Despite generally using Black Friday and Cyber Monday as an excuse to load up on clothes, new bedding, cookware and beauty products for myself, I’ll begrudgingly admit that it’s the ideal time to get my holiday shopping done as well. But scrolling through endless retailers’ websites trying to find deals on a gift that is both thoughtful and serves a useful purpose (i.e., not junk that will get re-gifted) is harder than people might think.

In an effort to make the shopping season a bit less stressful, I’ve rounded up the very best holiday gifts that are currently on sale. Keep scrolling to save money, time and your energy by picking up one of these charming, sure-to-please gifts for everyone from cherished family members to your kids’ teachers, neighbors, partners and friends. Take a look at gifts from some of our favorite brands and retailers like Amazon, Parachute, The Citizenry, Madewell, Package Free Shop and more.

1
Coyuchi
Coyuchi Sonoma textured organic tablecloth (25% off)
Perfect for your mother-in-law or a friend who loves to host dinner parties, this elegant, high-end tablecloth adds a gorgeous bit of wrinkled texture to a tablescape. It's made with organic cotton that is grown and woven in India and is the exact kind of thing most of us are unlikely to splurge on for ourselves — making it a lovely and kind gift.

Now through November 28, get 25% off sitewide at Coyuchi plus a gift with a purchase of $300 and free shipping. On November 25 and November 28, get the same deal plus 40% off select products.
$126 at Coyuchi (originally $168)
2
Ceremonia
Ceremonia Scrunchie (up to 25% off)
Available in three colors, Ceremonia's sweet satin scrunchie is a fluffy hair accessory that can help reduce breakage and prevent creasing. Pair it with a cute acrylic hair comb and it becomes an even lovelier gift.

Buy more and save more from now through November 29th: Get 15% off with the purchase of two products with the code 15OFF. Get 20% off with the purchase of three products with the code 20OFF. Get 25% off when you purchase four or more products with the code 25OFF.
$11.25 at Ceremonia (originally $15)
3
The Citizenry
The Citizenry Cuadra alpaca throw (30% off)
Dive into the most sumptuous linen sheets, plush towels, gorgeous furnishings and more during The Citizenry's sitewide sale. I'm partial to this stunning alpaca throw. It'll go beautifully with any personal aesthetic and is a very luxurious gift. Get up to 30% off now through Tuesday, November 30.
$120 at The Citizenry (originally $175)
4
Rowan
Rowan crystal crawler earrings (25% off)
Whether you're a fan of big dangly hoops or tiny studs, you'll definitely find something to love in Rowan's lineup. I'm partial to this crystal crawler earring. It's sold individually and comes in three different gem color and metal options. It's got a hint of edge but doesn't look too alternative. Get 25% off sitewide now through November 28 with code BF25.
$21.75 at Rowan (originally $29)
5
Parachute
Parachute cloud cotton robe (20% off)
It doesn't get much cozier than these cloud cotton robes from Parachute. They're surprisingly sumptuous and luxurious, and a definite upgrade from the everyday ratty robe. It's a gift that will surely be appreciated, ideal for mom and dad, in-laws, and beloved friends. You can pick from seven different colors in sizes XS to 3X. From now to November 28, get 20% off sitewide, including furniture.
$87.20 at Parachute (originally $109)
6
Caminito
Caminito blanket (20% off)
Caminito was started by a mother-and-daughter team designing gorgeous blankets made in Mexico. Their blankets and accessories make wonderful gifts this season, and I'm especially besotted with this Horizonte Collection blanket in the Sol shade. Caminito will be running 20% off sitewide from November 25 through November 28, along with free shipping on orders over $250.
$68.80 at Caminito (originally $86)
7
Haand
Haand appetizer tray (up to 25% off)
This tray makes a great hostess gift or gift for someone who loves thoughtfully curated ceramics. Pair the tray with something like a set of wine glasses and more to save on these gorgeous wares.

Haand is having a buy more, save more sitewide sale from November 25 through November 28. Get 10% off $100 or more,15% off $250 or more, 20% off $500 or more and 25% off $1000 or more.
$51 (originally $68)
8
Casper
Casper weighted blanket (57% off)
These days, the gift of a good night’s sleep is pretty priceless — and while you can’t exactly bestow actual ZZZs on your loved one, you can try to help hasten their journey to dreamland. Casper’s weighted blanket comes in 10-, 15- and 20-pounds weights, and boasts a breathable cotton outer lining for maximum comfort. Many reviewers noted it helped improve the quality of their snooze. “This blanket has been a game changer for my sleep and wellness!” wrote a buyer named Laurie. The bedding and mattress brand is running a host deals (including up to $800 off mattresses) now through November 28.
$74.25+ at Casper (originally $169+)
9
Merit
Merit tinted lip oil (20% off)
Help a pal up their makeup game with just a few essentials at Merit. This tinted lip oil is a personal fave. It's available in eight shades and gives lips a healthy, color-infused sheer glow. Save 20% on everything at Merit, excluding sets, through November 28.
$19.20 at Merit (originally $24)
10
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing box (30% off)
If you know someone who loves a little spice, then you have to try Fly By Jing's gorgeous lineup of sauces, spices and more. The By Jing box is a great introduction to the brand and includes a Sichuan chili crisp, chili crisp vinaigrette, Xtra spicy chili crisp, Zhong sauce and Mala spice mix. From now through November 28, get 50% off sets, up to 30% off all sauces and up to 20% off all dumplings.
$54.60 at Fly By Jing (originally $78)
11
Amazon
Buddha Board art set (15% off)
Help your kids bliss out and relax with this mindfulness activity board. Get 15% off with code BLACKFRIDAY15 through November 28.
$32.26 at Amazon (originally $37.95)
12
Etsy
UntitledCoDesign geometric taper holder (20% off)
These minimally-minded ash wood candlestick holders are the work of a Philadelphia-based home goods brand that was a finalist for Etsy’s Design Awards in 2022. Starting at an affordable $20 for the smallest size (measuring 2.5 inches in height), the faceted wooden stands make for an unexpected but crowd-pleasing stocking stuffer. This and a host of sales from Etsy sellers are ongoing for a limited time.
$20+ at Etsy (originally $25+)
13
Sandoval
Sandoval palo santo aromatic incense (20% off)
Help a loved one get prepped for the cozy season with a gift of palo santo incense cones from Sandoval. Enjoy 20% off sitewide through November 28.
$48 at Sandoval (originally $60)
14
Amazon
Bug Bite Thing (32% off)
If you know any mosquito magnets, then they’ll be thrilled to have a few of these bug bite-relief tools in their repertoire. Get a three-pack of Bug Bite Thing for 32% off through November 28.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
15
Super Smalls
Super Smalls Power Lunch ring set (20% off)
It's nearly impossible to choose from Super Smalls' wide array of toys for kids, but this ring set is pretty cool. Treat an accessory-loving kid in your life to some goodies from the Oprah-approved brand. Even adults will want to play with these high-quality accessories and crafts for kids. From now through November 29, get 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders over $125 and 30% off orders over $250.
$22.40 at Super Smalls (originally $28)
16
Madewell
Madewell Cloudlift socks three-pack (50% off)
Make sure you pick up some cold-weather staples like these kicky socks at Madewell. Through November 27, get 50% off sitewide with the code OHJOY. Sale excludes shearling, leather apparel, fine jewelry and Labels We Love.
$17 at Madewell (originally $34)
17
Package Free Shop
Package Free Night Routine gift set (40% off)
Package Free's sustainably made, ethically produced items are perfect for the eco-conscious person in your life. This night routine gift set is perfect for a low-key beauty lover who needs a pamper. It includes a scented candle, shampoo bar, conditioner bar, facial oil and aventurine face roller. From now through November 27, get 40% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.
$59.99 at Package Free Shop (originally $79)
18
Wrangler
Wrangler flannel-lined denim jacket (30% off)
Flannel anything makes a great holiday gift, but this cozy fabric gets a stylish upgrade when paired with a more rugged material. Wrangler’s classic 14.5-ounce denim jacket can be worn well into the chillier months thanks to an extra layer of classic buffalo plaid flannel, and it's earned a 4.8-star review from nearly 90 satisfied customers. This and everything on Wrangler’s website is 30% off now through November 28.
$41.30 at Wrangler (originally $59)
19
Birthdate Co.
Birthdate Co. candle (up to 50% off)
Birthdate Co is the astrologically-inspired personal gift brand loved by celebs like Ariana Grande, Drew Barrymore, and more. The Birthdate candles are a great way to show someone you care. Get 25% to 50% off depending on how much you spend plus free shipping on orders over $60 from now through November 29.
$30 at Birthdate (originally $59.99)
20
Rifle Paper Co.
Rifle Paper Co Strawberry Fields porcelain vase (30% off)
Get 30% off this lovely, delicate and whimsical vase from Rifle Paper Co. along with the rest of their gorgeous stationary and other home goods. Use the code MERRY30 through November 29 to save.
$29.40 at Rifle Paper Co. (originally $42)
