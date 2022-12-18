Shopping
ChristmastargetNew Years Evedresses

The Sparkliest, Spangliest Holiday Frocks At Target

The red-dot retailer has everything you need for a stylish, festive holiday season.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Sequin <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-long-sleeve-sequin-button-down-shirt-future-collective-with-kahlana-barfield-brown-black%2F-%2FA-86324808" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="top" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-long-sleeve-sequin-button-down-shirt-future-collective-with-kahlana-barfield-brown-black%2F-%2FA-86324808" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">top</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-sequin-full-length-flare-pants-future-collective-with-kahlana-barfield-brown-black%2F-%2FA-86324812" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-sequin-full-length-flare-pants-future-collective-with-kahlana-barfield-brown-black%2F-%2FA-86324812" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pants</a>, metallic plaid <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-balloon-long-sleeve-lurex-a-line-dress-knox-rose-black-gold-stripe%2F-%2FA-86817291" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="maxi dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-balloon-long-sleeve-lurex-a-line-dress-knox-rose-black-gold-stripe%2F-%2FA-86817291" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">maxi dress</a>, feathered <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-sleeveless-feather-trim-bodycon-dress-wild-fable%2F-%2FA-86853270" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sheath dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-sleeveless-feather-trim-bodycon-dress-wild-fable%2F-%2FA-86853270" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">sheath dress</a>, ruched <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-velvet-ruched-long-sleeve-open-back-a-line-dress-future-collective-8482-with-kahlana-barfield-brown-silver-xxs%2F-%2FA-86036482" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="velvet dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-velvet-ruched-long-sleeve-open-back-a-line-dress-future-collective-8482-with-kahlana-barfield-brown-silver-xxs%2F-%2FA-86036482" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">velvet dress</a>, and shimmer magenta <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-metallic-slip-dress-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-86463399%3Fpreselect%3D86463362" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=639c9d28e4b0e2fa1a4420f0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-metallic-slip-dress-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-86463399%3Fpreselect%3D86463362" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">mini dress</a>
Target
Sequin top and pants, metallic plaid maxi dress, feathered sheath dress, ruched velvet dress, and shimmer magenta mini dress

The holiday season is officially upon us. The neighborhood decorations have gone up and lights are twinkling along rooflines and windows. The party invitations are in the mail. After a few holiday seasons at home, more than a few of us are ready for a festive season. Whether you’re planning a low-key soiree or attending a big New Year’s Ever bash, Target has you covered.

Unexpected picks like electric pink velvet jumpsuits to future favorites like a vintage-inspired feather trim mini dress can shake up your tried and true holiday looks with a festive, bold take. Of course holiday classics like a curve-hugging velvet sheath to a sequin slip dress are in the mix as well. Not only will these spangly pieces shine during the holiday season, but they’re also new styling elements that be incorporated into your wardrobe in the new year.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Sequin slip dress
Name a silhouette more iconic than the slip dress. I’ll wait. This glam take, in festive silver or black sequins, takes the classic style to new heights. Morgan87 notes in their five-star review that “this dress is great quality and perfect for the holidays” — and even better, “it’s fully lined so it’s not itchy at all.” Layer this style over a sheer blouse for a romantic look or try tossing your favorite blazer or jean jacket over it for a dressed-down cool vibe.
$30 at Target
2
Target
Sleeveless feather trim bodycon dress
You’ll swear this gem was scored at a high-end vintage shop. With a minimal square neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps, this mini dress is made of a soft, stretchy fabric blend for easy wear. You’re sure to be the life of the party in this fun, 90s-inspired confection. Five-star reviewer Ag calls this piece “my new favorite little black dress!!!” Three exclamation points for your new favorite LBD.
$35 at Target
3
Target
Long sleeve velour jumpsuit
Holy fuchsia velvet, Batman! This eye-popping jumpsuit (rendered in an on-trend Valentino-approved pink crushed velvet) is an unexpected holiday-season gem. We'd suggest adding clashing red pumps for the perfect cherry on top of this eye-catching outfit. LPW’s review exclaims “I have never gotten more compliments in my life — so flattering and SO cute”; and Boymomof2 says this jumpsuit is “perfect for the holidays” and “looks more expensive than it is.”
$38 at Target
4
Target
Balloon sleeve lurex plaid dress
Dressed up or dressed down, you can’t go wrong with this A-line maxi dress in gossamer layers of metallic plaid. Semi-sheer sleeves add a touch of sexy to this lurex dress – just pair it with your favorite strappy heels and you’re party-ready. Thanks to a chill silhouette with a tiered bodice and long balloon sleeves, you can style this dress after the party’s over with chunky sandals or your favorite boots.
$40 at Target
5
Target
Velvet ruched open-back dress
This curve-hugging crushed velvet dress hits all the right notes. In festive silver or classic black, you can’t go wrong with this stretchy, comfy silhouette. Featuring a ruched front and peek-a-boo cut-out back, this midi dress is anything but ordinary. “I was surprised at how great this dress looks,” says five-star reviewer KatieD. “[I]t looks like a much more expensive dress. Definitely recommend!”
$40 at Target
6
Target
Metallic slip dress
By now you’ve likely spotted the Barbiecore trend on celebs and runways. If you’re ready to dip your toe into the trend, this sequin mini dress is a slam dunk. If pink is a little too femme for your taste, this sequin number is available in a sophisticated copper shade as well. No matter the color, this little dress is the perfect pick for holiday celebrations and beyond.
$25 at Target
7
Target
Long sleeve sequin button-down shirt
Cooler than cool, this oversized button-up in black sequins is a killer choice for a holiday party or NYE shindig. Pair it with classic black trousers for a chic look or your favorite beat-up jeans and heels for an edgy take. “I am beyond impressed with the quality of this top,” says reviewer 50 and fine. They “love that the sequins are more matte than shiny” and that “the weight of the shirt speaks volumes.” Tinna says that this “super cute shirt will be the highlight of any event!”
$34 at Target
8
Target
High-rise sequin flare pants
Rather than a party frock, why not don some festive trousers this season to shake things up? Sequin pants are sure to get the party started — especially in an easy stretch fabric that will allow you to comfortably dance the night away. These flared pants feature a flattering high-waist cut and have a hidden side zip and hook closure. “What a fabulous find at Target! The quality is amazing and the fit is very comfortable with a little flare,” wrote MamaspiceJM in a five-star review.
$40 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Enza Costa rib knit midi dress

Channel Kate Middleton With These Gorgeous Green Dresses

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In January

worklife

The 5 Worst Types Of People To Work With Over Christmas

Style & Beauty

5 Ways To Tell If You Have Eczema (And The Best Products To Treat It)

Food & Drink

The Best Grocery Store Eggnogs For Spiking, According To Bartenders

Wellness

Time Flies By Faster As We Get Older. Here’s Why.

Parenting

Why You Shouldn’t Force Your Kid To Hug Or Kiss Their Relatives

Shopping

30 Cute, Cheap Stocking Stuffers That May Be Small But Will Bring Major Joy

Shopping

31 Splurge-Worthy Gifts They're Sure To Treasure Forever

Shopping

Target Has Actually-Chic Holiday Pet Accessories For Your Stylish Pup

Shopping

These Are Some Of Our Favorite Face Masks In Case You Need 'Em

Shopping

40 TikTok Products Under $50 That Will Make Holiday Gift Shopping Too Easy

Shopping

15 Sweet Gifts For The Bakers In Your Life

Parenting

How To Avoid An All-Out War When Grandparents Disagree With Your Parenting Style

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In January

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2023

Parenting

Experts Predict The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

Parenting

12 Tales Of Play Dates Gone So, So Wrong

Shopping

20 Actually Useful Kitchen Gifts You Can Get For Under $30 On Amazon

Shopping

30 Gifts They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

Wellness

How Doctors Treat Their Own Colds At Home

Shopping

These Loungewear Gifts Are Actually Nice (And Maybe Even A Little Classy)

Wellness

What's An Aortic Aneurysm? Here Are The Causes And The Signs Of One.

Shopping

Teachers Share The Best Gifts They Ever Received From Students And Parents

Food & Drink

Don’t Ruin Your Gingerbread Cookies With The Wrong Kind Of Molasses

Shopping

51 Of The Most Giftable TikTok Products Of 2022

Shopping

We Asked The 'Wednesday' Makeup Artist EVERYTHING

Shopping

The Holiday Gifts That Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This Year

Home & Living

What To Do If You Think You're Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Shopping

Smart Home Devices That Even Technophobes Will Learn To Love

Home & Living

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Style & Beauty

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They're All Over 40

Shopping

17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

41 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

11 Holiday Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Pets