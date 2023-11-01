16 Gorgeous Holiday Cards To Send Friends And Family This Year

Some of my favorite holiday memories include excitedly opening holiday cards from family friends and loved ones, and writing heartfelt greetings in my own family’s cards.

Yet it can be tricky to find the right holiday card to send out — one that imparts season’s greetings, peace and well wishes without being too denominational, potentially alienating or excluding folks of different beliefs.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some holiday card sets from Etsy with which you can’t go wrong. These beautiful cards are largely handmade, featuring unique designs from watercolor, ink and other original art, with holiday motifs, landscapes, sweet treats and animals. They’re sure to bring cheer and warmth as the year wraps up, without being specific to Christmas.

An added bonus? You’ll be supporting small businesses.

Read on for some of our favorite Etsy holiday cards. There’s truly something for everyone.