45 Hilarious Tweets About Holiday Movies

December is a time for seasonal treats, decorations and, perhaps most important, movies.
From early classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” to 1980s perennials like “A Christmas Story” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” to modern faves like “Love Actually” and “Elf,” to the endless barrage of Hallmark originals, there’s no shortage of cinematic offerings around the holiday season. And, of course, there’s no shortage of funny commentary about them on Twitter.
Here are 45 funny and insightful tweets about some beloved holiday movies. Enjoy!
You're not an adult until you watch Elf and fully relate to the Gimbel manager's frustration over Buddy's incompetence.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) December 17, 2016
Maybe the Grinch would be nicer if every five minutes a dude wasn’t singing songs about what a piece of shit he is pic.twitter.com/yQoDbPgaYH— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) December 1, 2019
‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the nation, dads were forcing their families to watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (again)— The Dad (@thedad) December 24, 2018
My husband misquoted Christmas Vacation for Home Alone and I'm wondering if that qualifies for an annulment.— Cathryn 💚 (@AngryRaccoon2) December 20, 2013
[watching "Home Alone" with my kids]— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 8, 2019
5-year-old: Dad!
Me: What?
5: That kid is home alone!
Me: I did not see that coming.
My kids are watching Elf for the 1st time.— joe heenan (@joeheenan) December 7, 2014
They're not enjoying it.
Does anybody want to adopt 2 kids?
4 & 7 yrs old, a bit whiny.
What’s your favorite Christmas movie and why is it Love, Actually?— jingle bells, marc smells (@BadBoxArtMarc) December 10, 2019
Why does the Grinch have a dog?— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 24, 2018
My kids won't watch Elf with me because "he's so socially awkward it's physically painful."— Unremarkable Files (@ThatEvansLady) December 12, 2019
And I'm like, "Welcome to my life, children."
What she says: Merry Christmas, the shitter was full.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) November 19, 2017
What she means: I can't believe my parents let me watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, what did they think was going to happen?
It's a Wonderful Life is a powerful reminder to enjoy what you have. And to never ever trust your Uncle Billy.— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) December 24, 2018
@ hollywood are you telling me that jude law’s tiny children in the holiday each had their own cell phone— Chelsea Nachman (@chelseanachman) December 25, 2017
Watching "Elf," drinking Grey Goose, and eating gummy worms in case you were wondering what "it gets better" means, kids.— Frank Lowe (@GayAtHomeDad) December 7, 2013
Kind of forgot that A Christmas Story is about a kid fantasizing endlessly about a hyper-realistic toy rifle.— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 1, 2016
The older I get, the more I relate to The Grinch pic.twitter.com/M3QEh9z5Lk— Brit Bennett (@britrbennett) December 16, 2017
The Grinch’s heart is “two sizes too small” but then it “grew three sizes that day.” He now has a dangerously oversized heart and should see a physician.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 21, 2018
Trying to think of a more abominable character devoid of redeeming features than Alan Rickman’s sexy coworker in LOVE ACTUALLY. She exists purely to create havoc. A pure legend.— Paul Ridd (@PaulRidd) December 17, 2019
You know you're a grown up when you watch Home Alone and just feel stressed out by the bad parenting.— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) November 29, 2016
The bullies in A Christmas Story grew up to become the Home Alone burglars. Prove me wrong. pic.twitter.com/Jv1kDShA3c— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) December 18, 2018
Once I learned that The Grinch suffered from childhood trauma, I was yo, Whoville can burn in hell for all I care.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) December 17, 2018
Each year I relate more and more with that scene in Christmas Vacation where Clark freaks out and asks for the Tylenol.— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) December 2, 2019
A Christmas Story, 1983: a boy gets his tongue stuck to a pole on school property & miraculously his parents don't file a lawsuit— Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) December 25, 2015
Good news: if we ever leave my 7yo HOME ALONE, it will be at least ten hours before he looks up from the iPad & realizes everybody's gone.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) December 4, 2017
My 5 year old, 15 minutes into watching Home Alone for the very First time ever...— Will Rodgers (@WilliamRodgers) November 29, 2019
“Why doesn’t he just call his parents on their cell phone??? This movie is stupid.”
"I can't believe my family doesn't appreciate classical theatrical works of art!"— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) December 11, 2015
-me, watching Christmas Vacation in the kitchen by myself
The mom’s loose ‘80’s perm in A Christmas Story is definitively, fatally disqualifying. Go ahead & @ me, we’re miles from where anyone can hear you— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 7, 2017
The real miracle of Miracle on 34th Street is making an entire movie in NYC without at least accidentally including a non-white person.— The Dad (@thedad) December 14, 2013
In NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION, Cousin Eddie doesn’t get enough credit for being a nice guy.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) December 17, 2017
My kids are obsessed with Home Alone and watched 1&2 this weekend. Now my house is full of booby traps. I’m in constant mortal peril in my own home and it’s all Macaulay Culkin’s fault. My 6 year old son asked me if we have a blowtorch.— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) December 1, 2019
Miracle on 34th Street: I do not believe department stores have full-time psychiatrists in-house.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 25, 2013
Raise your hand if you’re still mad that Laura Linney’s character didn’t get any of that good dick in Love Actually. pic.twitter.com/NpCPyz7xRb— Andie J. Christopher (@authorandiej) December 12, 2019
All I did was innocently watch "Elf" last night and suddenly I want to call everyone I know a cotton-headed ninny-muggins.— Ree Drummond - The Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) December 19, 2009
Just realized I'm now older than Clark Griswold in Christmas Vacation so I'm gonna need a minute.— Kim Holcomb (@kimholcomb) November 24, 2017
Watching Home Alone in 1990: oh poor Kevin, all alone with no family to celebrate the holidays— The Dad (@thedad) December 21, 2018
Watching Home Alone in 2018: that lucky little punk
5-year-old: The Grinch shouldn't have tried to push those presents off a mountain.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 8, 2017
Me: That's right.
5: He should have kept them for himself.
I like HOME ALONE and all, but if I ever forgot to take my kid on vacation, he wouldn't be the one having the time of his life.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) December 13, 2015
Don’t get me wrong, I adore Christmas, but now that I’m an adult I can understand why the Grinch wanted to live on an isolated mountain with only his dog.— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) December 2, 2018
[watching A Christmas Story]— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) December 23, 2016
How come the dad is like 70?
I’ve been on vacation with children, so I understand why Kevin’s parents “forgot him” in Home Alone. I’m not saying it was right. All I’m saying is I understand...— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) December 5, 2019
6-year-old: I like the Grinch.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 3, 2018
Me: Oh?
6: But also he scares me.
Relationship status: It's complicated.
*reenacts red bathing suit pool scene from Christmas Vacation*— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 4, 2015
*husband FINALLY puts up outdoor Christmas lights*
Thank you, A Christmas Story, for making it so that every time I read the word "fragile", I read it in my mind "frag-eel-ae."— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) October 29, 2017
Christmas Vacation is about needing a Christmas miracle to get Clark out a jam he creates himself through bad financial management and consumerism.— Shawn (@BackpackingDad) December 25, 2017
Or...
It's about having your sins forgiven once you accept your earthly needs aren't what matter.
REAL TALK: at least 1/4 of Ralphie's dialogue is unintelligible in "A Christmas Story."— Kim Holcomb (@kimholcomb) December 14, 2014
Kid me: I don’t know why the Grinch is so angry?— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) December 1, 2019
Adult me: Oh.