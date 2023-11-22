Black Friday is a great time to stock up on big-ticket household items you’ve been eyeing for years. It’s also a great time to snag some smaller, more handy appliances for unbeatable prices.
Whether you’re in the market for a new handheld vacuum or a charging dock for your phone and Apple watch, we found the best Black Friday sales on smaller appliances that you’ll be reaching for every day.
As you prepare for holiday shopping or prep your home to host guests, you’ll be glad to have extra cleaning tools and other helpful gadgets to make life easier and make your home even more inviting.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.