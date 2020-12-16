CORONAVIRUS

Relatable Tweets That Sum Up The Holiday Season In 2020

"This whole year has been the nightmare before Christmas."

We’ve made it through pandemic Easter, Mother’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and more. Now it’s time for Christmas in the time of coronavirus.

Whether you’re desperately trying to keep the magic alive or thinking maybe the Grinch had a point, the funny folks on Twitter can relate. We’ve rounded up 35 funny and relatable tweets about the holiday season in 2020. Enjoy!

