12 Cleaning Products That Can Keep Allergies From Ruining Your Life

If allergy season is getting you down, you’re not alone — and you’re not wrong to suspect that your allergies may have intensified in past years. According to previous HuffPost reporting, climate change has intensified allergy symptoms due to pollen.
“Year over year, we’re finding climate change is a major factor in worsening symptoms for spring and fall pollen seasons,” Kenneth Mendez, the CEO and president of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, previously told HuffPost.
That’s because rising temperatures and increased atmospheric carbon dioxide have increased overall pollen counts and lengthened pollen season each year, according to Dr. Payel Gupta, with whom HuffPost previously spoke. Gupta is an allergist, immunologist and medical director of the at-home allergy clinic Cleared.
Gupta explained that higher pollen counts mean more pollen exposure, and more allergic symptoms, including trademark seasonal allergy issues like clogged sinuses, itchiness, sneezing and more.
While visiting an allergist is always a good idea, you may understandably want to source some over-the-counter solutions to quell your discomfort, too. We’ve rounded up some home cleaning and personal care products to help minimize your symptoms and get rid of all the pollen inside your space. Read on for our picks — and while you’re at it, close your windows, which are portals for pollen.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An air filter with a HEPA filter, like this BlueAir option
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
(AAFA) recommends using an air purifier with a HEPA filter to filter allergens from the air. Plus, you'd be wise to run your air filter while you clean, since cleaning can dislodge pollen and allergens into the air.
This Scandinavian-inspired HEPA air purifier utilizes a dual-filtration system to catch pollen, dander, dust, bacteria and viruses, leaving air feeling noticeably crisper and fresher. I own it myself and can't imagine my life without it. It's also blissfully quiet, so it's not a bother to keep on in the background at night and throughout the day. Read more about why I love this air purifier here
A vacuum with HEPA filtration, like this popular Shark model
Pollen can build up in carpets and rugs and get stuck to flooring, so folks with allergies will also benefit from a vacuum with HEPA filtration.
Not only does this Shark vacuum have a built-in HEPA filter that claims to capture 99.9% of allergens and dust, but it also has the strongest suction and hair pickup of any of the brand's upright vacuums, with a staggering 1,416 watts of power. You can detach its arm from the machine to deep clean underneath furniture or up on shelves or ceiling fans, which alas, can also collect pollen. It also possesses LED headlights to help you detect dirt and debris that might be hiding underneath furniture and in the shadows as you clean.
A hardworking Hoover carpet shampooer and cleaner
You might also want to wash your rugs and carpet to eliminate pollen buildup as thoroughly as possible, since allergens can embed themselves in your flooring.
This efficient carpet shampooer is designed for optimum cleaning hygiene: It dispenses a mix of water and soap to clean, and then sucks dirty liquid into a separate compartment so the two never mix (and the dirty water won't interact with your floor).
A bonus: during the drying mode, it automatically transitions from washing to heated drying so you can start enjoying your carpet again as quickly as possible. It's specifically designed to clean up heavy pet messes, which makes it particularly well suited to clean up hair from humans and pets alike as it shampoos your carpet. It also comes with a dedicated wand that detaches from the machine's body to target particularly tough stains or messes on upholstery.
Or the efficient and easy Tineco steam cleaner and vacuum
Pollen can also stick to hardwood, laminate and vinyl floors, so you'd be wise to clean even non-carpet flooring as often as you can.
This impressive Tineco model can clean and steam floors at the same time, effectively sanitizing your floor. It's designed to adjust its suction power and water flow as it cleans for extra efficient cleaning.
Plus, you can be confident you're not pushing around dirty water: Its dual-tank system stores clean and dirty water separately, so your floor receives only fresh water treatment. When you're all done, this intelligent appliance will steam-clean its brush head itself.
A handy Roomba 692 robot vacuum
While Roomba robot vacuums don't utilize HEPA filtration, they do an excellent job of cleaning up dust and hair, which pollen can stick to. Plus, the real perk of robot vacuums is that they don't require any extra work on your part. You can have your Roomba clean while you're out and return home to a pristine floor, or catch up on literally any other task (whether that's cooking or having some me-time in front of the TV) while the robo-vacuum does its thing.
This model has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge.
A set of microfiber cloths
Microfiber cloths do an excellent job at trapping and cleansing tiny particles like pollen, dust and other allergens, plus they're soft and nonabrasive so they won't leave scratches. They work well dry, wet or in combination with cleaning solution.
A microfiber blind and vent cleaner
Don't forget to clean your window blinds and vents, too, which collect allergens and are often overlooked during cleaning sessions. This handy blind duster utilizes its three arms to clean both sides of each of blind at once. It comes with five microfiber sleeves to quickly and effectively trap tiny pollen articles. The sleeves are machine-washable so you can reuse them endlessly.
And a microfiber duster for your ceiling fans and other high-up objects
This microfiber duster expands from 30 to 100 inches so you can get rid of pollen and dust on your ceiling fans, chandeliers and other high-up objects. You'll also appreciate it for cleaning the grime from the top of your cabinets, shelves, fridge and other tall furniture. The microfiber head is bendy and flexible for efficient, effective cleaning. It's also removable, so you can give it a quick wash and reuse it endlessly.
A pressure washer for your porch and outdoor space
A pressure washer may well be the easiest and most effective way to quickly cleanse pollen from your deck, outdoor furniture and backyard space.
This handy Greenworks electric pressure washer will literally blast away allergens and grime from your backyard with its 2,000 PSI (pounds per square inch) spraying power, making even the dirtiest of pathways and lawn chairs sparkle. Its 25-foot long pressure hose and 35-foot power cord ensure that you'll be able to reach every corner of your outdoor area. Plus, it has a siphon hose so you can easily switch between using water and soap to clean.
A quality pack of pillow protectors
A quality pillow protector can help prevent pollen and other allergens from accumulating inside your pillow.
This highly-rated Guardmax two-pack will keep your pillows protected from liquids, pollen and dust, as well as from the worst-case scenario for any tenant or homeowner: bugs and bedbugs. With locking zippers and soft, wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking fabric, they create a seal over your pillow so nothing will get through to your pillowcase or your skin, with a second high-range laminate lining underneath the primary fabric to make sure that nothing gets through. They’re also designed to wash up easily in washing machines.
Some disinfecting wipes, like this Lysol four-pack with over 150,000 5-star Amazon ratings
Lysol can neutralize pollen, pet dander and a host of other germs and allergens (including cockroach debris), so it's a no-brainer to keep on-hand for quickly cleaning up surfaces prone to grime.
A protective mask to wear while outdoors — and while cleaning
AAFA also recommends wearing a mask outdoors to help protect yourself from allergens like pollen. "N95 masks are ideal for this, but standard masks most people are using to protect one another from COVID-19 also work," Kenneth Mendez, the CEO and president of AAFA, previously told HuffPost.
, previously told HuffPost
.
Wearing a protective mask while you clean will also help create a barrier against any pollen that comes loose as you work.
This pack of 30 KN95 masks is available in black and white.