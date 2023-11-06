33 Pieces Of Home Decor Your Guests Will Never Guess Are From Amazon

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A baroque-inspired mirror
It's available in four sizes and finishes.
Promising review
: "I hopped on the gold ornate mirror trend and spent a long time trying to find one within my budget. I was worried at first because there weren’t any reviews when I first bought this. It looked amazing online and was the perfect size so I went ahead and got it. I am THRILLED with this purchase!!! One of the best things I’ve gotten from Amazon. It’s beautiful and exactly how it looks in the pics.
It came four-ish days faster than estimated. It’s perfect for my makeup desk. If there were different sizes of the same mirror I would buy all of them." — McKinlee Mayer
A floral wall mural
Promising review
: "Absolutely stunning and everything I wanted, looks way better and more vivid IRL. Took two of us to install and three-ish hours with breaks. Took the advice of previous reviewers and bought premixed paste
. Definitely don't go easy on the paste, you need enough on the wall to make it easier to adjust and align. Don't worry too much about the bubbles, once it dries down it all adheres nicely. The quality of this paper is thick and not sheer at all. For the price this is definitely worth it and then some. I would have paid much more for this had I seen it in person.
You won't regret it." — Almond Joy
A trio of contemporary drip candle holders
They're available in four finishes.
Promising review
: "I love the way it picks up color and plays with light and shadow. Amazing work of art.
I highly recommend it. It arrived quickly, was boxed very well, and was super easy to set up. Light enough but also sturdy enough to stand safely." — Susan Stec
Two sculptural contemporary lamps
Pick up a couple of lightbulbs
if you don't already have some lying around. These are available with or without the lampshade.Promising review:
"Bought these on a whim. Wasn’t sure if they’d be good or not. Turns out they are so cool! I love them. Just adds ambiance to my room. They were very easy to assemble and I could enjoy them immediately." — Amazon customer
A pair of brass floating shelves
They're available in two finishes.
Promising review
: "These round little shelves make a big statement. Simple but fill space in a great way. Sturdy enough to hold a candle and looks great with plants!! If you are looking for fun, cute shelves, get yourself a pair!" —Tara Michelle Designs
A gold floor lamp
It's available in three finishes.
Promising review
: "Beautiful and cool lamp... I love the color and the adjustable height. It really gives a contemporary but vintage vibe in our office/guest bedroom/sewing room. I was very happy to see that the base is weighted very well, so it will not tip over.
We recently downsized to a lot smaller home and we needed a multipurpose room to look classy modern with a mix of vintage and global chic decor since we have modern furniture and antiques in the room. This floor lamp pulls the whole look together! Thank you so much for such a great lamp at an affordable price!" — Ducky
A frameless decorative mirror
Promising review
: "Simple, lightweight mirror with a cute aesthetic. Easy assembly and great little piece; works perfect for my plants to get some extra light. The different shape is a nice design to offset my space." — Sam L.
A Tarot room divider
The double-sided piece ships fully assembled and stands six feet tall. It's available in two sizes. Promising review
: "It was a little bit different than I was expecting. I thought it was going to have wooden cut out frames for each individual card. It’s printed canvas stretched across the frame. I love it, though! It’s perfect for my home office space. I’m very happy with my purchase and shipping was fast." —Texas86
A minimalist knot pillow
It's available in three sizes and 17 colors.
Promising review
: "I bought this for a chair and ottoman set for a reading nook in a guest bedroom. While it’s not a pillow to be used for your head or for lumbar support, it is really cute to use for decor as an accent piece. Everyone who has seen it has complimented it
, and the navy blue is rich and plush." — brenmiy
A faux book display that doubles as storage
Covogoods
is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.
Not every display will have the exact books shown above, but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select 'YES, preview books' when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a photo.Promising review:
"I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" — AmazonEmme
A pair of brass antique-looking wall sconces
They're available in four finishes.
Promising review
: "Love these! We had to replace some hideous gold lights when renovating our farm house, I dig how these turned out! Delicate meets meets farm house meets rustic!" — Jill Duchman
A hanging disco ball planter
Promising review:
“This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged.
I appreciate the extra touches like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it (it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope). Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) I cannot recommend this enough.” — Phil
A luscious velvet duvet cover with matching shams
It's available in queen and king sizes and in 10 colors.
Promising review
: "I love the way this feels. It's so luxurious and does not make me feel overheated. Seriously one of the best purchases I've made on Amazon to date.
My husband can pry my King-size duvet out of my cold, deceased fingers. Not sharing this." — Kelsy Smith
A set of airy linen-like curtains
I have these in white and I just adore them. They let in SO much light but still offer privacy and I love that they have visible texture. I was originally searching for real linen curtains but didn't want to shell out the money. When I found these, I wasn't really expecting much but thought I'd give them a shot, and wow: The quality is pretty incredible given the price. They're also rather lightweight. I have them strung up on a $2 rod I got at Ikea and so far so good! They're available in six lengths and seven colors.
A set of room-darkening velvet curtains
They're available in six sizes and 15 colors.
Promising review
: "I am thoroughly and I mean thoroughly
happy that I bought these curtains! I bought three sets (two panels each) for three windows in the living room. I bought the 108" as I have floor-to-ceiling windows. They just look absolutely amazing with my dark walls. The fabric is absolutely amazing — it's good quality
, none of the stitching was loose or torn or anything like that, and all of the grommets were set exactly as they should be. If you're even remotely thinking about spending money on curtains... BUY THESE. ...SERIOUSLY... BUY THEM...
" — Lexus Cherry
A six-foot autumnal garland
Promising review
: "This garland is beautiful. High quality, heavy and the colors are deep and true. I ordered another I like it so much!" — Killeen
A hot cider reed diffuser
Sweet Water Decor
is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–based shop that specializes in home decor + gifts.
A melting Dalí clock
It's available in 12 finishes.
Promising review:
"My whole family loves it! It’s so unique and fun to display. It's a very special piece to own from one of my favorite artists, Salvador Dali. I wish it was a sturdier material (it’s plastic), but either way, it will be safely displayed and the quality looks so good you can’t tell it’s plastic until you touch it. I would love if they made a larger size, but this size is great too!" — Luz C
A dramatic matte-black vase
It's available in five styles.
Promising review:
"Super cute vase. Really happy with the size and slim profile. Very modern and clean looking." — woop woop
A furry ottoman
It's available in 41 colors.
Promising review
: "I bought two of these because I wanted accent chairs but didn’t have enough room in my small space. I didn’t think anyone would like them, but I’ve gotten so many compliments on them. They’re soft and sturdy and very easy to assemble." — Amazon customer
Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed
A gilded switch plate cover
It's available in seven finishes.
Promising review
: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store.
I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DIRECTV." — Karebow
A wireless library light
These portrait lights are battery-operated and wireless so you don't have to worry about hiring an electrician or doing any installation your self. Each unit runs off of three AAAs (get a 36-pack here
before you forget!) and an included remote lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. They're available in three finishes.Promising review
: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." — Paris Seder
A decorative Victorian-esque mirror
It's available in two sizes.
Promising review
: "I looked at dozens of similar mirrors for ten times the price. This looks great on my gallery wall and is great quality." — Caitlin Smith
A set of eight record display shelves
It's available in three finishes.
Promising review
: "I probably spent a week reviewing various floating vinyl displays. You can get them individually. You can get them in groups of six. You can get them in various plastics. They all cost the same. Between $25–$30. With this product you get eight solid pine wall displays with clear instructions. Nothing else out there comes close to the value AND quality. Stop looking and buy these.
" — Aaron Sarka
A lightweight, easy-to-install ceiling medallion for light fixtures
The lightweight medallions can be cut, drilled, glued or screwed to fit your space. Many reviewers note that they attached the medallion with double-sided tape before installing their light fixture, which is what ultimately holds it in place. It's available in 50 finishes. Promising review
: "This is amazing. It looks SO beautiful in my dining room. It's lightweight and easily held up by the light fixture we chose but could be stuck on with double-sided tape if you wanted. I love this. It adds so much character!
I found others in big name hardware stores for around $50+... this was a great price and super quick shipping! Better than I imagined... would order again for SURE!! It's perfection!!! We get so many compliments on it!" — Jade Frost
A faux leather tissue box cover
It's available in 13 colors.
Promising review
: "This tissue box holder is lovely, it looks and feels like leather, but if you get a stain on it, it cleans up beautifully. I cannot believe a tissue box can make a statement, but everyone who has seen it or used it says it is very unique and such a smart design." — saf
A set of two geode bookends
They're available in six colors and four weights.
Promising review
: "Love it — the rocks are BEAUTIFUL. Showed up on time and these are great book holders. I have them across my fireplace mantle and have had nothing but compliments. Highly recommended for the crystal quality and I’ll definitely be ordering more in other colors. Thanks." — Gage
A mini re-creation of Michelangelo's "David"
Promising review
: "Obsessed! I received this today and I’m in love with it. I was going to use it for my makeup brushes but it’s deeper than I thought so I went out and bought some lovely miniature roses to put in it. It adds the perfect touch of class to my room.
It doesn’t come with the blush painted on the cheeks (like the product photo), which I prefer. Will be buying more to use as bookends." — Addie
A pair of sumptuous velvet throw pillow covers
Heads up: this listing is only for the pillow covers. If you need inserts, too, you can get them here
. And for the plushest look, make sure your covers are two inches smaller than your inserts! The covers are available in seven sizes and 25 colors.Promising review
: "I love these pillow covers!!! I bought them in navy and moss green. They are super soft and very well made. The color is pretty and the size is accurate. They have large enough opening, so there is no risk of tearing the pillow cases when putting the pillow form inside. The hidden zipper works well, and its color matches pillow. Highly recommend!" — Michael Tseng
A wrinkle-resistant, linen-like tablecloth
It's available in six sizes and 10 colors.
Promising review
: "This tablecloth is magical! We ordered this for our new table and let me tell you the most amazing thing about it is that fact that it never appears to get dirty. We have five kids that eat like little pigs and I swear this tablecloth hides all evidence of this. If you are just walking by or are within about 2 feet of the table it gives the appearance that there are no spills or drips at all. You have to actually get physically close to see that in fact the tablecloth is dirty. I would recommend this to anyone with messy eaters." — TataTianna
A faux cowhide rug
It's available in three sizes and four colors.
Promising review
: "I have owned huge, real hides in the past and paid $500 to $700. I ordered this hoping it would be cute but worried a bit that it would look cheap. Well, it is Amazon, so I knew I could return it and made the leap. SOOOOOO HAPPY I did! It looks real and the gold adds such whimsy!
Looks AWESOME! My home is mid-century modern with gorgeous high-end pieces and art. This lovely gem is on my tile floor adds such warmth and joy. When the light comes through the windows and lights up the gold, I cannot help but smile! Amazing and fun! LOVE!!!!! Would ABSOLUTELY purchase over and over and over! Perfection
!" — Frog Hop
A five-piece matching decanter and glass set
Promising review
: "This is an elegant, well-worth-the-money product. The packaging is so beautiful that I don't even want to throw it out. It looks like a collector's item.
I would definitely recommend this as a timeless gift, too." — Shereem
A beaded bohemian chandelier
It's available in three colors.
Promising review
: "Love this light fixture! I have it in my kitchen. Really adds to the boho vibe.
If you have a handyman around I'm sure they could install it. My husband did it in about an hour or so. Beware: It is rather large and in charge, but beautiful!
May not suit a small area. In addition, the light bulbs it comes with are not dimmable so you may want to purchase three of those if you need it to dim. Very happy with the purchase overall!" — Sierra