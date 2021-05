A Gorilla Grip rug pad

Amazon

Put this under your favorite rug to provide protection and cushion — and to stop it from sliding all over the place. You can trim it to fit under any rug."These are the third brand of pads I have purchased for my rugs, and I will NEVER buy any other brand! I have tile flooring throughout my home, and area rugs in every room. Nothing ever held them in place, which annoys me no end, especially while exercising in my living room. I got these Gorilla pads, and that baby is stuck like glue! I can still peel it up and move it if I want to, but it is not sliding anywhere! It causes zero damage to my tile, too. No stickiness, no film. I am so happy that I bought enough of them for ALL of my rugs. Goodness knows what I will do with all the free time I have now, not having to constantly be straightening out my rugs. LOL!" — Barbara Rogers