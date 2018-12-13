There’s no better time than holiday party season to pull out your cocktail dresses. Sequins and sparkles are optional, but definitely encouraged. And, of course, there’s no better source of inspiration than the women of Old Hollywood.
The actresses of the film industry’s golden age ― to whom we turn for style advice regularly ― were masters of cocktail dressing. Whether wearing traditional frocks or even a plaid blazer (à la Audrey Hepburn), they looked oh-so-classy. They also appreciated a little sparkle and shine, which we can always get behind.
This holiday season, take some notes from these stylish women.
Marilyn Monroe
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Lucille Ball
Herbert Dorfman via Getty Images
Elizabeth Taylor
Bettmann via Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn
Hulton Deutsch via Getty Images
Lauren Bacall
John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
Sophia Loren
John Springer Collection via Getty Images
Joyce Compton
John Springer Collection via Getty Images
Lauren Bacall
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
Dorothy Dandridge
Evening Standard via Getty Images
Judy Garland
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Elizabeth Taylor
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Grace Kelly
Gene Lester via Getty Images
Gladys George
Edward Steichen via Getty Images
Gene Tierney
Bettmann via Getty Images
Joan Crawford
Archive Photos via Getty Images
Rita Hayworth
Herbert Dorfman via Getty Images
Natalie Wood
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Esther Williams
Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
Rita Moreno
Bettmann via Getty Images
Ava Gardner
Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
Bette Davis
John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
Gene Tierney
API via Getty Images
Jewelry Inspired By Old Hollywood