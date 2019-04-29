Hollywood Mourns John Singleton, Director of 'Boyz N The Hood'

Actor, filmmakers and others are paying tribute to John Singleton after the renowned director died on Monday at age 51.

The Los Angeles native is most famous for his 1991 directorial debut, “Boyz n the Hood,” earning critical acclaim for its depiction of South Central LA’s black community. At age 24, Singleton became the youngest and the first African American person to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar. He went on to direct “Poetic Justice” (1993), “Shaft” (2000) and “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003), among others.

Singleton’s death came hours after his family decided to take him off life support. He had been in a coma since an April 17 stroke.

During his career, Singleton worked to lift up other black filmmakers and actors, many of whom mourned his death on Monday. Here are some of the tributes:

There aren’t many of us out here doing this. It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms pic.twitter.com/wKfOaCGFuA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Thank you John Singleton. We will make you proud. 😢 pic.twitter.com/XxqRlcxDEZ — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) April 29, 2019

He shook the world with his vision and made Boys in The Hood at 23 A man of Integrity and A Class act

A great director

Condolences to his family

R.I.P. https://t.co/QH8WsomAQo — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just… https://t.co/SlQGwDEHU7 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) April 29, 2019

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, told HuffPost in a statement that the company is “heartbroken” over the death of Singleton, calling him “one of the most important filmmakers in the business.” Singleton helped create and write multiple shows on the network.

“We are honored and fortunate to have worked with John on The People v. O.J. Simpson and the drama series Snowfall, which he co-created and on which he is an executive producer and director,” Landgraf said.

He continued: “Today we lost an incredibly talented artist, leader, activist, partner and friend ― far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

John Singleton was a great director and storyteller who was never afraid to show African Americans in complex, multidimensional roles. We hope that his legacy will inspire a new generation of filmmakers to turn a positive and progressive lens toward minorities in this country. pic.twitter.com/xoCeZClJW6 — NAACP (@NAACP) April 29, 2019