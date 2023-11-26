Amazon

A four-pack of motion-sensing dimmable nightlights (28% off list price)

I had always assumed nightlights were for children who struggled with a fear of the dark. But when a previous roommate wordlessly put a nightlight in our apartment’s shared bathroom, I quickly realized how subtly revolutionary these practical little gadgets are. I absolutely loved never having to turn on the overhead light late at night, so I could actually fall back asleep after a bathroom trip. I now swear by my these for my bathroom, kitchen and dark staircases, so much so that once I moved into a new place, I, too, wordlessly bought and plugged in nightlights of my own.



These dimmable nightlights turn on when they detect motion in the dark, and turn off again after 60 seconds of inactivity (you can also opt to turn this function off, keeping the nightlight either always on or always off). Its motion-sensing function makes it a great choice for dark areas like garages or even closets, plus helps cut down on your electricity bill.