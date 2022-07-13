Shopping

The Best Home Deals For Amazon Prime Day

With scores like this on popular mattresses, decor and home necessities, you’re going to be upgrading every room in your house.

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
40% off a Roomba robot vacuum
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$179.99 (originally $299.99)
2
Amazon
$200+ off an adaptive foam Tuft & Needle mattress
Promising review: "Before I bought this mattress, I spent hours reading reviews and talking to my partner and hemming and hawing — squandering so much time that could have been spent sleeping! Since my mattress arrived, I've been catching up on my lost Zzz's. In fact, I hate getting out of bed. This mattress is so comfortable I'm delighted that I chose it from the many options available. It was easy to unpack and did not have any odor that I could determine (and I have a very persnickety nose). Nevertheless, we slept downstairs for a few days to make sure it was fully inflated and ready for snoozing. I sleep so well on this mattress. My partner is a very light sleeper and he has been happy with it, too. The biggest problem is actually leaving the bed because, honestly, I don't want to. My cat also fights with me when I start to arrange the sheets and get ready for work. She hides under the cover to avoid getting nudged off the bed. Will this bliss last? Only time will tell, but I would highly recommend this mattress to anyone who enjoys sleeping." —Pennsylpointe

Price: $486.50+ (originally $695+; available in sizes Twin–Cal. King)
3
amazon.com
The world's biggest blanket is 30% off
Clocking in at 10' x 10', this blanket is perfect for outdoor picnics or providing comfort for the whole family on movie night.

Promising review: "My husband is a serious sleep roller and takes the the covers with him, leaving my backside cold every night. 🙁 ❄️ MY SOLUTION—-💡”get a bigger blanket,” and wow, what do l find, BIG BLANKET. 😁😁. So besides the brilliantly obvious branding, IT’S WONDERFUL!! ❤️🧡🧡💛 NO MORE COLD BUM!! So soft!! Even opening the box it said, “Get Excited” and I was!! I have never been more excited to rip open an Amazon package!! Like a kid on Christmas morning!! 10x10 feet of heaven!! THANK YOU BIG BLANKET!! 👍👍👍👍" —Kimberly

Price: $119 (originally $169; available in 16 colors).
4
Amazon
Or 41% off a cooling mattress topper
Promising review: "We were looking for something soft and fluffy to help balance out the stiffness of our mattress. I’m so glad I went with this one! First off, it came in a very nice package. Upon receiving this, I washed it and dried with dryer balls. Let it finish air drying the rest of the day before putting it over the mattress and under the fitted sheet. Now I can’t get out of bed. No more hip pain or back pain. Now I can’t wait til the end of day to jump on, and am pulled out by my daughter to make breakfast in the morning. Love it so much!" —Calvin

Price:$58.67+ (originally $99.99; select sizes and colors on sale)
5
amazon.com
This pet camera is 30% off
Promising review: "I’d recommend this camera to every dog owner! First of all, it’s very smooth to use on my phone. The camera can auto follow my dog’s action so I don’t need to turn the camera every time to follow him. The treat tossing function also works very well. My dog loves it. It makes my dog happy when I’m away." —Xiaoqiu Huang

Price: $147 (originally $210)
6
amazon.com
30% off a quiet, energy-efficient Levoit air purifier
It removes odors, has three fan speeds and timer settings, plus an *optional* night light so you can keep it in your room without disturbing your Chamber of Complete Darkness.

Promising review: "We have three different Levoit air purifiers. This model is one of the noisiest. With that being said it actually does the job. The home we live in has a constant dust problem. Before I was having to dust every three days. So far I haven’t had the need to dust. I’m super excited, It’s been 11 days! The location of this purifier is in the boys room 12x13. Works well to get all the teenage smells out. Lol. My son likes to turn all lights off and have it running. That was a feature I didn't know it had. It’s a keeper!" —lopez

Price:$62.99 (originally $89.99).
7
Amazon
63% off an area rug capable of tying an entire room together
Promising review: "We needed a rug that was pet friendly but wouldn’t break the bank. For the money, it met our expectations. Very pleased with it! It also complements the farmhouse chairs we purchased here on Amazon!" —Stephanie L. Stark

Price: $91.80 for a 6x9 (originally $153.20)
8
amazon.com
Up to 42% off a mid-century side table
Promising review: "As someone who is trying to update furniture on a budget, I am very impressed and pleased with this piece. It is a well constructed, sturdy table built of hardwood and veneer. The color is as pictured. It is exactly what I was wanting and very affordable." —BrittanyWally

Price:$80.68+ (originally $139.99; available in four finishes)
9
Amazon
41% off some smart lighting strips that are Alexa-compatible and can sync with your music
Promising review: "None other like it on the market. This is a GORGEOUS light rope. It's more than just color changing and flashy... it has an app that connects pretty fast and has ALL kinds of modes, colors, and patterns to fit any mood, movie, or gaming background for that OOMPH you never even know you wanted... Including DIY mode where you can create your own patterns, timing, colors... as well as download patterns others have posted in the app community. It's basically separated into 15 segments so each segment is assigned a color/saturation/brightness and you can direct what each segment does and when. I'm never going back to led light strips.... I've seen the light." —Nancy Chung

Price:$46.99 for a 10-foot length (originally $79.99)
10
amazon.com
This very chic navy blue velvet sofa is 30% off. The tufted back and gold legs is a nod to Mid-Century Modern design, so if that's the style you're after this sofa is a win. I also consider navy blue a bold neutral because it works with so many other colors and tones.
Promising review: "This couch is astounding. I would’ve expected to pay double or triple the amount that it is listed for. It is that good of heirloom quality. I was very hesitant because I have never purchased a sofa online. I will say that this is not necessarily a lounging sofa, but it is not uncomfortable. If you are looking for something Cushy and that you can sleep on, this is probably not the sofa for you. If you are looking for something that is drop dead gorgeous, reasonably comfortable that you can sit on for several hours, with a high and designer look for a third of the price, this is your sofa. It was a slightly a bit smaller than I expected even though I had measured it out, but I was coming from a sectional so that is to be expected. Everyone who sees it thinks it’s gorgeous. It’s so beautiful, in fact, I bought another for my sitting room." —Amaze-Zone Addict

Price: $705.02 (originally $1,014.58)
11
Amazon
40% off an Instant Pot Duo with an air-frying lid
Promising review: "I had a different brand of a pressure cooker, but knew there was a lot of hubbub about Instant Pots and their new air fryer lids. My friend mentioned there was this newer model that doubled as an air fryer/roaster, and I got one! This machine is incredible — I'm being honest. We roast vegetables for almost every dinner and this air fryer lid shaves half the time off that process and doesn't make the entire kitchen hot. Our oven takes about 10–12 minutes to get to the right temperature, then roasts for 20 minutes, then takes another hour to cool down. The air fryer option on the Instant Pot takes about 2 minutes to heat up, only needs to cook for about 10–12 minutes tops, then cools down very quickly. It's truly a fraction of the time and frees up the oven for the main course!" —Lisa M.

Price:$119.95 (originally $199.99)
12
amazon.com
50% off a gas firepit table that'll convince you to spend more time outdoors
Promising review: "This is the best gas fire pit you will buy. It’s sturdy, elegant, and mesmerizing! Would buy again or I would definitely share with friends and family if they were looking for a new addition to their backyard! Absolutely love it!!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$199.99 (originally $399.99)
13
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
30% off a splurge-worthy 55-inch Samsung Frame TV
This 4K resolution Smart TV has Alexa built-in, a surprisingly powerful speaker, and supports all standard streaming systems. Check out BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mal Mower's full Samsung Frame review for more deets on this beaut.

Price:$979.99 (originally $1,397.99) — smaller and larger sizes also available and also on sale
14
Amazon
56% off a Delta showerhead that'll make it feel like you've stepped into a luxurious hotel spa
Promising review: "Easy to install, looks great, and I love the long reach as it makes bathing my toddler less of a pain in the shoulder." —Amazon customer

Price:$153.94 (originally $350.60; select finishes on sale)
15
Amazon
58% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

Price:$16.99 (originally $39.99)If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 50% off — get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99).
16
Amazon
52% off a sleekly designed and travel-friendly sleep sound therapy machine
Promising review: "This is a wonderful sound machine, so much better than my old one! I purchased this one because it has a USB charging port for my phone and it does not have any lights that stay on all night. The only light coming from the machine is the timer light when the timer is in use. If you choose the 15, 30, or 60-minute timer then the chosen time is illuminated. I also love the removable stand. It is made from a heavy piece of metal that props the machine upright while keeping it from tipping. The sound is great, no 'clicks' in the sound loop and the volume range is impressive. From 'I think I hear something' to 'Honey, turn that thing down. I can't hear!'" —Cedar Creek

Price:$23.99 (originally $49.99)
17
Amazon
60% off an Echo Dot with voice-control technology
Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

Price:$19.99 (originally $49.99)
18
Target
30% off a powerful dishwashing spray starter kit
"I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well." —Elizabeth Lilly

Price:$12.25 (originally $17.50)
19
Amazon
35% off a tufted headboard
Promising review: "High quality! I LOVE the thick linen texture. We use it on our king bed. It makes our whole room feel upgraded, and has been perfect and cozy for our family resting against it to watch TV. I ordered Cobalt and was surprised that the color was EXACTLY what the photo shows! Phew! The color in the advertised pic is a perfect representation. Even the vertical legs have a durable fabric layer to protect the wall and prevent noise. Highly, highly recommend!" —Jessica G.

Price:$71.57+ (originally $109.99+; select sizes and colors on sale)
20
amazon.com
35% off a Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker
This is the coffee maker I have, and it's a life-saver when, for example, you start curating Prime Day deals at 4am and need coffee STAT. I use it every single day!

Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

Price:$119 (originally $183.95)
21
amazon.com
34% off a reclined lounge chair
Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

Price: $117.94+ (originally $139.98).
22
Amazon
44% off an ergonomic gaming chair
Promising review: "I would highly recommend this chair. For the price it is a lot better than chairs that are more expensive and I was not expecting the quality of this chair. This chair has been a great addition to our computer/gaming room. It was easy to assemble and seems well made. It is comfortable to sit in and has the addition of pillow support and a leg rest. The chair is also able to recline back, which is not something you see with similar chairs. The chair has been used by everyone in the household, at this point. Everyone has enjoyed using it and seeing what it has to offer. Overall, I am very happy with this product. Definitely recommend." —Kristen

Price:$167.99 (originally $299.99; select styles and colors on sale)
23
amazon.com
35% off a pair of smart plugs
Promising review: "I am a huge fan of these and I devised a plan to make it easy to remember what each plug is called to Alexa. Having a sequence of words like 'living room lamp' was tripping me up because sometimes I would accidentally leave out a word like room and my commands wouldn’t work. So in each area of my house I have each plug labeled with a word that has a natural partner. In my living room one lamp is Stevie and the other is Wonder. In my dining room the two lamps are my grandma's first and middle names respectively. And the bedroom lamps are named the same way. This is much, much easier to keep track of, try it...and as a bonus it’s much more fun!" —Jenshuttle

Price:$12.99 (originally $19.99)
24
Amazon
29% off a dimmable table lamp
Promising review: "Loveee these lights. You can plug them in separate outlets or place them in different rooms. Perfect for the living room and bedroom. The dimmable feature (3 light settings) is so nice and is adjustable by lightly tapping the base. It was packaged well, design is gorgeous. So awesome that this came with light bulbs for each of the lamps." —Baby Tiger

Price:$24.99 (originally $34.99; select styles on sale)
25
Amazon
43% off an essential oil diffuser set (with 10 essential oils!)
The set comes with one essential oil diffuser and 10 bottles of essential oils in lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint.

Promising review: "I’ve had many diffusers in my life and this one is my favorite! It really does a good job at diffusing the essential oils and it’s a nice, neutral color. I was hesitant at first, because I didn’t know the quality of oils for this brand, but I’ve been very happy with it so far. Everyone in the office loves to stop by my desk because of this diffuser!" —Olivia H.

Price:$39.95 (originally $69.95)
26
amazon.com
54% off a pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras
Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room. that was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc and disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My wifi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Price:$29.99 for two (originally $64.99; available in two colors)
27
Amazon
39% off a 14-piece rainbow knife cutlery set
Promising review: "Love my new knives. Beautiful, sharp, and a wonderful value!! I saw Selena Gomez use these knives on her cooking show and was surprised they were so affordable. They are sharp and they come with a beautiful block too." —GioAvi

Price:$44.99 (originally $72.99; be sure to apply the coupon on the product page to get an extra $5 off)
28
amazon.com
This simple bed frame that's perfect for minimalists is up to 26% off
Promising review: "I had been searching for a bed frame for ages, but was worried about finding something online and within my budget that wouldn't turn out to be a flimsy piece of crap. I settled on this one because I needed slats for my foam mattress and I needed the extra under-bed clearance for storage. I'm extremely happy with this bed! This might be the most satisfied I've ever been with an online purchase. Assembly was so straigh forward and easy that the instructions were almost completely unnecessary. Honestly the hardest part was getting the 74-lb box up the stairs by myself, but after that the assembly was a breeze! I am very impressed with how solid and sturdy it is. The frame doesn't shift or creak at all when getting on and off the bed, and it supports my foam mattress perfectly. I highly, highly recommend this frame if you are just looking for a functional, simple, nice looking frame, and especially if you have a foam mattress." —Audrey

Price: $125+ (available in four finishes and twin, full, queen and king sizes).
29
amazon.com
Up to 35% off a Kitchenaid 3.5-Qt. mini stand mixer
Promising review: "This Mini is perfect for everything that doesn't need the capacity of my full size Kitchenaid. It's great for beating eggs, whipping cream, etc., but it's also ideal for making small-batch cookie dough, dinner rolls, single loaves of yeast bread, crumble toppings, and on and on . . .! Plus, she's pretty! She has her own spot in my kitchen across the room from her Big Brother, also Empire Red! For those who don't have the space for a full size mixer, this is the thing!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $246.99+ (available in 10 colors)
30
amazon.com
Get up to 43% off of a super cool 8-in-1 record player
Promising review: "I bought this for my wife because she has a lot of childhood records and she really wanted to play them for our 1-year-old. The device has the benefit of playing cds, cassettes, and Bluetooth for mp3 players or other Bluetooth devices. It will also record records to cd. The sound quality of the speakers is fantastic for what it is. Obviously it won't take the place of a good surround system, but it is plenty loud and the sound is good. Not tinny at all, a full sound. My wife has been using daily since we bought it, and is now shopping for more old records to play on it." —Drew Merten

Price: $113.29+ (available in four wood finishes)
31
Amazon
47% off a jumbo Ziploc flexible tote just begging to store your giant fluffy comforter
Promising review: "These can hold several blankets or sheet sets, towel sets and pillows. I recommend using vacuum bags for anything you want to store for long periods of time. I have bags that are 10 years old and they look a little worn but they're still sturdy. These are thick and I've tossed them down stairs completely full. 🤪 No rips or tears. They will work very well for moving linen and clothes. You can keep the clothes on hangers and fill these totes. Better than hard containers when it comes to clothes and linen. They also stack well. They are hard to find in this size, so buy them when you see them!" —A Creative Spirit

Price:$4.01 (originally $7.59)
32
Amazon
37% off a SodaStream bundle with the WORKS
It includes a sparkling water maker, two quick connect 60L Co2 cylinders, three 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40 ml bubly drops flavors.

Promising review: "I have been wanting to get a soda stream for a while. The pricing has kept me from purchasing one. Since the prices have not changed much, I decided to get one. I love this thing. I can have refreshing seltzer water whenever I want. Unlike other soda stream products, the Terra does not require a power source. You can take it anywhere. I have had it for just over a month and am still on the first Co2 cylinder and I use it at least once a day. Would definitely recommend." —Thomas Romanelli

Price:$99.99 (originally $159.95)
33
Amazon
65% off a Kohler bidet seat with warm water *and* air so your bum can feel its best.
Promising review: "OK everyone knows why to buy one... The construction and operation of this seat is great. the hoses and fitting for install made the job a snap to retrofit my Kohler one piece Santa Rose toilet. I thought not having a remote might be missed, but the switch size and placement is perfect and the adjust-ability allows a wide range of personal settings. The drying blower is a nice assist and the air filter — something I thought was a gimmick — really works. Not as comfortable as standard seat, but the cleaning function is so worth it. Read all the features, lighted, soft close lid etc., it has it all." —Bruce

Price:$234.77 (originally $665.95)
