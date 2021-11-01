If you own a record player, you already possess the secret to setting a festive holiday mood. Whether you’re home alone with an evergreen-scented candle or you’re hosting an ugly sweater party, everything just sounds a bit toastier on vinyl when Nat King Cole sings about chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

It’s not always easy to find great holiday records on vinyl. But we did the work for you and found our favorites that are available for purchase. The list below features classics, country, Motown, jazz, soul, folk, rock, you name it ... order these and they’ll be your holiday favorites for life.

