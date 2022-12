37 Holiday Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Give This Year

Ries

Whether you're buying a gift for someone who travels a lot for work or is always jetting off on vacations, this refillable travel container from Ries is eco-friendly and easy to transport. All they have to do is fill it with their essential lotions, shampoos or conditioners and go. Founded by seasoned traveler Megan Graham, Ries was created to make traveling with hair care and body products easier and less messy (bye, bye plastic bags and flimsy containers).