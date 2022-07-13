We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
40% off a Roomba robot vacuum
2
Amazon
$200+ off an adaptive foam Tuft & Needle mattress
3
The world's biggest blanket is 30% off
4
Amazon
Or 41% off a cooling mattress topper
5
This pet camera is 30% off
6
30% off a quiet, energy-efficient Levoit air purifier
7
Amazon
63% off an area rug capable of tying an entire room together
8
Up to 42% off a mid-century side table
9
Amazon
41% off some smart lighting strips that are Alexa-compatible and can sync with your music
10
This very chic navy blue velvet sofa is 30% off. The tufted back and gold legs is a nod to Mid-Century Modern design, so if that's the style you're after this sofa is a win. I also consider navy blue a bold neutral because it works with so many other colors and tones.
11
Amazon
40% off an Instant Pot Duo with an air-frying lid
12
50% off a gas firepit table that'll convince you to spend more time outdoors
13
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
30% off a splurge-worthy 55-inch Samsung Frame TV
14
Amazon
56% off a Delta showerhead that'll make it feel like you've stepped into a luxurious hotel spa
15
Amazon
58% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick
16
Amazon
52% off a sleekly designed and travel-friendly sleep sound therapy machine
17
Amazon
60% off an Echo Dot with voice-control technology
18
Target
30% off a powerful dishwashing spray starter kit
19
Amazon
35% off a tufted headboard
20
35% off a Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker
21
34% off a reclined lounge chair
22
Amazon
44% off an ergonomic gaming chair
23
35% off a pair of smart plugs
24
Amazon
29% off a dimmable table lamp
25
Amazon
43% off an essential oil diffuser set (with 10 essential oils!)
26
54% off a pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras
27
Amazon
39% off a 14-piece rainbow knife cutlery set
28
This simple bed frame that's perfect for minimalists is up to 26% off
29
Up to 35% off a Kitchenaid 3.5-Qt. mini stand mixer
30
Get up to 43% off of a super cool 8-in-1 record player
31
Amazon
47% off a jumbo Ziploc flexible tote just begging to store your giant fluffy comforter
32
Amazon
37% off a SodaStream bundle with the WORKS
33
Amazon
65% off a Kohler bidet seat with warm water *and* air so your bum can feel its best.
Advertisement