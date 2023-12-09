Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A flocked pre-lit Christmas tree to kick things off with a festive bang
2
A leg lamp nightlight
3
An adorable set of six reindeer tea light holders
4
A beloved LED lights panel to transform your home into a cozy holiday hangout
5
Or some snowflake LED string lights to make you feel like you're walkin' in a winter wonderland
6
Or festive snowflake window decals
7
A snowman garden flag complete with LED lights so it can still sparkle and shine when night falls
8
A battery-operated pinecone-shaped candle for your Christmas table
9
A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket with a different plush material on each side
10
A darling Rudolph doormat
11
A set of four rainbow felt holiday light garlands
12
Or a glittery pre-lit garland that'll immediately spruce up any archway, mantle or railing
13
Or a strand of ruby red poinsettia garland
14
A pair of plush light-up gnomes
15
A Gimbels candle inspired by the movie "Elf"
16
An LED star tree-topper that creates a magical projection show on your ceiling
17
A unique holiday wreath adorned with tiny houses and trees
18
A pair of snowflake embroidered throw pillow covers
19
Pre-lit candy canes that'll transform the pathway to your front door into an actual candy cane lane
20
A set of four glitter-specked handcrafted coasters
21
A set of 30 monochromatic ball ornaments to add some coordinated sparkle and shine to your tree
22
A dainty candy cane-themed table runner you can set out for your annual cookie swap
23
An iconic replica of Charlie Brown's Christmas tree (complete with Linus' blue blankie!)
24
A dazzling snowfall lantern that'll provide you with a magical, sparkling snowstorm to enjoy
25
Some chic and stylish light-up faux birch trees
26
Some holiday-themed appliance handle covers
27
A self-inflatable gingerbread person
28
A lil' light-up dinosaur wearing a Santa hat and carrying a gift
29
A Lionel North Pole Central train set
30
A tabletop tree and decorating kit
31
Monogrammed needlepoint stockings
32
Or personalized stocking holders
33
A faux wood tea light candle holder
34
A pair of outdoor Nutcracker banners
35
A Mickey Mouse Snowman cookie jar
36
A set of oversized outdoor ornaments that'll make your decorations the talk of the town
37
A glass-blown ornament for anyone who is passionate about ranch dressing
38
A faux-fur trimmed rug shaped like Aunt Bethany's fried cat from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"