20 Stunning Shoes That'll Go With Any Holiday Party Dress

herraez via Getty Images

Whether you’re the hostess in heels or need something comfortable, but cute to dance the night away — the perfect of party shoes are out there, and there’s still time to order them!

Everyone needs a pair of statement-making shoes in time for the holidays. Perhaps a pair of sparkling heeled sandals or velvet slingbacks will be the finishing touch on your holiday outfit. Still, need a holiday dress? We’ve got plenty of ideas for holiday dresses that will sleigh this season too!

So you don’t have to go stumbling across the internet, we’ve rounded up 15 pairs of party shoes that are perfect for the holiday season.

