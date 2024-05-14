ShoppingAmazonHome Decor

26 Home Decor Items That Look Expensive But Are Actually From Amazon

These Louis XVI-styled dining chairs will add a sprinkle of Parisian glamour to your home.
Amber Usher
Amazon/Getty Creative
A beautifully crafted Baroque mirror
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
$97.99+ at Amazon
Battery-powered picture lights
Promising review: "We have a 160-year-old home with 12-foot plaster ceilings! These lights were great because we didn’t have to tear up walls to run wiring and also because they are powerful enough to illuminate the whole length of the wall. Very aesthetic! Highly recommend!" —Ameila Von
$28.99 at Amazon
A flameless glass candle set
Promising review: "I really love these candles. They look so real. The timers worked great and the brightness control worked great too. The glass looks made of quality material and there is no worry about a flame. I plan on buying another set and color for my bathroom." —Lady J
$22.69+ at Amazon
A Diana the Huntress bust
Promising review: "I wanted a conversation piece on my mantle and this one spoke to me. Not too heavy, feels like smooth plaster. It’s nicely detailed. Looks nice as a stackable piece." —Lori g.
$22.99+ at Amazon
A quilted chenille floor pillow
Promising review: "This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." —AKhan
$31.99+ at Amazon
A faux olive tree
Promising review: "I almost bought a $400 one from a well-known brand, but I'm SO happy I trusted this one. It's gorgeous. —Helen


$74.99 at Amazon
A luxe velvet ottoman with gold metal legs
BTW, Ornavo Home is a small business!

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in, and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute. (And it comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)"
$39.99 at Amazon
A beaded bohemian chandelier
Promising review: "Love this light fixture! I have it in my kitchen. Really adds to the boho vibe. If you have a handyman around I'm sure they could install it. My husband did it in about an hour or so. Beware: It is rather large and in charge, but beautiful! May not suit a small area. In addition, the light bulbs it comes with are not dimmable so you may want to purchase three of those if you need it to dim. Very happy with the purchase overall!" —Sierra
$135.12 at Amazon
Some faux pampas grass plumes
Promising review: "I love these faux pampas. They're such good quality. The best thing is that they don’t shed like real pampas. I highly recommend this product. It’s so on-trend and makes for beautiful statement and decor." —jazG
$24.99 at Amazon
And a set of negative-space vases
Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer
$21.96 at Amazon
A set of amber soap dispensers
Promising review: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" —Emily
$14.99 at Amazon
A dreamy pastel duvet cover set
The set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow shams — be sure to grab a duvet insert if you need it!

Promising review: "In the process of giving our bedroom a new makeover. Needed new bedding ASAP for our new mattress. I work 12–13 hours a night in healthcare; I’m exhausted and the last thing I want to do is shop. I took a chance with this duvet cover. Couldn’t beat the price! If I could give the quality and comfort of this duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!! Definitely a great buy at an extremely affordable price. The quality exceeded my expectations. It is so soft, true to size and color, wrinkle-free, and has a well-made zipper at the bottom. There are also ties on the inside to keep your duvet in place. I absolutely LOVE everything about this cover. Can’t wait to get home in my bed after a long, exhausting work shift on my feet. My furbaby loves it too! Thanks Amazon for simplifying my life! ❤️" —Theresa
$27.99+ at Amazon
A set of two velvet throw pillow covers
These are just pillow covers, so don't forget the pillow inserts, if you need them. Tip: For optimal fluffiness, pick inserts that are 2 inches larger than your covers.

Promising review: "I love these pillowcases! They are way nicer than I expected for the price. They are soft, wash well, and look more expensive than the price. I’m super happy with my purchase. I was kinda iffy on buying them, but I went ahead and did it because I knew I could return them if I didn’t like them, but I was actually pleasantly surprised." —Amanda
$9.99 at Amazon
An exquisite decorative wood tray
Promising review: "I bought this tray to use in my tea bar area next to my Keurig. The fact that it is round really compliments the curve of the front of my Keurig and fits very well in a squared off corner space. Just an FYI that the inside dimension excluding the 'lip' is roughly 10.5" in diameter. So, keep this in mind as you are trying to stage it. it looks great when set up with other rounded-edge decor...especially something made of clear glass and acacia to match." —TheRealGirlGenius
$14.98 at Amazon
Velvet blackout curtains
Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advice you steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." —Alex
$32+ at Amazon
A wooden beaded garland
Promising review: "Love, love, love! It’s the perfect farmhouse accent! It’s versatile and very pretty. It’s not long enough to run my mantle length, but I’ve had several uses for it so far. It just brings pretty to any space you want to pop. It’s thick, but not too thick either, and the beads are smooth and well-made." —May@36
$8.99 at Amazon
A gallery wall frame set
The set includes one 11x14", two 8x10", and four 5x7" frames. It comes from Golden State Art, a small business!

Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this purchase. These frames are great quality, sturdy, well made, and they have glass rather than plastic like some others I’ve purchased. I will definitely be buying more." —rhyan davis
$44.99 at Amazon
A wall panel headboard set
Vant is the small business that makes these chic wall panels!

Promising review: "These wall panels are so versatile! You can do just about anything with them. They add a major LUXE quality to your home. You really can't go wrong with these!" —Chef Toni Leanne

And check out more of the best bed frames on Amazon for some other styles!
$189+ at Amazon
A charming marble pen cup
Promising review: "Purchased for my daughter to use for makeup brushes and it’s perfect. Very good quality and a great price. Definitely recommend." —Tori Anderson
$7.99 at Amazon
A rustic galvanized-metal pitcher
Promising review: "Love this vase for the price! With some blue sunflowers it’s a perfect addition to my home!! Exactly what I wanted!" —Andrea Beckford
$16.99 at Amazon
A pair of Louis XVI-style dining chairs
Promising review: "Ordered six of these chairs for my dining room. I thought assembly would be difficult, but it was quite easy and goes quickly once you get the hang of it. I’m impressed with the sturdiness, comfort and design." —DC


$235.99 at Amazon
A ceramic cone mug
Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" —G. M. Kraus
$17.19+ at Amazon
A stunning étagère
Promising review: "This product is absolutely stunning! Such good quality for the price. Very tall and sturdy. Also easy to assemble!" —Brittany ☆


$207.90 at Amazon
A set of gem agate bookends
Promising review: "Love it — the rocks are BEAUTIFUL. These are great book holders. I have them across my fireplace mantle and have had nothing but compliments. Highly recommended for the crystal quality and I’ll definitely be ordering more in other colors in the future. Thanks." —GH
$27.99+ at Amazon
A golden metal end table boasting a sleek charcoal-gray top
Promising review: "This table is FANTASTIC. Putting it together literally took three minutes. It's sturdy, attractive, and the perfect size for decor and some books. HIGHLY recommend." —KayKay
$23.02 at Amazon
A brass floor lamp
Brightech is a California-based small business specializing in contemporary lighting.

Promising review: "I am very happy with this lamp. I was a little worried about the quality because of the low price but I really had nothing to worry about. It is an excellent-quality lamp. The base is very heavy so it wont easily tip over, which is a problem with another similar-style lamp I have in my living room. You can adjust the light to just about any direction, which is also a nice feature. I purchased this to light my desk area. It turns off and on via a touch sensor and also dims to different levels. The light itself is very bright and I can see this being an ideal lamp for crafting while sitting in a rocking chair or on the sofa." —Happy in the OC


$54.99+ at Amazon
