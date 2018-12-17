Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

25 Holiday Party Dresses Sure To Shine This Season

Party dresses and jumpsuits with sequins, velvet and more
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/17/2018 04:38pm ET

Looking for the perfect outfit to wear to the company holiday party or ring in the New Year? Whether you’re a gal who’s not into dresses, a curvy woman who’s looking for plus-size holiday dresses or someone who wants to be covered in sequins, there are so many cute holiday outfits for your next holiday party or New Year’s Eve party.

There’s still time to grab something glitzy from Express or a chic and trendy look from Zara for your next festive occasion. You might even want to borrow something special from Rent The Runway, for the black tie party on your calendar.

Find your favorite pair of party heels, because below we’ve rounded up 25 holiday dresses that will be sure to shine at any holiday occasion:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
This multi-color sequin dress
Zara
Shop it at Zara, sizes XS-XL.
2
This black velvet blazer dress
Missguided
Find it on Missguided, sizes 0-12.
3
A cut out mini dress
Pacsun
Get it on Pacsun, sizes XS-L.
4
This casual velvet jumpsuit
Wildfang
Shop it at Wildfang, sizes XS to 2X.
5
This velvet maxi dress
Pretty Little Thing
Finds it on Pretty Little Thing, sizes 0-12.
6
A sequin cami dress
Express
Shop it at Express, sizes XXS-XL.
7
This velvet bell sleeve dress
Urban Outfitters
Find it at Urban Outfitters, sizes XS-XL.
8
A red one shoulder cocktail dress
Rent The Runway
Get it from Rent The Runway, sizes XS-XL.
9
A ruffled metallic dress
Anthropologie
Shop it at Anthropologie , sizes XS-XL.
10
This wide leg sweetheart jumpsuit
Express
Add it to yourExpresscart, sizes XS-XL.
11
This silver strapless jumpsuit
Target
Find it at Target, sizes XS-XXL
12
This rhinestone velvet dress
Amazon
Find it on Amazon, sizes S-XL.
13
A shimmering champagne blazer
Zara
Add it to your Zara cart, sizes S-L.
14
This red halter jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Get it at Nordstrom, size XS-XL.
15
A velvet sheath dress
Nordstrom
Find it at Nordstrom, sizes 0-18.
16
A multicolor sequin jumpsuit
Express
Get it on Express, sizes XS-XL.
17
A pleated A-line dress
Zara
Find it at Zara, sizes XS-XL.
18
This chiffon skirt midi dress
Nordstrom
Shop it at Nordstrom, sizes XXS-XL.
19
A nude tassel jumpsuit
Pretty Little Thing
Get it on Pretty Little Thing, sizes 0-12.
20
This black sequin jumpsuit
H&M
Get it at H&M, sizes XS-XL.
21
This A-line dress with tulle skirt
Modcloth
Get it on Modcloth, sizes XXS-4X.
22
This sheer mesh sheath dress
Nordstrom
Ship it at Nordstrom, sizes 0-16.
23
This one shoulder velvet jumpsuit
Pretty Little Thing
Add it to your Pretty Little Thingcart, sizes 0-12.
24
This peekaboo lace dress
Rent The Runway
Borrow it from Rent The Runway, sizes XS-L.
25
A sequin cocktail dress
Amazon
Find it on Amazon, sizes S-XL.
MORE:
FashionStyleshoppableBeautyNew Years EveHolidays and Celebrations