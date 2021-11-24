The Cutest Holiday Dresses To Wear This Year

The holiday season brings delicious treats, beautiful decorations and, for those who can’t resist an opportunity to dress up, festive ensembles.
Perhaps no garment encapsulates this time of year better than the holiday dress. Velvet, sequins, tartan, bright reds ― there’s no shortage of fun options for your seasonal look.
Below, we’ve rounded up 33 joyful dresses to wear this holiday season. May your clothes be merry and bright!
Dream stellar sequin mini dress
Puff-sleeved burnout velvet maxi dress
Aura Everyday Cheer red plaid maxi dress
Connected Apparel capelet a-line cocktail dress
Spaghetti strap satin dress
Sequin wrap mini dress
Maeve sequined one-shoulder mini dress
Ever New oversized bow one shoulder mini dress
Carly shirtdress in blackwatch plaid
Milumia belted pleated long dress
Velvet shift mini dress
Floerns ruffle hem flutter sleeve dress
Velvet wrap dress
Floerns bodycon dress
Floerns tie neck ruffle cocktail dress
Check short dress
Pintucked flare dress
Aqua one shoulder sequin dress
Keedone long sleeve turtleneck dress
Akilah nap dress
Merokeety plaid empire waist maxi dress
ASOS pleated twist back cap sleeve maxi dress
Allegra K shiny star A-line dress
Sure To Be Splendid swing dress
For G and PL Christmas printed tunic dress
Amoretu swing shift dress
Aqua star print mock neck balloon sleeve dress
ASOS midi dress with batwing sleeve and wrap waist in scatter sequin
Grace Karin chiffon dress
Plaid pleated midi dress
Merokeety sleeveless lace cocktail dress
ASOS embellished scuba pearl feather midi dress
Jack by BB Dakota Carraway belted plaid shirt dress
