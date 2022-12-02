Amazon

Google Nest smart thermostat

This Energy Star-certified thermostat helps to conserve energy while easily and comfortably monitoring a home's temperature. It turns itself down when you leave and can be monitored via the app from any phone, laptop or tablet. It is designed to work without a C wire in the majority of homes, but for some systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. It's a total game-changer in terms of keeping your home comfy and cozy, plus saving money while you're at it.