’s obsessed with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to your tarot-reading sister who charges her crystals for Soltice, we’ve rounded up the best winter cards to send holiday cheer and generally warm feelings. Whether your loved one celebrates Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or “Seinfeld,” a holiday card is sure to be a hit.

If you’re looking for a certified not-sucky holiday card to send this season, we’ve rounded up some fun options below. Whether you’re looking for a boxed set or an individual card, we’ve got choices for both.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A pack of Peanuts
Amazon
Get a set for 40 cards from Amazon for $14.76.
2
Sending puppy love
Amazon
Get a set of 10 cards from Amazon for $15.99.
3
Sitting kitty
Amazon
Get a set of 10 cards from Amazon for $15.99.
4
Holidays with a view
Amazon
Get a set of 16 cards from Amazon for $7.99.
5
The gift of the Grinch
Amazon
Get a set of 24 cards from Amazon for $7.99.
6
Hot tub of cocoa
Amazon
Get a set of 25 cards from Amazon for $24.99.
7
The gift of a green thumb
Amazon
Get a set of 10 cards from Amazon for $4.67.
8
For the rest of us
Amazon
Get a set of 12 cards from Amazon for $19.88.
9
For Scrooges and legal scholars alike
Amazon
Get a set of eight cards from Amazon for $18.99.
10
The great feast
Amazon
Get a set of 24 cards from Amazon for $14.99.
11
Merry AF
Amazon
Get a set of 10 cards from Amazon for $16.99.
12
Soulful Solstice
Amazon
Get a set of 10 cards from Amazon for $14.99.
13
Words of joy
Amazon
Get a set of 18 cards from Amazon for $11.99.
14
For the leader of the pack
Amazon
Get a set of 16 cards from Amazon for $21.50.
15
Kwanzaa card
Amazon
Get a set of 13 cards from Amazon for $19.99.
16
For your Southern and gender-inclusive groups
Amazon
Get a pack of 12 cards from Amazon for $19.88.
17
Rainbow wreath
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
18
Oye to the world
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
19
Card and coozie
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $8.43.
20
Pop-up Poinsettia
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
21
Fa la la la llama
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
22
"Pulp Fiction" festive
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $6.95.
23
Bartender's friend
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
24
Hey Alexa...
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $6.95.
25
Eat, sleep and be merry
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
26
Heeeere's a Christmas card
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
27
R2-D2 to you
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
28
Appy Hunukkah!
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
29
Happily ever after ...
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
30
Rolling in gelt
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
31
Best Buddy
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $4.67.
32
Dabbing Santa
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
33
From Dunder Mifflin
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.59.
34
Silent Night
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $8.42.
35
It's lit
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
36
A sex-positive celebration
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
37
From the Holiday Armadillo
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $2.99.
"Ted Lasso" Holiday Cards
