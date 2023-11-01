16 Gorgeous Holiday Cards To Send Friends And Family This Year

Some of my favorite holiday memories include excitedly opening holiday cards from family friends and loved ones, and writing heartfelt greetings in my own family’s cards.
Yet it can be tricky to find the right holiday card to send out — one that imparts season’s greetings, peace and well wishes without being too denominational, potentially alienating or excluding folks of different beliefs.
That’s why we’ve rounded up some holiday card sets from Etsy with which you can’t go wrong. These beautiful cards are largely handmade, featuring unique designs from watercolor, ink and other original art, with holiday motifs, landscapes, sweet treats and animals. They’re sure to bring cheer and warmth as the year wraps up, without being specific to Christmas.
An added bonus? You’ll be supporting small businesses.
Read on for some of our favorite Etsy holiday cards. There’s truly something for everyone.
A set of 10 cards showing a cat looking out its window at a snowy night
This gorgeous holiday card 10-pack features a cat peering out at a beautiful winter landscape from the warmth of its home. It's a peaceful yet vibrant scene with an illuminated frozen lake, a glowing moon and stately birch trees. The inside of the cards is blank, and the cards are made with bright white linen card stock and come with fitted brown envelopes.
A pack of 24 watercolor cards showing a wintry night sky
This watercolor set's silhouetted pine trees against a backdrop of swirling purples and blues is as mesmerizing as it is stunning. (So beautiful, in fact, that a reviewer
writes that one of their recipients intends on framing the card.) Designed to evoke a sense of wintry wonder and tranquility, it’s a perfect choice for general holiday wishes and thoughtful greetings. The cards are blank on the inside and include matching white envelopes.
An eight-pack of thoughtfully illustrated forest animals
These adorably illustrated rabbits and deer, pictured enjoyed their forest home amidst leaves, grass and flowers, will bring a smile and transmit warmth to anyone lucky enough to receive them. (And, as one reviewer writes, they are perfectly holiday-like without being too Christmas-y.) Made of archival-quality Bristol paper, the cards are blank on the inside and come with matching envelopes.
A made-to-order holiday walkup set
This stylish option depicts a whimsical holiday sidewalk, complete with festive wreath-covered apartments, swirling snowflakes and spirited passersby carrying presents and transporting a tree. This classic set is made-to-order and available in sets of 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50. It comes with matching envelopes with the option to add customized writing on the inside (or leave it blank).
A pack of 12 watercolor woodland animals
These precious woodland animals are bestsellers thanks to their intricate watercolor illustrations and heartfelt sentiment. The design wraps from the front of the card to the back, so you get to enjoy more artwork than usual! The set of 12 includes four of each animal — fox, hare, cardinal and robin — and is printed on heavy cardstock. You can choose between red and brown envelopes.
An eight-pack of holiday garland cards
This illustration of stars hanging from a leafy garland delivers a perfectly simple and sweet “love, peace, joy” holiday message (though you can also elect to have no message, just garland). You can choose to leave the inside blank, or add a customized message. The cards come with matching brown envelopes.
A set of 10 watercolor winter birds
These picturesque winter birds are sure to stand out from the rest. The set incudes two of each of the five watercolor birds (mourning dove, mountain bluebird, dark-eyed junco, red-breasted nuthatch and barn owl). The set includes matching envelopes.
A pack of 10 cards illustrated with puffins in the snow
These adorably festive puffins, pictured in a family huddle in the snow, have near stolen my heart with their perfect pop of color and thoughtful feel. The cards are printed on heavy cardstock, are blank on the inside and come with envelopes.
A winter desserts and drinks card set
A whimsical holiday treats pack
This is another lovely set geared towards a celebration of winter sweets, with illustrations that include gingerbread houses, Yule log cakes, sweet bread and warm drinks. These cards are also made of recycled paper for a textured feel. They're blank inside and are available in packs of six, 12 and 24, with a variety of envelope colors to choose from.
A 25-count bestseller with an inside message
This elegant bestseller boasts vivid colors and a time-honored message. The inside reads “Wishing you a Neverending season of Love and Peace.” The set comes with unique green envelopes so your well wishes will stand out.
A 24-pack of vibrant modern cards
These unique, bright colors offer a colorful modern spin on traditional holiday cards that’s sure to delight your friends and family. The set comes with four festive designs as well as envelopes.
A set of 24 peaceful dove holiday cards
This beautifully understated watercolor set features a lovely flying dove that symbolizes peace, hope and unity. It comes with matching envelopes and includes a continuation of the artwork on the back of the card.
An eight-pack of quirky Nessie cards
This sweet and silly option is a reminder of the magic (and mystery) of being alive. It comes with matching envelopes.
A plantable wildflower card set
These unique handmade cards are made of seed card stock, so your recipients can plant them and grow their own wildflowers! They come with envelopes and are blank inside; they're available in packs of one or five.
A pack of forest festivities cards
Don’t you want to join these critters in their winter festivities? This vibrant illustration of forest animals dancing, serenading the solstice and jamming on their instruments is sure to make anyone smile. The cards are blank inside, come with envelopes and are available in various-sized packs from 4 up to 48.
