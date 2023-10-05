Stray Bullet Injures 8-Month Pregnant Woman, But Emergency Delivery Fails To Save Child

“The infant, who was delivered, and needed lifesaving medical services, tragically passed away,” Gulluni said in a news release. The woman was listed in critical condition.

Jose Almonte, the manager of a market near the shooting, told The New York Times that one of the men came into his store to buy juice before the two others, who were waiting outside, attacked him. Almonte said they then struggled over a gun before the man who was being jumped fired shots.

“We’re in a country where the youth are killing each other,” Almonte said.

Boyd McCray, a witness to the shooting, told local news outlet WesternMass he was waiting for the bus when the gunfire erupted.

“I heard about eight shots. I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down, and then I saw about a thousand more come after that,” McCray told WesternMass.

All three men were taken into custody, but police did not name the third person involved in the fight or disclose if he faced charges. The New York Times reported that the third man was still at large on Thursday. The shooting remains under investigation.

In a statement, Holyoke Mayor Joshua A. Garcia said he was “equally outraged and frustrated,” describing the incident as a “senseless act of violence.”

“I struggle with it every day attempting to offer a balanced solution,” Garcia said. “Quite frankly, I have lost my patience. I plan to work with all resources available to me to push this nonsense out of our city.”

Ramos was formally charged with murder on Monday and was being held without bond, and Sanchez is awaiting arraignment on a murder charge but remains hospitalized, Gulluni said.

Speaking at Ramos’ arraignment on Thursday, prosecutors described the incident as a “gun battle” in “broad daylight,” WesternMass reported.