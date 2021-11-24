Style & Beauty

The Cutest Holiday Dresses To Wear This Year

Get in the holiday spirit with these festive looks.

The holiday season brings delicious treats, beautiful decorations and, for those who can’t resist an opportunity to dress up, festive ensembles.

Perhaps no garment encapsulates this time of year better than the holiday dress. Velvet, sequins, tartan, bright reds ― there’s no shortage of fun options for your seasonal look.

Below, we’ve rounded up 33 joyful dresses to wear this holiday season. May your clothes be merry and bright!

Dream stellar sequin mini dress
Sister Jane
Get it from Sister Jane for $251.
Puff-sleeved burnout velvet maxi dress
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $230.
Aura Everyday Cheer red plaid maxi dress
Red Dress
Get it from Red Dress for $88.
Connected Apparel capelet a-line cocktail dress
Target
Get it from Target for $41.30.
Spaghetti strap satin dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
Sequin wrap mini dress
& Other Stories
Get it from & Other Stories for $179.
Maeve sequined one-shoulder mini dress
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $198.
Ever New oversized bow one shoulder mini dress
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $165.
Carly shirtdress in blackwatch plaid
Draper James
Get it from Draper James for $135.
Milumia belted pleated long dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
Velvet shift mini dress
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $190.
Floerns ruffle hem flutter sleeve dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
Velvet wrap dress
& Other Stories
Get it from & Other Stories for $99.
Floerns bodycon dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
Floerns tie neck ruffle cocktail dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
Check short dress
Mango
Get it from Mango for $35.99.
Pintucked flare dress
Ann Taylor
Get it from Ann Taylor for $139.
Aqua one shoulder sequin dress
Bloomingdale's
Get it from Bloomingdale's for $98.
Keedone long sleeve turtleneck dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $13.79.
Akilah nap dress
Hill House Home
Get it from Hill House Home for $200.
Merokeety plaid empire waist maxi dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
ASOS pleated twist back cap sleeve maxi dress
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $58.
Allegra K shiny star A-line dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
Sure To Be Splendid swing dress
Modcloth
Get it from Modcloth for $119.
For G and PL Christmas printed tunic dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $17.40.
Amoretu swing shift dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
Aqua star print mock neck balloon sleeve dress
Bloomingdale's
Get it from Bloomingdale's for $118.
ASOS midi dress with batwing sleeve and wrap waist in scatter sequin
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $110.
Grace Karin chiffon dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $35.80.
Plaid pleated midi dress
Ann Taylor
Get it from Ann Taylor for $169.
Merokeety sleeveless lace cocktail dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
ASOS embellished scuba pearl feather midi dress
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $107.
Jack by BB Dakota Carraway belted plaid shirt dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $74.
