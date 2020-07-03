Stay-at-home orders have given us all ample time to look around our homes and dream up changes we’d like to make to our space.
But even a small improvement can make a big difference. Adding a new throw pillow, wall hanging or even a new handmade ceramic mug can make your home feel brand new again ― even after three months of spending all your time there.
Now (and always) is a great time to do some of that sprucing by way of Black-owned businesses, and we’ve picked a few favorites to get you started (those pink wine glasses have our name written all over them).
Below, 10 gorgeous home decor pieces from Black-owned businesses for your most beautiful home ever.
Estelle Colored Wine Stemware
Moho Lumbar Pillow by Justina Blakeney x Loloi
Ekua Capsule Mug
Bolga Fan - Multicolor
Linoto Heavy Weight Linen Spa Bath Sheet
Expedition SubSahara The Wishing Basket
Suzani Embroidered Cotton Pouf
Stone Washed Linen Blanket
228 Grant Street Candle Co. Amber + Sandalwood Amber Jar
Harar Wall Hanging
