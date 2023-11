33 Pieces Of Home Decor Your Guests Will Never Guess Are From Amazon

A wrinkle-resistant, linen-like tablecloth

It's available in six sizes and 10 colors.: "This tablecloth is magical! We ordered this for our new table and let me tell you the most amazing thing about it is that fact that it never appears to get dirty. We have five kids that eat like little pigs and I swear this tablecloth hides all evidence of this. If you are just walking by or are within about 2 feet of the table it gives the appearance that there are no spills or drips at all. You have to actually get physically close to see that in fact the tablecloth is dirty. I would recommend this to anyone with messy eaters." — TataTianna