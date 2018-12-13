Getty Elizabeth Taylor, Dorothy Dandridge, Grace Kelly

There’s no better time than holiday party season to pull out your cocktail dresses. Sequins and sparkles are optional, but definitely encouraged. And, of course, there’s no better source of inspiration than the women of Old Hollywood.

The actresses of the film industry’s golden age ― to whom we turn for style advice regularly ― were masters of cocktail dressing. Whether wearing traditional frocks or even a plaid blazer (à la Audrey Hepburn), they looked oh-so-classy. They also appreciated a little sparkle and shine, which we can always get behind.

This holiday season, take some notes from these stylish women.