10 Beautiful Home Decor Items From Black-Owned Brands

Rosy pink wine glasses, gorgeous textiles and so much more.

Stay-at-home orders have given us all ample time to look around our homes and dream up changes we’d like to make to our space.

But even a small improvement can make a big difference. Adding a new throw pillow, wall hanging or even a new handmade ceramic mug can make your home feel brand new again ― even after three months of spending all your time there.

Now (and always) is a great time to do some of that sprucing by way of Black-owned businesses, and we’ve picked a few favorites to get you started (those pink wine glasses have our name written all over them).

Below, 10 gorgeous home decor pieces from Black-owned businesses for your most beautiful home ever.

Estelle Colored Wine Stemware
Estelle
Get the Estelle colored wine stemware set of six in coral peach pink for $175
Moho Lumbar Pillow by Justina Blakeney x Loloi
Jungalow
Get the Moho lumbar pillow by Justina Blakeney x Lolio from Jungalow for $89
Ekua Capsule Mug
Ekua
Get the Ekua capsule mug for $42
Bolga Fan - Multicolor
Goodee
Get the Bolga Fan from Goodee for $35
Linoto Heavy Weight Linen Spa Bath Sheet
Linoto
Get the Linoto heavy weight linen spa bath sheet for $159
Expedition SubSahara The Wishing Basket
Expedition SubSahara
Get the wishing basket from Expedition SubSahara for $39
Suzani Embroidered Cotton Pouf
Peace & Riot
Get the Suzani embroidered cotton pouf from Peace & Riot for $170
Stone Washed Linen Blanket
Sustainable Home Goods
Get the stone washed linen blanket from Sustainable Home Goods for $100
228 Grant Street Candle Co. Amber + Sandalwood Amber Jar
228 Grant Street Candle Co.
Get the 228 Grant Street Candle Co. amber + sandalwood amber jar for $20
Harar Wall Hanging
Bolé Road
Get the Harar wall hanging from Bolé Road Textiles for $255
