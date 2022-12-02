The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2022

All the best holiday gift ideas for 2022, including gifts for her, him, kids and everyone else on your list.

J.Crew pajamas, Ember smart mug, Laneige lip mask, Quince kids sweater, Naadam scarf.
J.Crew, Amazon, Quince, Naadam
J.Crew pajamas, Ember smart mug, Laneige lip mask, Quince kids sweater, Naadam scarf.

The holiday season is officially upon us, and that means it’s time to get shopping. Regardless of whether your list of holiday gift recipients is long or short, the pressure and time crunch can feel overwhelming. To help you stay organized and on top of things, we’ve compiled the definitive holiday gift guide of 2022. Save your time scouring the internet for the perfect gift for the tricky person in your life, because we’ve done the hard work for you.

Look no further, because we’ve included essential and highly-coveted Hannukah presents, Christmas gifts and more for just about everyone on your list, at a wide range of price points. From home decor and kitchen gadgets to clothing, beauty must-haves, tech gifts and beyond, consider this your one-stop shop for all your gifting needs.

Beauty

The Meridian
Meridian starter kit
Whether you're a beginner or looking to upgrade your trimmer, Meridian has you covered. This kit includes the brand's signature all-around trimmer and a ceramic replacement blade to get you started. The charge lasts up to 90 minutes, is safe for all body parts and is easy to use.
$76.50 at Meridian
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask
This lip mask is wildly popular, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips.
$24 at Amazon
Sephora
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream plumping and hydrating moisturizer
Give the gift of a luxurious facial cream with Tatcha's cult-fave dewy skin cream. The rich formulation can help to plum and hydrate thanks to antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice. It's an easy way to get perfectly glowy skin.
$69 at Sephora
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love perfume
Few things are as decadent as a new perfume. Spoil a loved one with Marc Jacobs' delightful Daisy Love perfume. It has notes of cloudberries, daisies, cashmere musk and driftwood for a perfectly balanced floral scent.
$90+ at Marc Jacobs
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury mini Pillow Talk lipstick and liner set
Absolutely everyone looks good in Pillow Talk, making it an easy gift for someone even if you're not particularly close to them. It's the perfect dusty rose hue that pretty much looks like your lips, but better. And the mini size is the perfect way to try out a new look. You can't go wrong.
$25 at Sephora
Sephora
Crown Affair Ritual Set
If you want to give a loved one a luxurious hair kit, then Crown Affair is as good as it gets. The products are made with high-quality ingredients that help to make hair look the best it's ever been. It includes a full-size, in-shower set featuring The Ritual shampoo, The Ritual conditioner, The Renewal mask, and The Comb No. 002.
$125 at Sephora
Sephora
Summer Fridays jet lag mask
This mask is the ultimate skin soother. Ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and nourishing antioxidants help to hydrate and calm irritated, dry and stressed skin. It's the perfect complexion booster for the dry winter season and will last a long time — a little goes a long way.
$49 at Sephora
True Botanicals
True Botanicals Clear Fresh Dewy winter skin set
This thoughtfully curated skin care set includes products with anti-aging, nourishing and acne-fighting ingredients to keep skin looking its best through the holidays and beyond. It includes the Resurfacing Moisture mask, Clear Pure Radiance oil, Clear Repair Nightly treatment and Radiance Contouring Face roller.
$275 at True Botanicals
Ulta
MAC Nightmoth lip pencil
If you've been watching "Wednesday," then you've probably taken note of the perfectly soft goth makeup that Jenna Ortega has been rocking. After an Instagram deep-dive, I found out that makeup artist Tara McDonald used MAC Nightmoth lip pencil mixed with a clear balm. It's the perfect blackened plum hue to give all your winter looks a mysterious edge.
$21 at Ulta
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette
It doesn't get much more glamorous or high-end than Pat McGrath's makeup palettes. The Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette is the perfect blend of sexy, daring and wearable. It features ten different hues in iridescent, shimmer and matte finishes. The texture is silky smooth and the shadows are blendable and absolutely stunning.
$128 at Pat McGrath Labs
Solawave
Solawave advanced skincare wand with light therapy and serum kit
This portable four-in-one wand uses microcurrent, facial massage, red light therapy and therapeutic warmth technology that promises to reduce the look of wrinkles, dark circles, discoloration and acne while also depuffing.
$181 at Solawave

Kitchen

Williams Sonoma
Ooni Koda pizza oven
Who doesn't want to make a delicious, oven-fresh pizza from the comfort of their own backyard? This Ooni Koda pizza oven is easy to use and clean, and is as versatile as it is handy. The adjustable heat control makes it easy to cook other faves like steak, chicken, veggies and even delicious pies.
$479.95 at Williams Sonoma
Our Place
Our Place Always pan
Spruce up your kitchen with a cult-fave bestselling pan from Our Place. It's lightweight, easy to clean and use and perfect for just about all your cooking needs. It feels almost impossible to pick from the seven available colors. Get it for the aspiring home cook in your life and rest assured you're in for some good meals.
$99 at Our Place (originally $145)
Amazon
Ember temperature control mug
Perfect for new parents or the easily distracted, this temperature control mug keeps coffee and other hot drinks at exactly the right temperature for as long as you need. It has a long battery life and can be temperature controlled via an app that can even send you notifications. It's available in three different colors.
$119.95+ at Amazon
Amazon
Lao Gan Ma Spicy chili crisp
Chili crisp devotees need to get their hands on this Lao Gan Ma chili oil. It's rich and flavorful, perfectly spicy and available in a large bottle for a reasonable price point. Reviewers note that you get way more bang for your buck than other popular chili crisp brands.
$13.99 at Amazon
Caraway Home
Caraway Home sauce pan
This Caraway Home three-quart sauce pan comes in several colors, but the cheerful yellow one is just too good to pass up. It includes a lid that makes it easy to make risottos, soup, oatmeal and so much more. It'll be a delightful little addition to any kitchen.
$115 at Caraway
Bokku Box
Bokksu snack subscription
Give the gift of tasty and authentic Japanese snacks, candles and teas sourced directly from family makers. It makes for a delicious gift that everyone will appreciate for months to come.
$45.99+ at Bokksu

Tech

Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while exercising, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. They come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of listening time when recharged so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day. They're perfect for a teen or tween or anyone who needs to upgrade their earbud situation.
$99 at Amazon (originally $159)
Amazon
Google Nest smart thermostat
This Energy Star-certified thermostat helps to conserve energy while easily and comfortably monitoring a home's temperature. It turns itself down when you leave and can be monitored via the app from any phone, laptop or tablet. It is designed to work without a C wire in the majority of homes, but for some systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. It's a total game-changer in terms of keeping your home comfy and cozy, plus saving money while you're at it.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
Amazon
Garmin Lily smartwatch
If your loved one has been on the hunt for a smartwatch that is just as stylish as it is functional, then check out this lovely Garmin Lily. It has a bright touchscreen display and a long battery life and can track hydration, sleep, heart rate and so much more. You can input workout info, keep track of fitness goals and stay in touch with others via text and phone call notifications.
$149.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
Lululemon Studio
Lululemon Studio smart mirror
Upgrade someone's home gym with this popular smart mirror from Lululemon Studio. It can be elevated with a foot stand or mounted on a wall, is easily moved, features a concealed outlet for maximum discretion and aesthetics, and uses advanced camera technology to connect users with instructors and other members so they can join their favorite fitness classes from the comfort of home.
$745+ at Lululemon Studio

Home

Boutique Rugs
Boutique Rugs Ramsbury Area Rug
Add a bit of pizzazz with an area rug like this one from Boutique Rugs. It'll be a much-appreciated touch of warmth and texture to any space. It's available in three different neutral hues, three different shapes and eight different sizes.
$64+ at Boutique Rugs
The Citizenry
The Citizenry Merapi storage baskets
Add instant charm to any space with these durable hand-braided baskets from The Citizenry. They're available in two different sizes, sold individually or bundled for extra savings. These baskets have an eye-catching organic texture that perfectly juxtaposes the softness of a blanket. They're effortlessly chic.
$155+ at The Citizenry
Brooklinen
Brooklinen mulberry silk pillowcase
Have you heard about the benefits of sleeping on silk? It can reportedly protect your skin and hair from damage as a result of nighttime friction, like wrinkles, split ends, frizz and more. Brooklinen's luxurious silk pillowcase is soft, naturally cool to the touch and surprisingly breathable. Who can resist?
$59 at Brooklinen
The Sill
The Sill monstera and hoya heart plant set
Available in matching planters in one of three different colors, this sweet plant set from The Sill is sure to brighten anyone's day. The diminutive Hoya heart succulent and the exuberant Monstera make quite a pair, and are easy to care for and nurture.
$138 at The Sill (originally $160)
Anthropologie
Woloch Company Sopora vase
A luxurious hand-blown glass vase is not something a person might ordinarily splurge on for themselves, making it an ideal gift. It's thoughtfully designed, with subtle hints of color that add whimsy without feeling too eclectic.
$192 at Anthropologie
Pottery Barn
Capri Dolce Vita: Change To Comporta coffee table book
Giving the gift of a chic coffee table book is always a good idea. This beauty from Assouline publishing captures the vibe of the Italian island that is just too good to be true. Leafing through it feels like taking a trip without ever leaving the couch.
$95 at Pottery Barn
Madewell
Madewell The Essential overnight leather bag
An elegant weekender bag like this leather option from Madewell makes for a wonderful upgrade to the everyday backpack. Perfect for carting items to the gym, a sleepover or a weekend away, it's sturdy, roomy and durable. It comes with handles and an adjustable shoulder strap. It'll wear beautifully over time and become a treasured travel item.
$268 at Madewell
Catbird
Catbird Grit In Your Oyster ornament
Ornaments make for excellent host gifts or presents for neighbors, co-workers and other acquaintances you might not know super well. This oyster ornament from Catbird has a hint of glam and elegance while being a bit unique, cheeky and unexpected as well.
$16 at Catbird
Amazon
"Woman, Eating" by Claire Kohda
I've been waiting all year to get my hands on this book and it's every bit as good as I had hoped. Smart, funny, tragic, incisive and original, it turns the vampire trope on its head. Writer Claire Kohda is a force to be reckoned with, and any lover of literature will be thrilled to dive into this wonderful book.
$26.99 at Indiebound$13.49 at Amazon
Caminito
Caminito Luna Paseo blanket
It's nearly impossible to pick from Caminito's gorgeous Mexican blankets, but the Luna Paseo design just might be a fave. It's perfect for picnics, the beach, draping on the couch and adding a pop of color to the space. Caminito was started by a mother-and-daughter team designing blankets made in Mexico. Their blankets and accessories make wonderful gifts this season.
$86 at Caminito
Tushy
Tushy travel bidet
This collapsible, discreet bidet is the perfect travel companion. It's a cheeky gift that's available in three colors and is sure to be appreciated by the recipient.
$23.20 at Tushy

Baby & Kids

Herschel
Herschel Twelve hip pack for kids
Available in five different patterns, this adorable fanny pack is just the thing for an adventure-loving kid. It's perfect for travels, hikes, beach trips and carrying precious kid cargo.
$25 at Herschel
Quince
Quince washable cashmere fisherman sweater for kids
Available in cream or soft pink in sizes 2T through 5T, this adorable cashmere fisherman sweater is as soft and warm as it is stylish. It's the perfect winter sweater and is ideal for layering. It simply couldn't be cuter.
$49.90 at Quince
Super Smalls
Super Smalls Big Presentation Mega jewelry set
This sparkly play jewelry set from Super Smalls is perfect for the budding fashionista and accessory devotee in your life. It includes a pink heart pendant necklace and two rings and earring sets.
$39 at Super Smalls
Hunt A Killer
Hunt A Killer Nancy Drew: Mystery at Magnolia Gardens game
If you know a kid that is a fan of Nancy Drew mysteries, then they'll love this board game from Hunt A Killer. This box includes everything you need to find a suspect and motive and to solve the mystery by sorting through notes, creating timelines and going over evidence. Games can last up to three hours and are fun for the whole family.
$31.99 at Hunt A Killer
Catbird
Catbird New York pigeon wind up toy
Get the kid in your life the fun and funny gift of a wind-up pigeon: the quintessential New Yorker. It's a silly, simple way to make a little one smile without breaking the bank.
$8 at Catbird
Maisonette
7AM Enfant The Cub Set Teddy
How perfectly precious is this fuzzy mitten and hat set from 7AM Enfant? Available in size 0-24 months, it's the perfect way to keep a little one cozy and warm while also looking as cute as can be.
$40 at Maisonette
Maisonette
Teamson Kids wooden play cube
Made of colorful, durable natural wood, this seven-in-one activity station includes a xylophone, counting beads, spinning gears, an animal and shape flip board, a siding tree and a wire bead maze. Guaranteed fun!
$89.99 at Maisonette
Amazon
PVO mini projector
This small, portable mini projector is perfect for kids of all ages. It is easy to use, connect to the internet or a Roku device and is a great way to keep kids entertained.
$99 at Amazon

Men's Apparel

Merrell
Merrell Nova waterproof sneaker boot for men
This is not your everyday hiking boot. Treat the outdoor enthusiast in your family to this lightweight, comfy, durable sneaker-boot from Merrell. It has a waterproof membrane to keep feet dry, recycled laces and an insulated lining to regulate your feet's temp. It's available in three different colors in sizes 7 to 15.
$150 at Merrell
Saucony
Saucony Boston woven pant for men
Available in two colors in sizes S to XXXL, these comfortable, lightweight pants are great for everything from working out to running errands or lounging around the house. They look put together without feeling restrictive and are an easy weekend option.
$80 at Saucony
Parachute
Parachute waffle robe
Available in four neutral hues, these waffle robes from Parachute are every bit as comfortable as they are cute. They're great post-shower or for lounging around the house and the strong-yet-lightweight Turkish cotton will keep them comfy for years to come.
$129 at Parachute
Naadam
Naadam The Essential ribbed cashmere scarf
Few things feel as luxurious as a cashmere scarf, and this ribbed version from Naadam is sure to make a fella feel loved. It's available in 12 different colors so you can match their personal style with ease.
$145 at Naadam
Bombas
Bombas gripper socks
Part slipper, part sock, these grippers are the coziest way to pad around the house during the cold winter months. Available in seven different colors in sizes M through XL, they make a lovely stocking stuffer that's sure to be enjoyed.
$48 at Bombas
Uniqlo
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson padded blouson
There's no better way to give the gift of J.W. Anderson than to pick up one of the designer brand's collab pieces with Uniqlo. They're functional, innovative, unique and beautifully designed using the best fabrics to get a dreamy fit. This textured jacket comes in two colors and is available in sizes XXS to XL. It's lightweight, airy and has a relaxed fit with roomy pockets.
$99.90 at Uniqlo
Carhartt
Carhartt knit cuffed beanie
Everybody loves a fresh beanie, and a Carhartt beanie is a classic. Snag a chapeau in one of 25 kicky colors. This ribbed acrylic hat is set to become a winter staple in their sartorial repertoire.
$19.99 at Carhartt

Women's Apparel

Etsy
Etsy Remy personalized signet ring
Personalize a lovely signet ring from Etsy seller NOLIAjewelry to include your loved one's initials or their child's or even pet's name. It's a sweet, simple and thoughtful gift that will be much appreciated. Choose between 14-karat gold-filled, sterling silver or 14-karat rose gold-filled bands.
$52+ at Etsy
Quince
Quince washable stretch silk dress
Available in two colors in sizes XS to XL, this simple, elegant wrap dress from Quince will take you from date night to a daytime picnic once the weather warms up again. It's made of washable silk that is easy to maintain and care for, so you don't have to worry about being precious with it.
$79.90 at Quince
Gobi
Gobi silk cashmere socks
Available in four soft colors, these luxurious and silky socks from Gobi are a total treat. They look fabulous with everything from boots to fisherman sandals, adding visual interest as well as comfort to any look.
$89 at Gobi
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond polo sweater dress
This polo-collared, ribbed sweater dress is the ideal layering piece for the cold winter months. Pair it with tights, boots and a cool jacket for a chic look that is easy to dress up or down. It's available in two colors in sizes XS to XXL.
$53.40 at Nordstrom (originally $89)
J.Crew
J.Crew flannel pajama set
Give the gift of cozy, well-made flannel jammies this holiday season. J.Crew's classic pajamas are a timeless staple in any nighttime routine. They're available in three different plaid colors in sizes XXS to 3X.
$110+ at J.Crew
Zappos
Loeffler Randall Leah ballet Mary Jane flats
Channel your inner Wednesday Addams with these devastatingly chic flats from Loeffler Randall. The platform gives you a bit of height and a slight goth edge while the ballet bow and Mary Jane strap keep things classically feminine.
$275 at Zappos
Reformation
Reformation The Mason pants
Pick up a pair of ankle-length trousers from Reformation. They're form-flattering, well-tailored and perfect for everything from work to errands to a night out. They're available in 12 colors in sizes 0 to 12.
$178 at Reformation
Free People
Free People ribbed balaclava
Keep your beloved's head warm, cozy and chic with a ribbed balaclava. They're still incredibly on-trend and a stylish way to add a bit of color, warmth and comfort. It's available in six different colors.
$48 at Free People
