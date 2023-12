Some chic and stylish light-up faux birch trees

The branches are flexible so you can arrange them to your liking, and they come with a UL-certificated and waterproof adapter."These trees are a BARGAIN for the money!I have an 8’ in the primary bedroom, another 8’ for my library, and the set (8’, 6’, and 4’) for the living room. I’m going to purchase another 8’ for my front porch, and another set of three for my lanai. They may be plastic, butEven though I also do a traditional tree, I love that these birches look gorgeous with very few decorations!. If you’re on the fence about these, I’d say just do it! You won’t regret it!" — Thom Lundy