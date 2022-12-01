19 Gifts From Small Businesses That Are One Of A Kind

These unique and thoughtfully crafted items are sure to make the best holiday gifts.

Staff Writer

Fly by Jing <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=105661&afftrack=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&urllink=flybyjing.com%2Fshop%2Fholiday-triple-threat" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chili crisp" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=105661&afftrack=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&urllink=flybyjing.com%2Fshop%2Fholiday-triple-threat" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">chili crisp</a>, Rowan hoop <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=90661&afftrack=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&urllink=heyrowan.com%2Fproducts%2Fpave-hoops-cz%3Fvariant%3D40561566515243" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="earrings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=90661&afftrack=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&urllink=heyrowan.com%2Fproducts%2Fpave-hoops-cz%3Fvariant%3D40561566515243" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">earrings</a>, a Haand <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhaand.us%2Fcollections%2Fgift-1%2Fproducts%2Fcloudware-tapered-mug" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ceramic mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhaand.us%2Fcollections%2Fgift-1%2Fproducts%2Fcloudware-tapered-mug" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">ceramic mug</a>, Bean & Bean <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=105796&afftrack=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&urllink=beannbeancoffee.com%2Fproducts%2Fblack-honey-las-lajas-costa-rican" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coffee" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=105796&afftrack=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&urllink=beannbeancoffee.com%2Fproducts%2Fblack-honey-las-lajas-costa-rican" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">coffee</a>, a Halfday <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhalfdaytravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fgarment-duffel" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="duffle bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhalfdaytravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fgarment-duffel" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">duffle bag</a> and Lanshin <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&url=https%3A%2F%2Flanshin.com%2Fcollections%2Ftools%2Fproducts%2Flanshin-intro-gua-sha-jade" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="gua sha tool" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63862fc9e4b09a86b1b7bf93&url=https%3A%2F%2Flanshin.com%2Fcollections%2Ftools%2Fproducts%2Flanshin-intro-gua-sha-jade" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">gua sha tool</a>
Fly By Jin, Bean & Bean, Lashin, Rowan, Haand, Halfday
Fly by Jing chili crisp, Rowan hoop earrings, a Haand ceramic mug, Bean & Bean coffee, a Halfday duffle bag and Lanshin gua sha tool

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for everybody on your list, sometimes you have to think small. Literally. From mugs to hair accessories to coffee beans or briefcases, sure-to-please presents are often physically little. Of course, these tiny treasures can be even more thoughtful and unique if you get them from a cool small business.

From family-owned companies to brands from historically underrepresented groups, the brands below allow you to connect with like-minded people and find memorable and special presents for your loved ones that aren’t sold in bulk. To help you shop small this holiday season, we rounded up our favorite items from a selection of small businesses, ranging from home goods to beauty products to jewelry and more. We also share a few details about each company so you can learn more about the businesses you are supporting.

As these are smaller companies that undoubtedly have smaller teams than big box stores, you don’t want to wait to place your orders. Buy your presents now to ensure that everything is wrapped and ready in time for the holidays.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Caminito
Blanket from Caminito
Founded by a Mexican American mother and daughter duo, Caminito designs handcrafted blankets made in Mexico. They're perfect for picnics, beach days, traveling or just warming up your home.
$86 at Caminito
2
Haand
Haand cloudware tapered mug
As the name suggests, all of Haand's gorgeous ceramicware is created by hand in Burlington, North Carolina. Grab your loved ones this dreamy cloudware mug that has a tapered shape to keep drinks hotter for longer.
$40 at Haand
3
Printfresh
Long-sleeve pajama set from Printfresh
Printfresh Pajamas is a Philadelphia-based majority woman-owned business that creates eye-catching pajamas, all designed in-house. Get a loved one a set of 100% organic cotton pajamas that come in over 20 prints, in sizes XS-6XL. Heck, get a pair for yourself too.
$158 at Printfresh
4
Rowan
Pavé hoops from Rowan
Rowan is a woman-founded earring and piercing company that offers piercings around the country by licensed nurses and high-quality hypoallergenic earrings in a selection of styles. They make for amazing gifts, like these hypoallergenic hoops, which come in gold and silver.
$79 at Rowan
5
Ceremonia
Scrunchie set from Ceremonia
Ceremonia is a Latinx-owned haircare company making high-quality products for all hair types. Snag a set of three oversized 100% satin scrunchies for the fashion lover in your life.
$29 at Ceremonia (originally $45)
6
Tower 28
Tinted balm from Tower 28
Perfect as an elevated stocking stuffer or a self present, Tower 28's tinted balm can be used all over the face and comes in seven dreamy colors that look good on all skin tones. Tower 28 is an APPI woman-owned beauty brand that makes super cute vegan, non-irritant products designed for sensitive skin.
$20 at Tower 28
7
Material
Knife trio from Material
Material is an APPI-owned kitchen brand making elegant but useable items for cooking and hosting. Treat the home chef in your life to their knife trio including an 8-inch chef's knife, a serrated knife and a pairing knife.
$155 at Material
8
Silver & Riley
Convertible leather bag from Silver & Riley
Silver & Riley is a Black woman-owned Italian luxury leather bag line. Their drool-worthy convertible leather bag can be worn as a top handle, shoulder bag, crossbody or a backpack.
$695 at Silver & Riley
9
Brightland
Aurora rosemary olive oil from Brightland
Step up your pantry essentials like olive oils, vinegars, honey and more with AAPI-owned, woman-founded Brightland. Their rosemary olive oil is luxury in a bottle and makes for the perfect present.
$40 at Brightland
10
Fly By Jing
Holiday triple threat from Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing in a Chinese woman-founded small business that makes Sichuan-style toppings, sauces and spice mixes to elevate your home cooking. This trio gift set includes Sichuan chili crisp, Zhong sauce and a mala spice mix.
$45 at Fly By Jing
11
Halfday
Garment duffle from Halfday
The travelers in your life will be over the moon to open Halfday's garment duffel. It is a sleek, easy-carry bag that rolls out in a garment bag and has a separate section for shoes.
$95 at Halfday
12
Package Free
Razor gift set from Package Free
Package Free is a sustainable brand that makes zero or low-waste versions of everyday products. Their sustainable, sleek body products like this rose gold razor set make for wonderful presents.
$37.50 at Package Free
13
Diggs
Pet travel carrier from Diggs
Diggs is a modern pet care line that makes well-designed crates, carriers, harness sets and other pet accessories. A pet owner will love the gift of this sleek carrier.
$195 from Diggs
14
Auratene
Cigar band from Aurate
Aurate is a women-founded fine jewelry brand that creates sustainable, made-to-order fine and engagement jewelry, as well as more everyday pieces. Maximalists and minimalists alike will love this cigar band that comes in solid and plated gold.
$84 at Auratene
15
Ten Wild
Twisted link earrings from Ten Wilde
Ten Wilde is a Black woman-owned business that designs and creates timeless and affordable gold-plated, gold filled and solid gold jewelry in Los Angeles. Their sleek, elevated jewelry (like these twisted link earrings) will make anyone happy.
$42 at Ten Wild
16
Wild One
Isaac Mizrahi and Wild One walk and collar treat kit
Wild One is a stylish pet goods shop offering leashes, collars, harnesses, poop bags, treat-holding fanny packs and more for modern dog parents. This walk and treat kit comes with goodies for dog owners and dogs alike.
$122 at Wild One
17
Lanshin
Gua Sha tool from Lanshin
Lanshin is an AAPI-owned dermatology business that focuses on traditional Chinese medicine. Founded by Sandra Lanshin Chiu, a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist and TCM practitioner, the studio sells authentic TCM beauty goods like gua sha tools and nourishing facial oils. Get the skin care lover in your life an authentic jade gua sha tool.
$49 at Lanshin
18
Bean & Bean
Costa Rica Las Lajas black honey beans from Bean & Bean
Bean & Bean is a Korean American mother-daughter-owned coffee company selling premium fresh beans in compostable and recyclable bags. A bag of their specialty roasted Costa Rica Las Lajas black honey beans will be the perfect present for the java lover in your life.
$26 at Bean & Bean
19
Golde
Matcha Kit from Golde
Golde is a BIPOC-owned family business creating superfood-fueled products like delicious matcha latte blends and skincare items. Give the cafe lover in your life their DIY matcha kit, which lets you make amazing green drinks at home.
$48 at Golde
