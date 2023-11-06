33 Pieces Of Home Decor Your Guests Will Never Guess Are From Amazon

A set of airy linen-like curtains

I have these in white and I just adore them. They let in SO much light but still offer privacy and I love that they have visible texture. I was originally searching for real linen curtains but didn't want to shell out the money. When I found these, I wasn't really expecting much but thought I'd give them a shot, and wow: The quality is pretty incredible given the price. They're also rather lightweight. I have them strung up on a $2 rod I got at Ikea and so far so good! They're available in six lengths and seven colors.