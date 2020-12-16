We’ve made it through pandemic Easter, Mother’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and more. Now it’s time for Christmas in the time of coronavirus.
Whether you’re desperately trying to keep the magic alive or thinking maybe the Grinch had a point, the funny folks on Twitter can relate. We’ve rounded up 35 funny and relatable tweets about the holiday season in 2020. Enjoy!
Yeah, it's unusual for a photo of your beer delivery guy to make it on the family Christmas card, but it's been an unusual year.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) December 13, 2020
This whole year has been the nightmare before Christmas.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) December 6, 2020
Thinking about how The Grinch has been prepping us for the 2020 holiday season all of these years pic.twitter.com/PjoKE39dFz— katie jo (@katiejoyofosho) November 20, 2020
“I wouldn’t touch you with a thirty nine and a half foot pole”— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 9, 2020
-Families making Christmas plans in 2020
Hey, happy Christmas music. Read the room.— JEFF WILD (@jiffywild) December 8, 2020
2020 brings a whole new meaning to that part in It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas that goes "and Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again."— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) November 30, 2020
i’m back to the old yearnings from the beginning of the pandemic where I’d pay $900 to flirt under some christmas lights at a bar that smells weird— everything bad happening is zuckerberg's fault (@GraceSpelman) October 16, 2020
Not for nothing but Mariah Carey could become even more of a legend this season if she did a new version of her holiday classic called "All I Want for Christmas Is You (To Not Spread COVID to Your Loved Ones)"— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) November 16, 2020
What’s another way of saying “The best thing about the pandemic is not having to see any of you losers?” I really want this Christmas letter to pop.— The Alex Nevil Wears A Mask (@TheAlexNevil) December 5, 2020
My family has decided that for Christmas dinner we're having dino nuggets and pizza.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) December 13, 2020
Because if 2020 has taught us anything, it's how good it feels to say, "fuck it" and just do what makes us happy.
This year I won't be sending out Christmas cards.— Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) December 13, 2020
I'll tell you it's because of infection risk or whatever, but honestly I just can't be bothered.
One of my kids ate all of the chocolate in his advent calendar on December 1 and given how unpredictable this year has been, I totally get why he’d want to secure some guaranteed joy up front.— Gila Pfeffer (@Gilapfeffer) December 2, 2020
What will I miss most about Christmas this year? Slowly descending to the floor on a leaking air mattress while a collection of nutcrackers stares at me, open-mouthed.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) December 14, 2020
Nearby town holding their Christmas parade during a pandemic because “there was a lot of community support” is like giving your toddler candy for dinner “because they really, really wanted it.”— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) December 3, 2020
Covid holidays are so easy when your family hates each other. Feels good to have a win— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) November 17, 2020
Andy Williams: 🎶 it's the most wonderful time of the year 🎶— Jolly Old Uncle Jeff (@PickleRudd) December 5, 2020
Me: yeah not a very high bar this year, Andy
At first I was worried my kids would see all the Amazon packages arriving with their gifts since they’re home all the time.— SpacedMom (@copymama) December 5, 2020
Then I laughed and realized they never look up from their devices.
Looking forward to Hallmark’s holiday offering “A Very COVID Christmas,” when a big city lawyer and a country candle maker accidentally meet when they go to the wrong zoom meeting.— The Alex Nevil Wears A Mask (@TheAlexNevil) May 3, 2020
Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020
2020on brand... pic.twitter.com/6K2n4bX9u7
Drove our kids around town to look at Christmas lights but they brought an iPad so they could watch a different kid drive around his town looking at lights.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 14, 2020
5: i'm getting a new tablet for christmas— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 17, 2020
me: how?
5: santa!
me: santa has COVID. so sorry.
5: YOU have COVID! enjoying dying! liar.
me: well that escalated quickly for me.
Zoom office holiday party tomorrow.— The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) December 15, 2020
I wonder how Janice from Accounting will get drunk and show us her secret tattoo that she’s “never, ever shown anyone,” like she does every year?
My husband and I decided to skip Christmas gifts this year. I can’t wait to see what he gets me.— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) December 2, 2020
Every year, friends of mine pick the ugliest tree they can find for Christmas and this year’s entry perfectly sums up 2020. pic.twitter.com/zbr8cermOc— Kalvonavirus (@KalvinMacleod) December 3, 2020
I miss not being able to lie about why I can’t go to your Christmas party.— The Alex Nevil Wears A Mask (@TheAlexNevil) December 9, 2020
Someone on Hinge just msgd me, “Hi! Any holiday travel plans?” Dude, read the pandemic!— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) November 20, 2020
if you’re anxious about traveling for christmas this year, i will point out that christmas is just a day you spend with family and exchange gifts. you can literally “do christmas” any day of the year. who gives a shit. christmas 2020 can just be like, july 18th 2021— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) December 14, 2020
A Hallmark Christmas special where everyone dies from Covid they got at Thanksgiving.— John Willey (@DaddysinCharge) November 20, 2020
Me, pre-COVID: You’re too old to be going into your attic, Mom.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) December 14, 2020
Me, post-COVID: You’re on a ladder on the roof fixing Christmas lights in the snow? Good for you for staying home and keeping yourself busy.
Dolly Parton wrote this Christmas Square movie like she knew all America needed was a good Christian message (and a vaccine) to fix 2020. She said, y’all gon learn and grow today!— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) November 23, 2020
The silver lining on my covid Christmas is that it's not safe to see any of my wonderful loving family, so I don't get any of their weird catholic guilt either. It's a trade I can make just this once.— Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) November 30, 2020
We just took our holiday card pic at home. It’s later than usual. Actually, usually, we have tons of photos to choose from with all the fun things we’ve done and outings and trips throughout the year, but The Covid wasn’t tryna hear it. *deep sigh*— Nicole Blades (@NicoleBlades) November 22, 2020
A burning Christmas tree with Jingle Bells playing in the background basically sums up the year 2020.pic.twitter.com/vx9Yr1H4pM— Magatas (@cededream) December 1, 2020
The Nutcracker is weird. A Christmas Carol is weird. Frosty the Snowman is weird. In 2020 let’s take a beat and come up with less weird and unpleasant holiday traditions moving forward— Erin We're Screaming Merry Christmas Again Ryan (@morninggloria) December 11, 2020
Hmm...COVID started spreading right after Christmas last year. What if it turns out the culprit all along was Elf on a Shelf?— Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) December 4, 2020