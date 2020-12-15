Festive song lyrics are lighting up buildings and streets in Bristol, southwest England, throughout December as a tonic to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lines from the seasonal classic “Winter Wonderland,” Chris Rea’s 1986 hit “Driving Home For Christmas” and Mariah Carey’s 1994 anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” have been projected so far.

Bristol City Centre BID

The city is currently in the top tier of England’s COVID-19 restrictions, meaning bars and restaurants can only serve takeout. Hotels, tourist venues and indoor entertainment venues are closed in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Organizers from the nonprofit Bristol City Centre BID are unveiling a new display of lyrics every night until Christmas Eve.

It aims to bring “a much-needed lift to the city center and visitors, residents and workers,” operations director Keith Rundle said in a statement. “It also enables us to remain careful to maintain social distancing and be safe whilst having fun.”

The group painted socially distanced hearts on the city’s parks this past summer.

Check out the displays below. We’ll add more as they arrive.

