Target Has Actually-Chic Holiday Pet Accessories For Your Stylish Pup

Whether you're dressing for a photo op or getting cozy for a walk, we've got your pup covered in style.

The holidays are all about celebrating, getting together with friends and family and taking time to relax. Whether you’re planning on dressing up in your festive finest or lounging in something cozy, getting dressed can be a big part of the holiday fun.

Why not let your four-legged family members get in on the holiday-dressing fun? Treat your pooch to a spiffy new sweater, a cozy hat or even matching Christmas morning PJs. Target’s got everything you need to celebrate with your pup in style.

1
Target
Classic cable knit red sweater for pets
This classic red cable knit sweater is holiday party ready but is sure to look stylish in any season. In a soft acrylic knit, this sweater will keep your pet warm and comfy. The turtleneck cut adds a little boost of insulation. Five star reviewer Woof says “love the color, coziness and the fit” and Nicnacnix says this sweater is “perfect for holiday pictures.”
$13 at Target
2
Target
Leather accented dog leash
Add a touch of class to your daily walks with this leather accented leash. In sophisticated burgundy and navy, it's a step above the rest. It's made in a two-tone durable poly webbing and high-grade leather with gold tone hardware. Upgrade the look with a matching collar and you and your pooch are sure to turn heads.
$32.99 at Target
3
Target
Checked fleece vest for pets
If you and your pup want to be festive without being quite so literal, this sage green and cream checked fleece vest is the perfect pick. The checked pullover has never been more fun thanks to a matching human fit. Twinsies! Sam says in their five-star review that this piece is a “super cute and trendy dog vest” and that it fits “true to size.” It's also available in a graphic black and cream colorway as well as an on-trend fuchsia, black and red combination.
$16 at Target
4
Target
Green Fair Isle sweater for pets
This Fair Isle sweater is ready for holiday relaxing and exploring in style. While the Fair Isle pattern originated in the 19th century on fisherman's caps and sweaters, your pup can certainly stay cozy and cute in this seasonal classic even if they won't be going seafarng anytime soon.
$13.00 at Target
5
Target
Pom pom dog beanie
Perfect for photo ops and keeping warm on chilly walks, this pompom-topped hat couldn’t be cuter. It’s even equipped with ear holes so your pooch can wear it comfortably. Thanks to an adjustable toggle tie that cinches under the chin, you can rest assured that this beanie will make it through even the rowdiest game of fetch. Déva calls it the “cutest hat in the whole world” in their review, and they just might be right.
$6.99 at Target
6
Target
Navy and cream striped dog sweater
Whether you’re planning something sophisticated this holiday season or just want to impress at the park, your pooch is sure to look sharp in this striped sweater. Evocative of classic French sailor shirts, navy stripes on a cream knit make for a timeless cozy fit. Pullover styling with plenty of give in the knit makes for easy off and on with this sweater. Louies mom says the sweater “is soft, comfy and well made” in their five-star review.
$17.99 at Target
7
Target
Holiday tartan pet pajamas
If yours is a matching look kinda family, you can’t forget your four-legged family members. Thanks to these matching plaid PJs they can get in on the fun. Made in a soft, cozy poly blend your pooch will stay cozy while snapping the family photo. Kayckahl says this poochie pajama set “was so cute with the kids in their jammies watching Christmas movies” in their review. Sounds like a perfect photo op.
$10 at Target
8
Target
Button up dog shirt
If you’re considering dressing up for a holiday dinner, party or NYE bash, why not spiff your pup up too? This festive button-up shirt is an unexpectedly sharp sartorial take on doggy dressing. The print was designed by Daniela Jordan-Villaveces to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month.
$10.00 at Target
Arctic Gear adult acrylic blended beanie

Cold-Weather Accessories That Will Keep Anyone On Your List Warm

