As world-renowned bartenders will tell you, even the chicest home bar isn’t complete without one thing: a fancy container of traditional soaked cherries.

Don’t be fooled by those firetruck red, sugary-sweet maraschino cherries you see among ice cream toppings at the grocery store; they’re an American creation invented by a horticulturist during prohibition. The original soaked cherry was launched in 1905 by Luxardo, an Italian distillery famous for its cherry liqueur. Unlike neon maraschino cherries that are brined, bleached and dyed, traditional soaked cherries are candied and preserved. They’re a darker, more tart type of maraschino cherry, with complex flavors in their syrup, made with specially farmed cherries that keep their flavor and integrity during the intricate preservation process.

Because of this, they also come with heftier price tag, ranging from $12-30 for a single jar. But bartenders promise they’re worth every penny.

“Soaked cherries are a must-have garnish to any decent bar for garnishing some of the best classic cocktails,” said Sergio Leanza, owner and bartender of the London cocktail and natural wine bar Funkidory. “I love leaving the cherry in the glass to enjoy last when the drink is finished.”

Liam Broom, a bar manager at London luxury cocktail bar Silverleaf, said that soaked cherries aren’t just classic, they’re versatile. Calling soaked cherries “the quick-pickled onions of the bar world,” Broom explained how these tart fruits always come in handy.

“You can keep a jar around at all times for an emergency pop of richness and color to any drink or dessert,” said Broom, who suggests refrigerating your soaked cherries after opening. “For the most part, I keep soaked cherries as a garnish. However, they can be used as an ingredient, too. Spice up a mint julep, anything with ginger beer like a Moscow mule, upgrade a homemade lemonade, etc. They are also great over ice cream!”

Whether you’re whipping up cocktails, mocktails or just classic ice cream sundaes, soaked cherries make for an effortless, but elegant addition to any bar or kitchen. To help you in your cherry-picking, Leanza, Broom and other bar tenders share their soaked cherry tips.

