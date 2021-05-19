HuffPost Finds

24 Home And Kitchen Products People Are Buying On Amazon

Spoiler alert: This list is full of things you never knew you needed, like vent cleaners, liners for your slow cooker and fruit fly traps.
By Courtney Hayes and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Amazon has a list of products called “Movers and Shakers,” which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently trending. Read on for some of the kitchen and home items from that list that are worth checking out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A waterproof mattress protector
Guard your mattress against dust mites, allergens, spills and more. It has a cotton terry top so you won't hear that swishy noise every time you roll over to look at your phone at night.

Promising review: "Sadly this got tested out much earlier than I would have wanted!! Put this on my brand new, most expensive mattress I've ever bought... and my dog promptly puked in the bed. I lifted the fitted sheet off and there was a huge stain on the Linenspa. I was certain it had soaked through. I pulled it off the mattress and it was PRISTINE!! Very happy with this sheet!" — Joy

Price: $19.99+ (available in seven sizes and three styles)
2
Reynolds Kitchens slow cooker liners
Promising review: "I really like this item to make clean-up time so much faster. I also really like this because when I make things such as potatoes I can throw in all my potatoes and the seasoning then I grab the bag and shake it all to spread it nice and well and it’s one less bowl to take out of my kitchen to clean. I end up just cleaning the lid to my crockpot when I use this." — Alex

Price: $2.98+ (also available in a multi-pack)
3
A Hamilton Beach food processor and chopper
This will slice veggies, puree pestos and shred cheese so you don't have to.

Promising review: "Yes, it's noisy. But over the past six months it's chopped nuts, figs, and dates; made creamy soups; chopped semi-frozen lamb; grated onions; sliced large carrots and parsnips; made cookie dough... you get the idea. I like the suction feet so it doesn't dance on the counter. I just throw the bowl assembly on the top rack of the dishwasher and it's ready to go again. It does what I need for the way I cook, and at a great price." — Amazon Customer

Price: $33.74+ (available in two sizes)
4
A set of picture frames
You'll finally be able to craft the gallery wall of your dreams. Each frame comes with matting you can use to show off smaller pieces of art or photos, or you can remove it for bigger pieces.

Promising review: "I bought two sets of these for my gallery wall and they’re exactly what I was looking for. They aren’t glass but they look really clear so it didn’t bother me. I used 3M Command strips to hang since they’re super light but it did come with nail hooks. Totally worth the price!!!" — EvenB

Price: $18.69+ (available in seven sizes and nine colors)
5
An insulated travel mug
It's stainless steel, comes with a reusable straw (which your turtle friends will appreciate) and will keep your drinks at the perfect temperature for hours.

Promising review: "This is the first tumbler I’ve bought that doesn’t leak!! I can flip it upside down full of water and nothing. It also keeps drinks hot or cold for hours and doesn’t sweat. It’s the perfect tumbler for me." — Amanda lamus

Price: $11.89 (available in 16 colors and patterns)
6
An air purifier and sanitizer
This can help eliminate mold and germs and deodorize small, stinky rooms. Use it to get rid of odors from your pet, kitchen or dirty diapers.

Promising review: "I purchased this air purifier for a kitchen in a small apartment. Before buying this, I basically had to clean the kitchen every single day to deal with lingering smells. Now, I don't have that problem. This product is surprisingly effective. I no longer walk into the apartment and immediately smell old kitchen smells." — Amazon Customer

Price: $34.99+ (available in multi-packs)
7
A dryer vent cleaner kit
Attach this to your vacuum to remove years of built-up lint from your dryer. The extra-long brush and hose fit on most vacuums and can also be used to clean the dusty coils behind your refrigerator. Each set comes with a brush and hose attachment.

Promising review: "I used the vacuum attachment as soon as I got it because our dryer was not working as well as it used to. I could not believe the amount of lint that I was able to vacuum out of the filter area, even though I conscientiously clean the filter every time I dry a load of laundry. The attachment works great and was able to access the lower area of the filter space that I didn't even know was there. It also worked well on cleaning the vent on the outside of our house. I highly recommend that everyone who owns a dryer clean out their filter area. If it is hiding as much lint as mine was, it is certainly a fire hazard." — Glad

Price: $7.99
8
A set of ultra-absorbent dish towels
These velvety-soft towels are machine-washable and can also be used for things like dusting. Each set comes with 12.

Promising review: "Literally the second I received them I had to take pics and send them to my mom. Then I gifted her one. A little small but SO soft and absorbent, and most importantly they don't get all hard when dry! I hate that. Literally never buying a different kitchen towel again." — labellavita1985

Price: $8.08 (available in four colors)
9
A handheld frother and foam maker
This will take your homemade lattes to the next level. This mixer whips up milk (pun intended) in as little as 15 seconds so you never have to wait long for the perfect cuppa.

Promising review: "I LOVE this frother! I use it every morning to mix my bulletproof coffee. It's super handy and convenient, especially since I don't want to have to deal with a big mixer in the mornings. I just rinse the end of it off with some soap and water, and then place it back in the holder/stand that comes in the package. You do have to be careful to not raise it too high in your drink, or you may be wearing it instead of drinking it!" — Nashville Nannie

Price: $16.95 (available in 14 colors)
10
A pair of tongs
Grilling season is almost upon us! These are heat-resistant up to 500 degrees and give you control for expert flippage every time you cook. Each set comes with small and large tongs.

Promising review: "I have used these frequently. I had an older set from another company that I loved but the longer handled one finally gave up after a decade of use. These work just as well if not better. The locking mechanism seems pretty sturdy. I wash them in the dishwasher on the top rack all the time and have not had any issues yet. For the price, this is a great value. I'm even considering getting some more for the summer months." — kimwithak

Price: $8.99 (available in 10 colors)
11
A digital alarm clock
You won't have to check your phone when you wake up in the middle of the night and want to know what time it is. The wooden display also includes humidity and temperature readings, so you'll know what time it is and how many layers to put on.

Promising review: "This digital clock is exactly what we were looking for! Didn't even realize how bad the humidity was in our bedroom until we got this. Now we run a humidifier at night and feel so much better! Love this. Going to purchase a second one for the other bedroom. Plus, the reason I got this one is I loved the way it looked. It did not disappoint!" — J&K

Price: $19.99+ (available in three colors)
12
A pair of ribbed entryway doormats
Put one of these right in front of your door so you can scrape your shoes and avoid tracking gunk all through your house. It has a PVC backing so it won't slip and slide every time you traipse across it.

Promising review: "Definitely traps everything before walking I to the house which is really nice. They are super thin. I have mine in front of a sliding glass door into my kitchen. So I don't need to worry about a door being able to open freely over them. They for sure trap everything, so they're always filled with leaves and pebbles/grit (which stands out very obviously with the blue). But they're durable and easy to clean and maintain. Stands up to my dog, too!" — Amanda

Price: $15.99+ (available in five colors)
13
A cutlery drawer organizer
Create more space for all your gadgets. The stacked compartments hold up to 24 pieces of cutlery.

Promising review: "This fits my drawer like a glove AND holds my set for 12! Heavy gauge plastic construction that does not give even when fully loaded. This has opened up so much more space in my drawer making it easier to find other serving pieces and the odd items in that drawer. Love it, highly recommend it. Before purchasing, measure your drawers to make sure it will fit. I love that it can lie parallel to the drawer front. I was concerned that my flatware would stick out too tall for my stock cabinetry drawer, but that is not a problem." — Kindle Customer

Price: $9.99
14
A bottle of Scotts Dog Spot Repair
Use this to help the grass grow in high-traffic areas and even in the spots where your furry friend dug holes or likes to go to the bathroom. Even good boys have bad habits! It's made with mulch, seed and soil amendment to repair the damage done by your dog.

Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmom

Price: $12.99+ (available in eight sizes and five styles)
15
A four-pack of hypoallergenic throw pillow inserts
Give these pillows a couple of days to expand once you receive them for maximum fluffability, and they'll replace the flat pancake pillows you've been using. Reviewers also recommend popping them in the dryer to make them puff up faster.

Promising review: "I'm loving my decorative pillows! They are the size and the perfect fluff. They were flat as a pancake when the package arrived, but nothing a little massage and fluff couldn't handle, and they look great! I look forward to ordering more covers for the pillows." — Concepcion

Price: $22.99+ (available in four sizes)
16
A mushroom-growing kit
This kit will help you grow mushrooms all year round. All you have to do is mist it twice a day, and you'll have your favorite pizza topping readily available, no matter the season. It comes with organic plant-based soil infused with mushroom spawn and a booklet with instructions.

Promising review: "This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within three to four days. I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS! This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box — fingers crossed!" — Steph A

Price: $12.94+ (available in three styles)
17
A three-in-one avocado slicer
This fancy-schmancy tool splits, pits and slices an avocado so you can make Instagram-worthy toast in no time.

Promising review: "Avocado? Yes, Please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation (see attached photo of slices, ok, one side came out perfect, I kind of gummed up the other side). The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin. Really happy I bought this tool!" — NPR MAN

Price: $9.99
18
A set of microfiber bedsheets
You'll feel like you're sleeping in luxury with these super-soft sheets. Plus, they're made with deep pockets, so they won't pop off the bed in the middle of the night. Each set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Promising review: "I'm really happy with these sheets. They are of great value and we really like them in our master bedroom. They're very soft and smooth. I like to be warm at night and my husband likes to stay cool, and these manage to fit the bill for both of us." — Kevin

Price: $32.90+ (available in sizes twin-California king and 13 colors)
19
Sticky fruit fly traps
Put one of these in your pots to keep fruit flies and gnats out of your precious plants. It can be used to protect indoor or outdoor plants — and it's adorable, too.

Promising review: "It hasn’t even been 24 hours. Actually, it’s maybe been three since I put them to use and literally before I could even walk away the little annoying gnats that seemingly love my indoor plants started attracting and sticking to them right away! They are a lot larger than expected too. Definitely worth the money!" — Brooke

Price: $7.55+ (for a pack of 12; available in five styles)
20
A double-high air mattress
This is so comfy, you might use it for more than just camping trips or when guests come over. It comes with a built-in pump that'll blow it up in 90 seconds.

Promising review: "I bought this bed for our upcoming camping weekend and am so excited to upgrade our usual experience. Our car has a regular outlet, so we are bringing this along for a more comfortable night’s sleep. I love that we can use this indoors or outdoors. I followed the instructions that came with it and inflated the bed before we left so that the material can stretch out, and the size looks awesome. The pump was fast and I like that it comes with a bag to take it in the car." — Michael M.

Price: $59.99+ (available in three sizes and three heights)
21
A heavy-duty grill cover
Throw this over your gill to protect it from all the elements, including water, wind, dust and sun damage.

Promising review: "I bought the 54” cover. I’ve only had it on for a week, but as you can see from the picture, the weatherproof is holding up well. The material is nice and thick, was easy to put on. Like the handles on each side and the Velcro at each bottom is a nice feature to tighten up so the wind doesn’t blow the cover-up and off. I really like the looks of the cover as well. It's a great product for the price." — Tonya

Price: $14.87+ (available in six sizes)
22
Some hummingbird nectar
If you like to birdwatch, this is for you. The formula of the nectar attracts, nourishes and hydrates hummingbirds.

Promising review: "This entire bottle of hummingbird food was consumed in less than a week. The hummingbirds in our yard very much like it. We had two hummingbirds coming around with our old food, and now we have got about 30 hummingbirds coming to our yard, buzzing about wondering where their food is. So, I am going to have to buy another bottle of this Kaytee Electro Nectar. If you are looking for food to attract hummingbirds into your yard, this one would be it. The nectar is clear, but do not let that stop you. They are not attracted by the color of the liquid, they are attracted by your feeder. It is better for them not to have the extra additives and colors in there. Also, if the feeder happens to leak, you will not end up with a stain on any of your patio or patio furniture." — velvet serpent

Price: $13.16 (for a 64 oz bottle)
23
A pair of Garden Genie gloves
Made with four built-in claws, these gloves make gardening easier as they help you dig in the soil without any other tools. Plus, they're waterproof and puncture-resistant to protect your hands.

Promising review: "I’m a professional landscaper and these gloves are AMAZING!! They are very useful for planting breaking up roots from containers mulching is a breeze with these and they fit my small hands. My female coworker loves them also, though my male coworker with big hands cannot fit into them which is beneficial for me knowing he won’t steal them! I’ve used them for three full eight-hour days and so far the claws are very sturdy and none have come loose! I love these will buy again when needed." — Jessica Genaway

Price: $9.99 (available in five styles)
24
A Gorilla Grip rug pad
Put this under your favorite rug to provide protection and cushion — and to stop it from sliding all over the place. You can trim it to fit under any rug.

Promising review: "These are the third brand of pads I have purchased for my rugs, and I will NEVER buy any other brand! I have tile flooring throughout my home, and area rugs in every room. Nothing ever held them in place, which annoys me no end, especially while exercising in my living room. I got these Gorilla pads, and that baby is stuck like glue! I can still peel it up and move it if I want to, but it is not sliding anywhere! It causes zero damage to my tile, too. No stickiness, no film. I am so happy that I bought enough of them for ALL of my rugs. Goodness knows what I will do with all the free time I have now, not having to constantly be straightening out my rugs. LOL!" — Barbara Rogers

Price: $8.99+ (available in 23 sizes)

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

