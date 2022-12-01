Shopping
37 Holiday Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Give This Year

Shop intentionally this year and support brands like Estelle Colored Glass, Scotch Porter and Topicals.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13816&u1=638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fbrandon-blackwood-mini-kendrick-rhinestone-box-bag-0400017131083.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brandon Blackwood&#x27;s mini Kendrick rhinestone trunk" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13816&u1=638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fbrandon-blackwood-mini-kendrick-rhinestone-box-bag-0400017131083.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Brandon Blackwood's mini Kendrick rhinestone trunk</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fharlem-candle-company-speakeasy-luxury-candle%2F7259458" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fharlem-candle-company-speakeasy-luxury-candle%2F7259458" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy candle</a> and <a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fabcrete-amp%253B-co.-the-multi-stack-earring-N5567.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Abcrete &#x26; Co.&#x27;s multi stack earrings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=638626eae4b0b7f6530b4bd5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fabcrete-amp%253B-co.-the-multi-stack-earring-N5567.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Abcrete & Co.'s multi stack earrings</a>
With Christmas less than a month away, it’s now crunch time. You’d better start getting all of your holiday gifts ready for your loved ones, from useful stocking stuffers and dad-worthy presents to gifts for tech fanatics and actually fun card games.

Before you go filling up your online cart with tons of stuff from big box retailers, consider shopping intentionally and supporting Black-owned brands this holiday season. You can get everything from beauty essentials and travel accessories to aromatic candles and cozy slippers from smaller brands that would surely appreciate your business during this bustling month and beyond.

Below, we rounded up some of the best Black-owned brands to shop for holiday gifts this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Home Decor

1
Etsy/xNStudio
xNStudio
Whether you know someone with a green thumb or trying to develop one, this stylish planter is worth putting under the tree. Based in Brooklyn, New York, designer Nasozi Kakembo creates planters, pillows and more inspired by African textiles.
Planter: $50 at EtsyShop xNStudio at Etsy
2
Nordstrom
Harlem Candle Company
Fill their home with rich aromas of palo santo, bourbon, dark chocolate and plum blossom and instantly transport them to a Renaissance Era-esque Harlem speakeasy with this cozy candle from Harlem Candle Company. Founded by Teri Johnson in 2014, the brand offers a variety of candles in other notes, including amber, tea, tonka and birchwood.
Candle: $48 at NordstromShop Harlem Candle Company at Nordstrom
3
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass
Whether you're buying for your aunt who has a vast glassware collection or your friend who always greets you with a bottle of wine, this beautiful set of stemmed wine glasses from Estelle Colored Glass will be welcomed. The drinkware brand was founded by Stephanie Hall and is inspired by her grandmother's interest in antiquing.
Wine glasses: $85 at NordstromShop Estelle Colored Glass at Nordstrom
4
Target
Black Paper Party
Every great gift needs fun gift wrap to conceal it until Christmas Day. Black Paper Party was founded by Madia Willis, J'Aaron Merchant and Jasmine Hudson to provide holiday and special occasion decorations and stationery that reflect Black culture, including this vibrant gift wrap.
Gift wrap: $10 at TargetShop Black Paper Party at Target
5
Madewell
Rayo & Honey
Roachele Negron's Rayo and Honey line (including this hand cut oversized pennant) is rooted in positive daily affirmations.
Pennant: $100 at MadewellShop Rayo and Honey at Madewell

Travel

1
Sephora
Ries
Whether you're buying a gift for someone who travels a lot for work or is always jetting off on vacations, this refillable travel container from Ries is eco-friendly and easy to transport. All they have to do is fill it with their essential lotions, shampoos or conditioners and go. Founded by seasoned traveler Megan Graham, Ries was created to make traveling with hair care and body products easier and less messy (bye, bye plastic bags and flimsy containers).
Travel container: $15+ at SephoraShop Ries at Sephora
2
Silver and Riley
Silver and Riley
If there's someone in your life who's always on the way to catch a flight, this luxurious carryall duffle bag from Silver and Riley is the gift. It has an ultra-smooth Italian leather exterior, two outside side pockets, a luggage sleeve, several interior pockets and metal feet to protect it from the ground. Silver and Riley was founded by Lola Banjo, who's been to over 100 countries so far.
Duffle: $795 at Silver and RileyShop Silver and Riley

Fashion

1
Grace Eleyae
Grace Eleyae
As someone who's been wearing Grace Eleyae beanies for a few years, I can confidently say they are the best giftable winter accessories. Grace Eleyae created the brand in 2014 after experiencing significant hair breakage during a trip to Kenya. These modern and functional satin-lined unisex beanies come in a variety of styles and colors, including this tan high-top model.
Beanie: $42 at Grace EleyaeShop Grace Eleyae
2
Nordstrom
Springbreak (SPGBK) Watches
Founded by childhood friends Kwame Molden and Maurice Davis, Springbreak Watches is a luxury watch brand inspired by Fayetteville, North Carolina, where the two grew up, and the culture of historically Black colleges and universities. This brown watch from the brand is named after the Sandhills region in the southwest corner of North Carolina.
Watch: $79.99 at NordstromShop SPGBK Watches at Nordstrom
3
Madewell
Abcrete & Co.
Handmade jewelry is always a hit during the holidays. This colorful pair of earrings from Abcrete & Co., a brand founded by NyShayla Williams for "bold minimalists," is made of polymer clay and titanium.
Earrings: $38 at MadewellShop Abcrete & Co. at Madewell
4
Urban Outfitters
You Go Natural
Available in eight gorgeous designs, this T-shirt bun from You Go Natural will be well received by any haircare enthusiast on your gift list. It features a hand-tied knot on the front and a satin lining. You Go Natural was founded by Monique Little in 2016 to create functional and stylish accessories for natural hair.
T-shirt bun: $35 at Urban OutfittersShop You Go Natural at Urban Outfitters
5
Saks Fifth Avenue
Brandon Blackwood
A household name in the world of Black-owned handbag brands, Brandon Blackwood offers an array of bag styles, including this rhinestone-covered trunk bag.
Rhinestone bag: $400 at Saks Fifth AvenueShop Brandon Blackwood at Saks Fifth Avenue
6
Nordstrom
Daily Paper
Founded in 2012 by friends Jefferson Osei, Abderrahmane Trabsini and Hussein Suleiman, Daily Paper offers modern fashion inspired by African culture and contemporary design. This hooded jacket is made of cozy high-pile fleece with a mesh lining — ideal for your most fashionable friends and family members who also value being warm.
Hooded jacket: $180 at NordstromShop Daily Paper at Nordstrom
7
Oma The Label
Oma The Label
For the jewelry lover on your list, the Timepiece bracelet from Oma The Label is the perfect gift. It's set in 18k gold-tone brass and has a fold-over clasp closure. Oma The Label was created by New York-based fashion stylist Neumi Anekhe in 2018.
Bracelet: $77 at Macy'sShop Oma The Label at Macy's
8
Orijin Culture
Orijin Culture
This bag from Orijin Culture, an accessories brand founded by Archyn Orijin and inspired by African culture, is the definition of a statement accessory. It's uniquely shaped like the continent of Africa and can convert from a shoulder bag to a backpack. It's made of 100% full grain leather cowhide with suede-lined interior compartments.
Bag: $299 at Orijin CultureShop Orijin Culture
9
Wolf & Badger
Arch NYC
Arch NYC is a shoe brand founded by Jazmin Veney in 2018. This furry slipper has a heavy sole made for both indoor and outdoor wear, and features a square toe design. It also comes in a cow print. Women's sizes range from 6-11 and the fit is true to size.
Slippers: $110 at Wolf & BadgerShop Arch NYC at Wolf & Badger
10
Ten Wilde
Ten Wilde
This stacking ring from Ten Wilde is a minimalist's dream. It's filled with 14k gold and compliments any outfit. Keep in mind the ring is sold as a single so you'll need to buy multiple if you want to gift a stackable set. Ten Wilde was founded in 2016 by designer Tenisha Wilde.
Stacking ring: $32 at Ten WildeShop Ten Wilde
11
Nordstrom
Fear of God
Cold weather will be no match for them when they sport this sweatshirt from Fear of God Essentials. Created by Jerry Lorenzo, Fear of God offers contemporary fashion pieces and the Essentials collection provides them at a more affordable price point.
Essentials sweatshirt: $90 at NordstromShop Fear of God Essentials at Nordstom
12
Madewell
AAKS
A quality crossbody bag belongs in every accessory lover's closet, and this one from Akosua Afriyie-Kumi's AAKS label is handcrafted from colorful woven rafﬁa in Ghana. It features leather straps, an inner pocket and a flap closure.
Bag: $180 at MadewellShop AAKS at Madewell
13
Nordstrom
Melanie Marie
This personalized necklace from Melanie Marie allows you to get the name of your favorite aunt, sibling or best friend as a nameplate pendant. It comes in gold-plated, rose gold-plated and sterling silver options. Melanie White launched custom pieces under her jewelry line starting in 2013.
Necklace: $90 at NordstromShop Melanie Marie at Nordstrom

Beauty and Skincare

1
Scotch Porter
Scotch Porter
Scotch Porter was founded by Calvin Quallis in 2015 to provide men with clean personal grooming products. Full of all the essentials your loved one needs for a healthy beard, this set makes a great stocking stuffer or under-the-tree gift. It comes with a nourishing beard mask, moisturizing beard wash, restorative leave-in beard conditioner, conditioning beard balm and a smoothing serum.
Beard kit: $14.99 at Scotch PorterShop Scotch Porter
2
Ulta
Sunday II Sunday
No more having to choose between getting a good workout in and maintaining cute hairstyles thanks to Sunday II Sunday. The brand was created by Keenan Beasley to help women with textured hair prep their curls and coils before and after exercising (read: sweating). This kit comes with multiple travel size Sunday II Sunday products that aid in removing sweat, odor and buildup.
Hair kit: $39 at UltaShop Sunday II Sunday at Ulta
3
Sephora
Topicals
Olamide Olowe's Topicals brand was founded in 2020 and is an answer to treating hyperpigmentation, blemish scars and uneven texture and improving the skin's moisture barrier. This duo set comes with the Faded brightening and clearing serum and Like Butter hydrating mask.
Skincare duo: $60 at SephoraShop Topicals at Sephora
4
Madewell
Candy x Paints
Save them a trip to the nail salon with Candy x Paints vivid nail polishes. This vibrant blue nail polish from Atlanta native Shardae Layfield's Candy x Paints is perfect for stuffing stockings or to give at your next holiday office party. It's certified vegan, nontoxic and cruelty-free.
Nail polish: $20 at MadewellShop Candy x Paints at Madewell
5
Thirteen Lune
Ami Colé
Created for melanin-rich skin, beauty brand Ami Colé's lip treatment oil made waves on TikTok for its nourishing benefits and the perfect amount of gloss it gives (stocking stuffer idea, perhaps?). Ami Colé was founded by Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye and launched in 2021.
Lip oil: $20 at Thirteen LuneShop Ami Cole at Thirteen Lune
6
Credo Beauty
Naturally Drenched
This multifunctional (and stocking stuffer-friendly) oil from Naturally Drenched is beneficial for skin and hair, plus it's even suitable for acne-prone skin and multiple hair types. It's rich in linolenic acid, omega-6 fatty acids and vitamins A, C and E. Naturally Drenched was launched by Jamila Powell in early 2021.
Oil: $38 at Credo BeautyShop Naturally Drenched at Credo Beauty
7
Credo Beauty
Moodeaux
Moodeaux is a must-have clean fragrance brand for everyone's collection and its Worthy scent is perfect for everyday wear. It's designed to be used as a moisturizing dry oil as it contains several beneficial skincare ingredients like apricot kernel, grape seed and meadowfoam seed oils, but it also works as a perfume. They'll smell notes of orange blossom, lavender, vanilla woods and amber. Moodeaux was founded by Brianna Arps in 2021.
Travel pen: $32 at Credo BeautyShop Moodeaux at Credo Beauty
8
Amazon
Pattern Beauty
Make their haircare routine run more smoothly with this set of styling combs from Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty, which includes a wide tooth comb, hair pick and shower brush.
Hair tools kit: $30.01 at AmazonShop Pattern at Amazon
9
Sephora
Danessa Myricks Beauty
This eye-catching makeup palette comes from Danessa Myricks Beauty, named after its founder, longtime beauty expert Danessa Myricks. It's designed to be used not just on eyelids, but on multiple places and all skin tones. It has 14 chromatic shades in a variety of finishes that they're definitely going to want to dig into on Christmas Day.
Eyeshadow palette: $125 at SephoraShop Danessa Myricks Beauty at Sephora
10
Sephora
Bread Beauty Supply
When in doubt, a gift set is always the way to go, and if you have a loved one that prioritizes their haircare, this one from Bread Beauty Supply is for them. The set includes a full size bottle of Bread's popular hair oil and a mini hair cream. The Australian haircare brand was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020 for women with curly, coiled and textured hair.
Kit: $28 at SephoraShop Bread Beauty Supply
11
Nordstrom
Brown Girl Jane
The fragrance lovers in your life will definitely appreciate a new addition to their collection and this perfume from Brown Girl Jane is just the one. It has notes like cardamom, marshmallow, incense, saffron and amber. Founded in 2020 by Malaika Jones Kebede, Nia Jones and Tai Beauchamp, Brown Girl Jane offers non-toxic, vegan and plant-based beauty products, including several perfume scents, facial serums and body butters.
Perfume: $62 at NordstromShop Brown Girl Jane at Nordstrom
12
Revolve
Hanahana Beauty
Moisturized skin is a must in wintertime and this body butter from Abena Boamah's Hanahana Beauty is an essential in any skincare collection. Give the gift of hydrated skin with a body butter that includes Ghanaian-harvested shea butter and cocoa and mango butters.
Body butter: $28 at RevolveShop Hanahana Beauty at Revolve
13
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
For the beauty aficionado, this lip gloss set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand is a crowd pleaser. It comes with three shades, including one that is exclusive to the set.
Gloss trio: $28.50 at Fenty BeautyShop Fenty Beauty

Food and Drink

1
Partake
Partake
Still stuck on what to get for stocking stuffers? These vegan and gluten-free cookies from Partake make a scrumptious choice. Created in 2016 by Denise Woodard, Partake offers allergy-friendly snacks and baking mixes so everyone can enjoy a little something sweet after Christmas dinner.
Three boxes of cookies: $16.49 at PartakeShop Partake
2
Drizly
McBride Sisters Collection
Celebrate the holiday season and the upcoming new year with a bottle of refreshing rosé from the McBride Sisters Collection. Founded by Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, this wine brand offers several beverage varieties, including riesling, sparkling brut, red blend and sauvignon blanc.
Sparkling rosé: price variesShop McBride Sisters Colleciton at Drizly

Puzzles and Games

1
Target
Be Rooted
For the game-player on your gift list, Be Rooted's gift set is a unique way to show them you appreciate them. It comes with a deck of cards, two pens and a gamer pad that includes two games and scoresheets. Created by Jasmin Foster, Be Rooted is focused on inclusively designed stationery.
Gamer pad set: $19.99 at TargetShop Be Rooted at Target
2
Madewell
Puzzles of Color
Your favorite puzzle lover will be entertained for hours with this 500-piece puzzle from Puzzles of Color, a company founded by siblings William Jones and Ericka Chambers to add more representation to puzzle imagery. The artist behind the "Old Classic" puzzle is Domonique Brown.
Old Classic Puzzle: $34.99 at MadewellShop Puzzles of Color at Madewell
