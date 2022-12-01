37 Holiday Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Give This Year

With Christmas less than a month away, it’s now crunch time. You’d better start getting all of your holiday gifts ready for your loved ones, from useful stocking stuffers and dad-worthy presents to gifts for tech fanatics and actually fun card games.
Before you go filling up your online cart with tons of stuff from big box retailers, consider shopping intentionally and supporting Black-owned brands this holiday season. You can get everything from beauty essentials and travel accessories to aromatic candles and cozy slippers from smaller brands that would surely appreciate your business during this bustling month and beyond.
Below, we rounded up some of the best Black-owned brands to shop for holiday gifts this year.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.