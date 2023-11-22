ShoppingsalesBlack Friday

All The Best Black Friday Deals On Home Goods And Appliances

Now’s your chance to save on vacuums, air purifiers and more — this weekend only.
By 

Staff Writer

An <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fember-14oz-mug-178-temperature-control-smart-mug-sandstone%2F-%2FA-89101953" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ember mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fember-14oz-mug-178-temperature-control-smart-mug-sandstone%2F-%2FA-89101953" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ember mug</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell Little Green" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bissell Little Green</a> carpet cleaner and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HMBQL58?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="phone charging station." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HMBQL58?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=654e43d2e4b09c9500a9f189%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">phone charging station.</a>
Target, Amazon
Black Friday is a great time to stock up on big-ticket household items you’ve been eyeing for years. It’s also a great time to snag some smaller, more handy appliances for unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re in the market for a new handheld vacuum or a charging dock for your phone and Apple watch, we found the best Black Friday sales on smaller appliances that you’ll be reaching for every day.

As you prepare for holiday shopping or prep your home to host guests, you’ll be glad to have extra cleaning tools and other helpful gadgets to make life easier and make your home even more inviting.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A premium renewed 64-oz. Vitamix Explorian blender (34% off)
This gold-standard blender can do it all, from making yummy smoothies and hot soups to frozen desserts and purees. Its durable stainless steel blades and powerful motor will have this powerhouse working for you for many years to come. This is the lowest price of the year on the renewed model at Amazon.
$229.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.95)
2
Amazon
A Keurig single-serve coffee maker (40% off list price)
This tried-and-true Keurig single serve coffee maker is majorly discounted right now. It lets you choose between 6-, 8- and 10-oz. brew sizes and will quickly brew you a perfect cup of joe with barely any effort on your part.
$50+ at Amazon (regularly $89.99)
3
Bruvi
Bruvi coffee brewer bundle (50% off)
Coffee lovers can score 50% off this Bruvi Bundle with code FRIYAY150. The versatile single-serve Bruvi machine makes coffee, espresso and cold brew through a unique brewing system that promises no cross-contamination for a tastier (and more hygienic) cup of joe. The bundle also includes 20 bio-degradable coffee pods, a water filter kit and more.
$198 at Bruvi (regularly $348)
4
Amazon
A Ninja XL air fryer (43% off list price with additional coupon)
This impressive air fryer is the one to grab, with reviewers calling it one of the best investments they've ever made for their kitchen. It allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate, all with less oil and in less time than traditional cooking methods for juicy, quick meals. It also works as a toaster oven so you can perfect your pizza bagel game! And it can serve as an extra oven as you prep your Thanksgiving meal.
$169 at Amazon with coupon (regularly $299)
5
Amazon
A bestselling electric can opener (40% off list price)
This can opener was created specifically to help a family member who was having a difficult time in the kitchen due to arthritis in her hands. It's designed to automatically open cans completely hands-free, with two taps of a button, leaving can edges smooth and free of sharp edges. Reviewers with arthritis and difficulties gripping especially love this, calling it a "gem." It requires four AA batteries.
$20.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
6
Amazon
A KitchenAid bowl-lift stand mixer (44% off list price)
This sturdy yet stylish 5.5-qt bowl-lift stand mixer is an impressive $200 off its list price for a limited time. Made of sturdy stainless steel, it has 11 speeds to knead, shred, beat and fold to perfection. It also comes with a flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire whip, and they're dishwasher-safe!
$249.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)
7
Amazon
A classic Moccamaster coffee maker (30% off list price)
"Moccamaster coffee machines have been all over social media for their cool design and colors. But don't be fooled: These coffee makers, which are handmade in the Netherlands, have been highly rated by coffee experts and enthusiasts for many decades thanks to their easy and precise brewing method that delivers great-tasting coffee every time," wrote Janie Campbell, HuffPost shopping senior editor. "I own the KBT model and love its one-button simplicity (it's a great option for those who don't need to brew a full carafe every day) and virtually unbreakable double-walled thermal carafe in stainless steel. Clean-up is an absolute breeze."
$237 at Amazon (regularly $339)
8
Amazon
A bestselling Ninja Mega Kitchen System (50% off list price)
This powerful Ninja set has everything you need to blend, crush, knead and mix everything from smoothies, veggies and ice to dough, including a 64-ounce food processing bowl, a 72-ounce blending pitcher and a dough mixer, plus two to-go cups. It'll refresh your kitchen, stat, so you can finally get in the habit of making your own frozen drinks, pesto sauce and all the other dishes and sides that've been on your to-do list.
$99.95 at Amazon (regularly $159.95)
9
Amazon
A Ninja 6-in-1 air fryer with two separate baskets (48% off list price)
This impressive Ninja air fryer can air fry, air boil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, and sports two independent baskets so you can prepare your main and your side at the same time. This smart gadget can even cook two foods two different ways and finish them at the same time, and comes with an integrated smart thermometer to finish your food exactly as you want it without the guesswork of a typical thermometer.
$129.98 at Amazon (regularly $229.99–$249.99)
10
Amazon
A WalkingPad S1 folding treadmill (20% off list price)
The WalkingPad is perfect for those who just want a few more steps in their day. It's compact so you can store when you're not using it, quiet so your partner or neighbors won't complain during the workday and comes with enough basic features to get the job done. (Note: This product does have a weight limit of 220 pounds, but there are other treadmill options with a higher limit.)
$399 at Amazon (regularly $499)
11
Simple Human
A Simple Human steel compost caddy (30% off)
Simple Human is offering up to 30% an assortment of their bestselling kitchen and home essentials. We love this modern compost caddy that helps trap odor while helping you efficiently gather your compost scraps.
$35 at Simple Human (regularly $50)
12
Walmart
An LCD home theater projector (30% off list price)
This projector turns any blank wall into an at-home movie theater — no ticket required. The built-in speakers add to the whole theater experience too. Who has the popcorn?
$49 at Walmart (regularly $69)
13
Amazon
Gourmia six-quart air fryer (43% off list price)
With 12 presets, this six-quart basket-style air fryer is the perfect addition to any kitchen. Quickly cook, reheat, fry and dehydrate a variety of food in minutes, and throw the nonstick basket and crisper tray right into the dishwasher when you're done for quick cleaning.
$39.99 at Target (regularly $69.99)
14
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (27% % off list price)
If your furry friends or little ones brings snow or dirt into the house, fret not. The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains.
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)$78 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $123.59)
15
Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet M6 (34% off list price)
The days of trudging around with a bucket of mop water are over — meet the iRobot Braava Jet M6. This re-chargeable automatic robot mop uses a precision jet spray to work through stains, dirt and whatever the heck else has collected on your floor. It works on tile, hardwood and stone, meaning it can hit every room in your house (or studio apartment that’s all one room). Sync it with your Wi-Fi and Alexa to add voice control.
$299 at Amazon (regularly $449.99)
16
Amazon
A battery-powdered cordless power cleaner (35% off list price)
This lightweight cordless power cleaner can be used for everything from watering plants to cleaning your swimming pool or driveway. It weighs less than three pounds and has a 16.5-hose to reach harder-to-reach places. It's a battery-powered device so you don't have to worry about annoying cords or smelly fumes and comes with three different nozzles.
$109.99 at Amazon (regularly $169.99)
17
Amazon
An AirPlus dehumidifier (36% off list price)
Remove up to 30 pints of moisture a day with this highly-rated dehumidifier. It has four different modes to fit your space, ranging in sound level and intensity. The machine will automatically shut off when the water tank is full and there's a mode specifically for rainy days with extra moisture.
$105.99 at Amazon (regularly $165.99)
18
Target
Ember temperature control smart mug (27% off list price)
Keep your morning drink hot and even check its temperature with the Ember app with this 14-ounce smart mug. You can control the temperature with your phone and ensure that you have a piping hot cup of coffee or tea regardless of how long you spent chasing kids, pets or the bus after you brewed it.
$109.99 at Target (regularly $149.99)
19
Amazon
Bissell cordless wet/dry vacuum cleaner. (35% off list price)
Keep your floors sparkling with this Bissell cordless wet/dry vacuum cleaner. This handy cordless tool works on wood, tile, linoleum, laminate and other sealed hard floors, to wet and dry clean the same time.
$199.99 at Amazon (regularly $299.99)
20
Amazon
A Belkin charging station for iPhone and Apple Watch (49% off list price)
Juice up your phone and Apple Watch at the same time with this sleek charging dock from Belkin. It's good-looking enough to keep on your nightstand or desk and saves you the mess of dealing with a nest of wires.
$43 at Amazon (regularly $77)
21
Amazon
A BlueAir air purifier (30% off list price)
Inspired by Swedish design, this sleek air purifier is as useful as it is cool. With asthma plus allergy filters, it can eliminate 99.97% of particles of smog, smoke, pollen, dust, pet dander and household odors while operating super-quietly in rooms up to 912 square feet.
$118.99 at Amazon (regularly $169.99)
22
Walmart
A Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum cleaner (50% off list price)
Upgrade the way you clean with this versatile stick vacuum cleaner. It’s equipped with a sensor that can find dirt you can't see and automatically ramps up its cleaning when addressing heavier messes. It's got a soft roller and silicone fins to help suck up dirt and debris.
$198 at Walmart (typically $285)
23
Target
Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum (42% off list price)
The Dyson V8 is a coveted cordless vacuum that’s lightweight and easy to carry around the house. It can be used on floors, furniture and ceilings. A single charge will give you 40 minutes of cleaning time sucking up fur, dust, crumbs, dirt and everything else.

In addition to getting 42% off, you'll get a $25 Target gift card with purchase.
$249.99 at Target (regularly $429.99)
24
Wayfair
A 47-inch slim electric fireplace (44% off)
Keep the winter vibes cozy without worrying about real wood or soot with this slim electric fireplace and mantel. It measures 9.5 inches deep, so it's ideal for smaller spaces and comes with the electric firebox, a remote control and all the hardware and plugs you need to make it run.
$504.82 at Wayfair (regularly $898)

