Hollywood Stars Sign Open Letter Condemning Book Bans From 'Draconian Politicians'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Nearly 200 top actors, musicians and authors denounced the recent wave of right-wing book bans in an open letter Tuesday

Advertisement

The letter argues that this “restrictive behavior” is both “antithetical to free speech and expression” and “has a chilling effect on the creative field.” It further says the government has no right to “dictate” what people can create or consume.

“We cannot stress enough how these censorious efforts will not end with book bans,” the letter reads. “It’s only a matter of time before regressive, suppressive ideologues will shift their focus toward other forms of art and entertainment.”

While the letter itself doesn’t name specific politicians, the website that introduces it goes even further: “Far-right politicians like Ron DeSantis are championing draconian laws to ban books and the teaching of accurate multicultural American history in favor of upholding a homophobic, transphobic, and white supremacist vision of our nation.”

Advertisement

Ariana Grande (left), Guillermo del Toro (center) and Gabrielle Union are among nearly 200 current signatories to an open letter condemning right-wing book bans. Left: Steve Granitz/WireImage/GettyImages; Center: Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press; Right: Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

The American Library Association reported in March that bans and restrictions at schools and libraries are continuing to surge, with more than 1,200 challenges in 2022, nearly double the prior record of 729 in 2021. Another institution found even more than that.

Nonprofit research organization PEN America — which counts more than 7,500 novelists, journalists and other literary professionals as members — reportedly identified more than 4,000 book challenges and bans in school districts since June 2021.

“It’s embarrassing that we are banning books in this country, in this culture, in this day and age,” Burton told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. “And it’s dangerous that a handful of individuals are deciding that any book with Black and queer people is divisive.”

Advertisement