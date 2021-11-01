Shopping

Vinyl Holiday Albums You Absolutely Need For Your Record Player

Mariah Carey, Elvis, James Brown, Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, Johnny Cash and more Christmas music.

If you own a record player, you already possess the secret to setting a festive holiday mood. Whether you’re home alone with an evergreen-scented candle or you’re hosting an ugly sweater party, everything just sounds a bit toastier on vinyl when Nat King Cole sings about chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

It’s not always easy to find great holiday records on vinyl. But we did the work for you and found our favorites that are available for purchase. The list below features classics, country, Motown, jazz, soul, folk, rock, you name it ... order these and they’ll be your holiday favorites for life.

And in case you don’t already have a record player, check out our suggestions for five turntables with incredible sound, according to audiophiles.

1
Various Artists: A Very Special Christmas
Amazon
This 1987 all-star benefit album features U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Pretenders, John Mellencamp, Run-D.M.C. and many more.

Get it from Amazon for $19.58.
2
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas
Target
Get it from Target for $22.99.
3
Elvis Presley: Elvis' Christmas Album
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
4
Ella Fitzgerald: Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5
James Brown: A Soulful Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
6
A Charlie Brown Christmas, 2021 edition
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
7
The Beach Boys' Christmas Album
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $22.60.
8
Nat King Cole: The Christmas Song
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
9
Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton: Once Upon A Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $18.53.
10
Phil Spector: A Christmas Gift For You
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.96.
11
Bing Crosby: Merry Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $18.17.
12
Sufjan Stevens: Songs For Christmas
Rough Trade
Get it from Rough Trade for $69.99.
13
Stevie Wonder: Someday At Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $18.42.
14
Various Artists: Motown Christmas #1s
Target
This album features hits from Diana Ross, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations and more.

Get it from Target for $29.99.
15
Jackson 5: Christmas Album
Walmart
Get it from Walmart for $23.13.
16
Frank Sinatra: A Jolly Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $45.64.
17
A Very She & Him Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $17.74.
18
The Temptations: Christmas Card
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
19
Johnny Cash: The Christmas Spirit
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $16.72.
20
Emmylou Harris: Light Of The Stable
Barnes and Noble
Get it from Barnes and Noble for $18.99.
21
Johnny Mathis: Merry Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
22
Gene Autry: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
23
Chicago: Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $15.59.
24
Dolly Parton: A Holly Dolly Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon starting at $17.98.
25
Twisted Sister: A Twisted Christmas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon starting at $21.98.
