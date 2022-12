Target Has Actually-Chic Holiday Pet Accessories For Your Stylish Pup

Checked fleece vest for pets

If you and your pup want to be festive without being quite so literal, this sage green and cream checked fleece vest is the perfect pick. The checked pullover has never been more fun thanks to a matching human fit . Twinsies! Sam says in their five-star review that this piece is a “super cute and trendy dog vest” and that it fits “true to size.” It's also available in a graphic black and cream colorway as well as an on-trend fuchsia, black and red combination.