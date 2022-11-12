30 Great Gifts You Can Buy Now If You Love Finishing Holiday Shopping Early

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A Wreck This Journal that'll get their creative side flowing
Promising review:
"I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" — Marlee
A copy of Burn After Writing
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A JW Pei handbag because they need a chic accessory that'll hold their essentials
JW Pei
is an Asian- and family-owned accessories brand based in Los Angeles. They sell minimalist handbags and shoes made with sustainable vegan materials.Promising review:
"Needed a small purse for a wedding! I also wanted something that I could use even when I dress more casually. This bag (see image on the right)
is super adorable, great quality, and stylish!" — Gaby Rochino
Lightsaber chopsticks to help them enjoy takeout in a galaxy far, far away
Promising review:
"Bought these for a white elephant and everyone loved them! My friends are huge Star Wars
fans and absolutely love these chopsticks. Great color quality and great LED light quality. They're well made, easy to clean, and a nice weight! Would recommend for sure, very fun and cute gift!" — Nik
A deep tissue massage gun so they can get some relief from achy muscles
Other cool features include a quiet motor and the ability to be charged up on the go, thanks to a USB-type charger that works with a power bank, phone adapter, and 5v/2a adapter. Promising review:
"This massage gun has been really fun for our family. My wife has struggled with pain in her hips and gluteal area for years. We have use this in the evenings frequently and definitely noticed pain relief. I have used it after a good hard workout and also noticed that I am not as sore. Also, we have been very impressed with the battery life. We can both use it quite a bit and not have to charge it for days." — Brent
A heated eye massager with so many cool features
Promising review
: "These are amazing. I suffer from eye disease and part of the symptoms are strained eyes, severe dry eye, headaches, and puffiness from the stress on my eyes. My doctor advised I get a heated eye mask and use it 20 minutes a day. Why didn’t he tell me this two years ago?! I went with this product based on what it offered for the price and the great reviews.
AHHHH! The heat is perfect. The massage is deep into my temples and covers all around the eyes and all the way into the small pressure points by my nose.The music is a bonus. The vibration, massage, pressure, heat, and tranquil music make this the best gift idea for anyone on your list." — Amazon customer
A hair claw clip to keep their hair up and give a '90s vibe to any outfit
See them in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Amazon customer
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for their next family game night
Promising review:
"Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" — Synthian
A Love Lingual card game that'll be a fun stocking stuffer
Promising review:
"Okay, these are the perfect gift for any couple! I packed these in our carry-on for our honeymoon in Mexico. We each would draw a card at restaurants while waiting for our food. I have been with my husband for 7 years (recently married though!) and I learned a lot about him and heard stories he had of us that I had forgotten about. These are amazing and I can’t wait to keep the questions coming." — megelizabeth23
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
Slice and freeze over ripe fruit, place frozen fruit into the chute, and they'll have something sweet to eat in little time! The machine's removable parts are also top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild.But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A Revlon dual dryer and brush
Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I have thick hair, and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS, I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously, my favorite styling tool. Seriously, so in love." — Sydney
A TikTok famous cloud magnetic key holder
Promising review:
"I bought this product almost two years ago for my college apartment and it's the best thing I ever bought! Perfect place to hang my keys up when I get home and I never lose them! It also looks very cute and simple. The adhesive is really strong and the magnet in it super strong as well. It holds up my apartment keys, my car keys, and my boyfriend's heavy Audi keys perfectly fine. Love it." — Meghan Consadene
A pair of adjustable Bala Bangles
These Bala Bangles are available in two sizes (1 pound or 2 pounds) for their workout needs.Promising review:
"I ordered these to be worn around my ankles so I that I can work on my control and strength for skiing. They are the perfect addition to my workout and to my lifestyle. Just wearing them makes me feel like I am doing something rather than nothing. A bonus is that they are super stylish and they fit well!!" — Denise Raider
A set of satin pillowcases to make their bedroom feel a little more luxurious
Promising review:
"Absolutely LOVE these pillow cases! Likely the best gift I was ever given! My hair and skin have been so much better after switching to these! I wake up to shiny, manageable hair and clean, acne-free skin! The color is vibrant, and the texture is cool and soft. Would definitely recommend!" — Carey Marie
A top-rated gel nail polish kit
If they don't have a curing UV lamp, here's one
to include in your gift with the set above! Promising review:
"#1 gel polish on Amazon. Look no further. This is better than any OPI or Essie gel I’ve used. It’s so easy to apply, not thick and clumpy like some brands. The colors are very pigmented and let me tell you, they last a longgggg time!!! I’m in the dental field and I usually chip my polish, break a nail... you get the picture but this polish is a dream. I’m buying all the colors. I’m obsessed and will be recommending this brand to EVERYONE!!!" — Jessica Lange
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A Takeya cold brew maker
They'll get a Takeya cold brew pitcher, ultra-fine mesh filter, and instructions to help them brew delicious iced coffee.
Just pour French press–ground beans into the fine-mesh filter, screw the filter into the lid of the pitcher, pour water into the pitcher, drop the filter into the pitcher, and place the pitcher in the fridge to brew up to 36 hours. Once it's ready, they'll have fresh cold brew coffee to drink whenever they need a pick-me-up. ☕
A sturdy glass tumbler
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TIkTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — Rose
A milk frother
This kitchen gadget requires two rechargeable AA batteries. You can buy a four-pack here
. Promising review:
"The Zulay milk frother is very easy to use and only takes about 15 seconds to froth milk. We use ours everyday for lattes and frothy hot chocolate. The sleek design makes it easy to hold while using. It comes with a stand so it's easy to store on top of your kitchen counter or anywhere. This is a great gift and you can't beat the price! You won't be disappointed!" — Bono
A burrito blanket
Promising review:
"What a great blanket. I bought it as a gift for my adult nephew, and he loved it. It’s big, it’s very soft and lightweight, and it actually looks like a real tortilla. For gifting, I rolled it up like a burrito and wrapped it in aluminum foil — like a real burrito. Even the dog got excited, licking his lips, thinking it was a burrito." — Natalie A.
Popbar hot chocolate sticks
Promising review:
"Delish! Wish I had tried them earlier, before I had already bought gifts. These are so yummy and rich, you can almost use one for two cups of cocoa. I will likely get these again next year for sweet treats and holiday gifts." — Jane Mitchell
A matte lipstick set
This set has received more than 16,000 5-star ratings
for quality and value —they'll get a bunch of long-lasting lip shades for less than $15. Promising review:
"I love these sets so much I had to buy both. The colors are fun and there is a great variety. The coverage is amazing and it lasts all day. The best part is that it doesn’t dry my lips. These would even make a great gift for friends." — Melissa Migdal
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter you'll also want to gift to yourself
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A sushi-making kit
Promising review:
"I purchased this kit for my fiancee as a gift and it was a big hit. This works so much better for beginners than those push-tube sushi kits you see everywhere. The flat surface assembly works great and is very easy to use and gauge how much rice, fish, etc. to add to each roll. I'd highly recommend this kit for any beginner just starting out with homemade sushi." — Brandon Boese
A wearable sherpa hooded blanket also known as The Comfy from Shark Tank
Promising review:
"It's a big, cozy delicious hug that makes me feel tiny and loved. My cat Stella loves anything cushy and comfy and fleecy. Leggings, Uggs, a 'Comfy,' a good book, music, coffee, and a cat on my lap, almost heaven. I give 5 stars for this big, huge, scrumptious thing!" — Elizabeth Flygare
A layered necklace set
Promising review:
"I ordered this necklace because I noticed an IG influencer wearing it and I really liked it. It's so cute and trendy. They are actually two separate necklaces in this set, so can be worn alone or layered up. So glad I made this purchase!" — Kim A
A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses
Promising reviews:
"I have always love fashion and dressing up, so these glasses were the perfect addition to my accessories. They perfectly hug your face, and for the cost, they are extremely well made. I wore them to a friend's birthday, and everyone was shocked to hear how inexpensive these are." — katherine
"These are so cute and kinda look similar to the Prada sunnies. So they’re a perfect affordable dupe! I loved that both pairs come with their own dust bag, making it super convenient to carry in your bag without getting scratched or crooked." — Amazon customer
A colorful keyboard that'll probably get them more excited about work
Do you know they hate typing on a laptop? No worries, because this keyboard comes with a mouse and a USB receiver (compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac) that'll make their next typing session a breeze. Promising review:
"I love this keyboard! It's only been a couple of weeks, but it makes me excited to write again. I ordered blue, it's lovely and easy to use, haven't had any problems with the keys being round like I thought I would. The mouse is fine, the connection hasn't had any problems yet. I feel like the price is reasonable, it's not super fancy with lighting, but it has a nice aesthetic and fluffy sounding clicky clackies." — Eric
A handheld light they'll be over the moon about because it fits in the palm of their hand
Promising review:
"Got this for my niece last Christmas and she loved it. Very nice for fall decor as well. I'd suggest this to anyone not sure what to get someone for Christmas." — jake reeves
A jerky bouquet because they love snacks and appreciate something tasty
Promising review:
"I got this for my husband for Valentine's Day. He loved it! He said the meat was really good and flavorful. His friends thought it was the best bouquet ever. He'd order it again just for the jerky." — Kelly Hansen
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A Foreo Luna Mini 2 that'll make their skincare routine a breeze
This tool has three touchpoint thickness zones and eight adjustable intensities, so they can customize their cleansing session based on their skincare needs.Promising review:
"I got this as a Xmas gift, I have combination, sensitive, and acne-prone skin. It's only been a couple of days and I see a big improvement in my skin. Before I got this I would use a small buff pad. I love the timer it has that tells you when to move to a different part of your face. It is very helpful so you don't over wash. I love that it is easy to clean and hypoallergenic. The vibrations also help give me a little more circulation in my skin, and it even works with serums. I use the Wonder Pore skin routine
by Etude House, and with the help of the Luna mini, my pores are shrinking, my skin is smoothing out, and it's helping with a bit of a massage for circulation. This product may not work for everyone but for me it's doing wonders. I would recommend." — Amazon customer