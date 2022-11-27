Coyuchi

Coyuchi Sonoma textured organic tablecloth (25% off)

Perfect for your mother-in-law or a friend who loves to host dinner parties, this elegant, high-end tablecloth adds a gorgeous bit of wrinkled texture to a tablescape. It's made with organic cotton that is grown and woven in India and is the exact kind of thing most of us are unlikely to splurge on for ourselves — making it a lovely and kind gift.



Now through November 28, get 25% off sitewide at Coyuchi plus a gift with a purchase of $300 and free shipping. On November 25 and November 28, get the same deal plus 40% off select products.