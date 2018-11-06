If you’re friendly with a pair of newlyweds, here’s something they probably didn’t tell you: A lot of the gifts they want or need weren’t on their registry at all. So as the holidays approach and you wonder what you could possibly get for a couple that has practically everything post-wedding, fear not — because there are still things that will put a huge smile on their face.
While gifts for newly married couples probably shouldn’t include another stone cheese plate, silverware set or toaster, there are creative, unique ways to not only give newlyweds the gifts they need, but make them feel special and loved. From sentimental objects to function gifts, here are some top-notch ideas to start with.
Below, we’ve rounded up 16 gifts for newlywed couples. And FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.