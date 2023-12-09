Homesick

A Gimbels candle inspired by the movie "Elf"

It'll give you just one extra chance to scream "SANTAAAAA, I KNOW HIM!!!" when you light it, not to mention it smells absolutely divine.I have this candle and its scent oddly does give off a department-store-at-Christmas vibe (in a good way). It smells fantastic and also adds a little something extra to my holiday decor.