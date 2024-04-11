12 Cleaning Products That Can Keep Allergies From Ruining Your Life

Amazon

A handy Roomba 692 robot vacuum

While Roomba robot vacuums don't utilize HEPA filtration, they do an excellent job of cleaning up dust and hair, which pollen can stick to. Plus, the real perk of robot vacuums is that they don't require any extra work on your part. You can have your Roomba clean while you're out and return home to a pristine floor, or catch up on literally any other task (whether that's cooking or having some me-time in front of the TV) while the robo-vacuum does its thing.



This model has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge.