30 Great Gifts You Can Buy Now If You Love Finishing Holiday Shopping Early

A Foreo Luna Mini 2 that'll make their skincare routine a breeze

This tool has three touchpoint thickness zones and eight adjustable intensities, so they can customize their cleansing session based on their skincare needs."I got this as a Xmas gift, I have combination, sensitive, and acne-prone skin. It's only been a couple of days and I see a big improvement in my skin. Before I got this I would use a small buff pad. I love the timer it has that tells you when to move to a different part of your face. It is very helpful so you don't over wash. I love that it is easy to clean and hypoallergenic. The vibrations also help give me a little more circulation in my skin, and it even works with serums. I use the Wonder Pore skin routine by Etude House, and with the help of the Luna mini, my pores are shrinking, my skin is smoothing out, and it's helping with a bit of a massage for circulation. This product may not work for everyone but for me it's doing wonders. I would recommend." — Amazon customer