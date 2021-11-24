The Cutest Holiday Dresses To Wear This Year

The holiday season brings delicious treats, beautiful decorations and, for those who can’t resist an opportunity to dress up, festive ensembles.

Perhaps no garment encapsulates this time of year better than the holiday dress. Velvet, sequins, tartan, bright reds ― there’s no shortage of fun options for your seasonal look.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve rounded up 33 joyful dresses to wear this holiday season. May your clothes be merry and bright!