38 Pieces Of Holiday Decor To Make Your Home More Festive Inside And Out

Get ready to put Clark Griswold to shame with your top-notch decor.
Heather Braga
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Snowflake-String-Hanging-Decorations/dp/B08CZKQQVK?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Snowflake LED string lights" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f628ce4b09331c7f24411" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Snowflake-String-Hanging-Decorations/dp/B08CZKQQVK?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Snowflake LED string lights</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Calloway-Mills-105011729-Rudolph-Doormat/dp/B07K2HQQMG/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rudolph doormat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f628ce4b09331c7f24411" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Calloway-Mills-105011729-Rudolph-Doormat/dp/B07K2HQQMG/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Rudolph doormat</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Luminara-Pinecone-Flameless-Unscented-Decoration/dp/B0CCSXB4W4?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="flameless pinecone-shaped candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f628ce4b09331c7f24411" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Luminara-Pinecone-Flameless-Unscented-Decoration/dp/B0CCSXB4W4?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">flameless pinecone-shaped candle</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JUSHEN-Christmas-Lighted-Vertical-Decoration/dp/B09D7VQWGP?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="snowman garden flag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f628ce4b09331c7f24411" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JUSHEN-Christmas-Lighted-Vertical-Decoration/dp/B09D7VQWGP?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">snowman garden flag</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/YAHEETECH-Artificial-Christmas-Incandescent-Lights%C3%AF%C2%BC%C2%8CPrelighted/dp/B08LZ6PXPH?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="flocked pre-lit Christmas tree" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656f628ce4b09331c7f24411" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YAHEETECH-Artificial-Christmas-Incandescent-Lights%C3%AF%C2%BC%C2%8CPrelighted/dp/B08LZ6PXPH?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656f628ce4b09331c7f24411%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">flocked pre-lit Christmas tree</a>.
1
www.amazon.com
A flocked pre-lit Christmas tree to kick things off with a festive bang
Promising review: "With the price of this tree I was not expecting the quality to be just great but I wanted a flocked tree and I’d be happy with it! My expectations were definitely reached far beyond what I thought I’d get! It is a beautiful, full, flocked tree! Super easy assembly. Took about an hour and a half to fluff! Still need to decorate it but I am absolutely amazed! 10/10 100% recommend!" — Andrea Oaks
$84.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A leg lamp nightlight
Promising review: "Super cute and just like the movie except smaller, obviously." — Chris Bookman
$14.99 at Amazon (regularly $17.99–$20)
3
Amazon
An adorable set of six reindeer tea light holders
You'll want to buy a ton of these to create an entire fleet of festive friends throughout your home. Rudolph would certainly approve.

Promising review: "So. Freaking. Adorable. I got them for my mom as an early Christmas present. Everyone who came over to our house during the Christmas season gushed over these cuties. And I had to send the link for their Amazon page to at least two people." — Haley Livingston
$11.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A beloved LED lights panel to transform your home into a cozy holiday hangout
They can be used indoors and out, come with eight lighting modes and have a lifespan of 1,200-plus hours!

Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase, especially for the price. We bought two sets to hang on the ceiling in our family room during the winter when it gets dark so early. Fantastic! We used the Command small clear decorating clips to hang them. Worked like a charm! Originally intended just for the holidays, but it brightens up the room so well that we have left them up. Nightly use for several hours for several months. Couldn't be happier!" — Anonymous
$19.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Or some snowflake LED string lights to make you feel like you're walkin' in a winter wonderland
These battery-powered lights come with two modes (flashing and steady), and are attached to flexible wires to give you creative freedom. You can also hang these outside! Don't forget the AA batteries.

Promising review: "I loved how small the snowflakes were — I was expecting them to be bigger snowflakes and look a little more unrealistic, but these are perfect! I also love how they are battery-operated so I can put them outside, we don't have outdoor outlets where I live. Thanks so much for my amazing product!! :)" — Courtney
$18.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
Or festive snowflake window decals
They're so easy to put up you can recruit your kids (or lazy roommate) to assist; no need to fumble with electrical wires for this lovely decoration.

Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! They look great and you can barely see the cling outline! They stick easily and hold on well. If you're thinking about purchasing them, do it! They're so worth it!" — Amber Flavin
$9.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A snowman garden flag complete with LED lights so it can still sparkle and shine when night falls
Grab a garden flag holder here.

Promising review: "This is the most adorable light up flag I have seen. I’m going to buy more. It's so cute." — DC
$21.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A battery-operated pinecone-shaped candle for your Christmas table
Promising review: "I love this Luminara pinecone candle. I bought two of these for Christmas decor but they are so lovely, I will use them all winter long to brighten my evenings." — madwoman
$48.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket with a different plush material on each side
It can be thrown in the washer and dryer when it's time to clean! It's also available in twin, queen and king sizes, as well as 15 other colors and prints.

Promising review: "Bought this during Christmastime to cozy up watching holiday movies. Looks great, keeps us warm, and my family loves it!" — Cloud 9
$21.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A darling Rudolph doormat
Just note that the red and black buffalo plaid mat in the reviewer photo is not included, but you can find a similar one here if you love that look!

Promising review: "Excellent doormat and super cute! Very thick — good for getting snow and mud off your boots in the winter. Great size! I am extremely impressed!" — Mtngrl84
$20.98+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A set of four rainbow felt holiday light garlands
Promising review: "Really cute and easy to string together. Adds a festive pop of color that I was looking for." — gabriellajayne
$25.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
Or a glittery pre-lit garland that'll immediately spruce up any archway, mantle or railing
It features faux pine cones and berries and its artificial pine needles are hypoallergenic and fire-resistant. Reviewers say it does shed a lot of glitter, but it can be used outside for less mess! It's available in plug-in or battery-operated designs.

Promising review: "This garland is gorgeous. The berries and pinecones and lights just look so nice together. The wire running through it is stiff and doesn't lose its shape. It also has connectors on both ends. That being said, the glitter that falls off of this garland WOOOOOOOW! If you mind glitter being everywhere, this probably isn't the garland for you. If you're like me and don't mind the glitter, you won't be sorry that you bought this. It's absolutely beautiful!" — Rachel
$32.39+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
Or a strand of ruby red poinsettia garland
Promising review: "I absolutely love this garland, it added that extra touch to my holiday decorations! The color is beautiful and vibrant!" — Dcrawf13
$19.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of plush light-up gnomes
Don't forget the AAA batteries!

Promising review: "Love it! Exactly what my living room needed for extra holiday magic. Perfect size and lighting." — Lily Ice
$18.99 at Amazon
15
Homesick
A Gimbels candle inspired by the movie "Elf"
It'll give you just one extra chance to scream "SANTAAAAA, I KNOW HIM!!!" when you light it, not to mention it smells absolutely divine.I have this candle and its scent oddly does give off a department-store-at-Christmas vibe (in a good way). It smells fantastic and also adds a little something extra to my holiday decor.
$31.50 at Homesick (originally 42)
16
www.amazon.com
An LED star tree-topper that creates a magical projection show on your ceiling
Keep in mind that reviewers say the projections are more effective when there's more space between the topper and the ceiling.

Promising review: "I adore this so much, I bought two and placed them in the corners of the room, so the snowflakes light up the entire vaulted ceiling! My 8-year-old thought we were in Frozen, and danced like Elsa." — Lauren
$24.98 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A unique holiday wreath adorned with tiny houses and trees
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this Christmas wreath. It is even nicer than I imagined! The village houses, bottle brush trees, and delicate details create an enchanting atmosphere. It's so pretty on my door. I've received numerous compliments from neighbors and visitors, all marveling at the unique and whimsical design of the wreath." — Christian
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $25.99)
18
www.amazon.com
A pair of snowflake embroidered throw pillow covers
Just slip them over some pillow inserts and zip up to close. For fuller, fluffier-looking pillows, opt for an insert that's two inches larger than its cover. These covers are 18 inches square, so these 20-inch inserts would work well. The covers are also machine-washable!

Promising review: "I normally don’t give reviews, however, these pillowcases are by far my favorite purchase. They fit my existing pillows perfectly and don’t even let the dark brown fabric show through! I love them! They are beautiful, well-made, and will be the perfect accessories for my sofa this Christmas. I cannot wait to have them displayed!" — Wendy
$15.99 at Amazon (regularly $18.99)
19
Amazon
Pre-lit candy canes that'll transform the pathway to your front door into an actual candy cane lane
They come in a set of 12.

Promising review: "I really liked these. They went in really easy, they looked so nice on the side walk, I bought another set to add to the driveway. Just a tip. Drive the spikes in the ground first. Then stack the candy cane on it. I used a rubber mallet and I was able to get them in deeper so they didn't look so flimsy in the ground and withstood the snow and wind." — Danny Hernandez
$31.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A set of four glitter-specked handcrafted coasters
Promising review: "I love these coasters! They are the right size for a big mug of tea, good quality, and the sparkles are so pretty. They are understated but elegant — not too little or too much 'sparkly-ness.' I am really glad I got these. They not only work well (as coasters), but they are good quality and don't slide around on my desk." — Katrina79
$8.99+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A set of 30 monochromatic ball ornaments to add some coordinated sparkle and shine to your tree
They're made of plastic, so if you have kids or pets or are simply just clumsy, you won't have to worry about these shattering.

Promising review: "These are my favorite ornaments. I love that I can still have the look of glitter without any mess! All of the pretty stuff is inside. On the outside you have a clear, mess free bulb. I have received so many compliments on these and will buy more next year. I have dropped them and my one year old has tossed them around without any concern or damage. Highly recommend!!" — Gatt
$20.99+ at Amazon
22
Wayfair
A dainty candy cane-themed table runner you can set out for your annual cookie swap
Don't worry about crumbs getting on it, since it's machine-washable. Here's a full tablecloth version, too!

Promising review: "Perfect addition to my holiday candy bar! I got many compliments!" — Sue Barbarich
$17.99+ at Wayfair
23
www.amazon.com
An iconic replica of Charlie Brown's Christmas tree (complete with Linus' blue blankie!)
It plays the "Linus & Lucy" Peanuts theme and includes two AAA batteries. It's also an officially licensed Peanuts item!

Promising review: "'It's Christmas, Charlie Brown!' Just looking at this tree brings a smile. Simple, elegant in its humility. It just brings a bit of nostalgia remembering all past Christmases watching Charlie Brown and the gang on television kick off the Christmas season in our house. It is a pleasure to own a replica of the original. Adding the theme at the push of a button is a nice touch. We absolutely love it!" — D. Stovell
$20.09 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A dazzling snowfall lantern that'll provide you with a magical, sparkling snowstorm to enjoy
Don't forget the AAA batteries!

Promising review: "These battery-operated snow globes are the best new gift of this Christmas season!!! Ingenious, constantly rotating glittery snowflakes and a pretty little light to shine on the scene. A wonderful new decoration that will last for Christmases to come." — M. Foreman
$20.68 at Amazon (regularly $30.10)
25
www.amazon.com
Some chic and stylish light-up faux birch trees
The branches are flexible so you can arrange them to your liking, and they come with a UL-certificated and waterproof adapter.

Promising review: "These trees are a BARGAIN for the money! They’re neatly packaged and go together in about a minute. Shaping the branches took maybe five minutes. I have an 8’ in the primary bedroom, another 8’ for my library, and the set (8’, 6’, and 4’) for the living room. I’m going to purchase another 8’ for my front porch, and another set of three for my lanai. They may be plastic, but they look beautiful, and they feel sturdy. Even though I also do a traditional tree, I love that these birches look gorgeous with very few decorations! They’re festive for really any season, so I’m likely going to just un-decorate and leave-up the one in my primary bedroom. If you’re on the fence about these, I’d say just do it! You won’t regret it!" — Thom Lundy
$42.99+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
Some holiday-themed appliance handle covers
This set of six includes Santa, Rudolph, snowman and teddy bear designs.

Promising review: "Love these!! These are the cutest!! I got a lot of compliments on them. Really dresses up the kitchen for Christmas!! Very cute!!!" — Glenda Jones
$25.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A self-inflatable gingerbread person
It stands 5 feet tall and comes with interior LED lights, a sand bag, two fastening ropes, four ground stakes and a UL-certified plug.

Promising review: "Really like the colors and vibrancy, and that all of the tie-downs were included. The blower works great! Had this up for over three weeks as a Christmas decoration. The grandkids loved it. I believe that I’ll get years of use out of this inflatable decoration. Price was about half of what the big ticket stores were selling these for. Great bang for the buck." — Michelle D.
$34.99 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A lil' light-up dinosaur wearing a Santa hat and carrying a gift
Promising review: "Easy to put together, stayed outside all December (in Florida) with no problems. You should know, though, that the lights inside are not enough by themselves to show the dinosaur clearly after dark. To see it best it needs to be somewhere with at least some additional light." — Gae A. Weber
$54.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A Lionel North Pole Central train set
It comes with a battery-powered remote and tracks that can be shaped into a circle, oval or rectangle. Don't forget the AAA batteries for the remote and C cell batteries for the train itself!

Promising review: "This is a beautiful decorative Christmas train set for around the tree or any other festive plans you may have for it. I was very skeptical at first reading about the plastic track and battery powered wireless operation. But the track comes in very short sections and is very sturdy. Connects together very tightly and strong. The operation was flawless, from the wireless controller to the train rolling along the track without any issues at all. Again, as part of holiday decorations, for under $100 it's a home run. This is perfect for the season and the wallet. No regrets. Very happy with this purchase." — Scotty Blonde
$83.98 at Amazon (regularly $91.59)
30
Balsam Hill
A tabletop tree and decorating kit
It'll look so festive in your office, guest room or sitting atop your dining room table. It truly comes with everything you'd need to craft a special spruce. The kit comes with a pre-lit tree, a metal stand, a set of 30 glass ornaments, garland, decorative picks, a tree skirt and a tree topper. It's available in three themes.

Promising review: "This is truly the best little tree ever! I bought it for our guest house and was so impressed by the quality of all the ornaments and the tree! I would definitely recommend it!" — Cbs
$125+ at Balsam Hill (regularly $249)
31
L.L. Bean
Monogrammed needlepoint stockings
Hang them by your fire with care or, you know, wherever you can manage to hang them in your home. Mine typically live on my bookcase so my child can't constantly pull them down. The quality is fantastic (as is the needlework) and they look cute with any type of holiday decor.

Promising review: "Love these Christmas stockings! Very well made, large, colorful and personalized. Bought four for each member of the family when my son and daughter-in-law had twins and now bought a fifth for their new baby." — Jan R.
$29.95 at L.L. Bean
32
Personalization Mall / Etsy
Or personalized stocking holders
These are a great way to incorporate newer members of the family without having to hunt down a specific matching stocking.

Promising review: "Love these stocking holders — so festive, and each of us got to select our own customization. They were everything I wanted. The seller shipped quickly, were very responsive and had great customer service." — Angela H.
$18.74 at Etsy
33
Amazon
A faux wood tea light candle holder
It holds six tealight candles (or LED tealights), which aren't included. It's available in birch and oak designs.

Promising review: "We do not use our fireplace and were tired of the bare look. Decided to give the fireplace area a little glam and this piece looks amazing in it. We are using LED tealights until we purchase some tealight candles in glass holders. The LED lights still look great though, and we LOVE it!" — TM
$79.95+ at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A pair of outdoor Nutcracker banners
They'll transform the place you typically struggle with your keys and collect your endless packages ('tis the season!) into an area filled with holiday magic.

Promising review: "This beautiful, and very well made Christmas banner changed the look of my front door. My porch looked very warm and inviting. I just love the addition to my Christmas stuff." — Luz
$12.79 at Amazon
35
shopDisney
A Mickey Mouse Snowman cookie jar
Promising review: "I love this cookie jar. It has an iridescent shine to it and the holly bow tie with the Mickey is adorable." — Jen1324
$45.49 at shopDisney (regularly $64.99)
36
Pottery Barn
A set of oversized outdoor ornaments that'll make your decorations the talk of the town
$120 at Pottery Barn
37
Amazon
A glass-blown ornament for anyone who is passionate about ranch dressing
It's available in 14 other foods, too.

Promising review: "When I saw this ornament I just knew I had to buy it for my friend. She loves ranch dressing. Uses it with practically everything. I gave it to her yesterday for her birthday and she was so happy. The craftsmanship is wonderful." — Beargie
$17.99 at Amazon
38
BCreativeDad / Etsy
A faux-fur trimmed rug shaped like Aunt Bethany's fried cat from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"
Promising review: "My family is a big Christmas Vacation fan and I was obsessed with Aunt Bethany’s cat! Can’t wait to wrap her up and give it to my sister and brother in law for Christmas! " — Courtney
$32.99 at Etsy

