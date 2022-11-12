30 Great Gifts You Can Buy Now If You Love Finishing Holiday Shopping Early

Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

A Takeya cold brew maker

They'll get a Takeya cold brew pitcher, ultra-fine mesh filter, and instructions to help them brew delicious iced coffee.



Just pour French press–ground beans into the fine-mesh filter, screw the filter into the lid of the pitcher, pour water into the pitcher, drop the filter into the pitcher, and place the pitcher in the fridge to brew up to 36 hours. Once it's ready, they'll have fresh cold brew coffee to drink whenever they need a pick-me-up. ☕