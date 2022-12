The Sparkliest, Spangliest Holiday Frocks At Target

Long sleeve sequin button-down shirt

Cooler than cool, this oversized button-up in black sequins is a killer choice for a holiday party or NYE shindig. Pair it with classic black trousers for a chic look or your favorite beat-up jeans and heels for an edgy take. “I am beyond impressed with the quality of this top,” says reviewer 50 and fine . They “love that the sequins are more matte than shiny” and that “the weight of the shirt speaks volumes.” Tinna says that this “super cute shirt will be the highlight of any event!”