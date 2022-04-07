Shopping

Trendy Home Decor Items You Can Buy On Amazon

Snag a bench for your entryway, geometric vases and planters, or a plush Moroccan rug from Amazon Home.

Enhance your space at home with these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TERESAS-COLLECTIONS-Geometric-Decorative-Centerpieces/dp/B07WBWH6X6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="contemporary geometric vases," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TERESAS-COLLECTIONS-Geometric-Decorative-Centerpieces/dp/B07WBWH6X6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">contemporary geometric vases,</a> this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Modway-Engage-Mid-Century-Modern-Upholstered/dp/B00OIQHFGO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="midcentury-inspired upholstered couch" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Modway-Engage-Mid-Century-Modern-Upholstered/dp/B00OIQHFGO?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">midcentury-inspired upholstered couch</a> and these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/btfortune-Decorative-Embroidered-Pillowcases-Farmhouse/dp/B094VGS86F?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="embroidered accent pillow covers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/btfortune-Decorative-Embroidered-Pillowcases-Farmhouse/dp/B094VGS86F?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624cf3ece4b0d8266ab28101,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">embroidered accent pillow covers</a>.
Enhance your space at home with these contemporary geometric vases, this midcentury-inspired upholstered couch and these embroidered accent pillow covers.

If you haven’t visited the Amazon Home page recently, it has become an interior designer’s dreamland filled with fresh design concepts, curated collections of home decor and trending items that have the internet aflutter. There’s even a feature that allows you to design a room virtually in order to discover new items that would be a great fit for your own space.

In the list below, we rounded up some of the most eye-catching decor pieces from the now trending page, including contemporary centerpieces, accent mirrors, colorful furniture and more items to give your home a much-needed refresh this spring.

1
Amazon
A versatile woven floor basket that can hold pillows, toys, plants and more
This large rope basket can be an intentional way to tidy up your living room, bedroom or entryway without clashing with your existing decor. Made from soft cotton rope, this basket is durable, non-scratchy and stands upright to store spare pillows, toys, blankets and even potted plants.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2
Amazon
A trio of framed boho-inspired wall art illustrations
These boho-inspired illustrations have been printed on high quality, shrink-resistant stretched canvas and are set in a minimalist wooden frame so they are ready to hang above couches, cribs or headboards. The trio also comes with a hanging accessory tool kit.
Get it for $89.99.
3
Amazon
A full-length asymmetrical mirror to create the illusion of a larger space
This full-length accent mirror stands a little over 5 feet and features irregular edges that resemble a unique diamond shape. The high-quality float glass provides a clear undistorted reflection and the back is enforced with an explosion-proof membrane in case the mirror is knocked over. Prop this thick-framed mirror against a wall using the H-shaped bracket support legs or safely hang it on the wall using the built-in hooks to create a more open and brighter space.
Get it for $179.99.
4
Amazon
A pair of modern bubble cube soy candles
Made using high-quality soy wax and cotton wicks, these bubble cube candles offer 30 hours of burn time and emit a light floral scent while burning. They are available in a variety of colors including purple and yellow.
Get it for $13.99.
5
Amazon
A leather bench for entryways, bedrooms or living rooms
Perfect for accenting entryways, doubling as coffee table or for providing extra seating space at the foot of the bed, this cognac-colored bench is made from Italian tanned full-grain leather and has a rubberwood and ash wood frame. It's 55 inches long and has a high-density foam cushion top.
Get it for $499.
6
Amazon
A pair of neutral geometric planters with gold stands
This set of indoor planters includes a small and large planter made from metal and featuring a speckled geometric design. The stands and pots are lightweight, making them easier to move or transfer around the room.
Get it for $104.42.
7
Amazon
A set of decorative embroidered pillowcase covers
These embroidered pillowcase covers are made using high-density cotton canvas fabric and are fade- and shrink-resistant, even after being machine washed. The covers are 18 by 18 inches and have a large zipper opening to easily remove or insert pillows. You can find a set of compatible pillow inserts, also on Amazon, for $25.
Get it for $31.99.
8
Amazon
A black wood and and natural rattan coffee table
This Atelier coffee table has rich mixed tones of black and walnut wood and features gold capped feet and a light rattan base shelf for extra storage. It measures a little over 39 inches in length and can hold a max of 166 pounds. You can also get the matching end table for $69.99.
Get it for $159.99.
9
Amazon
A midcentury modern upholstered couch in vibrant colors
Available in 11 colors such as teal, beige and atomic red, this midcentury modern couch is upholstered in quality polyester fabric and sits atop splayed cherry-colored solid wood legs. It measures 90.5 inches in length and accurately replicates the tailored lines popular during the '50s and '60s.
Get it for $842.09.
10
Amazon
A cozy woven geometric throw for indoor and outdoor use
This farmhouse fringe throw is machine washable and available in 18 different colors like mustard, cream and dusty rose. It's made with 100% high quality acrylic and is breathable, anti-shed and resistant to sun bleaching.
Get it for $19.99.
11
Amazon
Geometric decorative vases and a variety of dried pampas grass
These decorative geometric vases are made using high-grade ceramic and feature a matte finish and a contemporary semi-circular design. Use them to display fresh flowers, fragrant eucalyptus or natural dried pampas grass, like this variety set which includes bouquets of fluffy cream colored plumes, tan bunny tails and brown plumes.
Get the vases for $29.99.Get the pampas grass for $19.95.
12
Amazon
A plush Moroccan-inspired rug with tassels
Expertly machine woven with no-shed enhanced soft synthetic durable fibers, this plush Moroccan-inspired rug can easily accent any bedroom, living room or dining space. Available in a variety or styles from runner to round and rectangle, this low maintenance rug can tolerate vacuuming and can be spot-cleaned using mild detergent or carpet cleaner.
Get it for $76.75+.
13
Amazon
A warmly lit mushroom glass bedside table lamp
This translucent mushroom table lamp comes in eight different colors including pink, green and blue and when lit, creates a warm ambient lighting to help "cozi-fy" your space. Each milky glass lamp is handblown and features a striped design that mimics glass lamps popular in the '70s.
Get it for $45.89.
14
Amazon
A damage-free peel-and-stick wallpaper with an art deco bird design
Whether you're renting or just don't want to go through the hassle of traditional paste wallpaper application, this art deco-inspired peel-and-stick wallpaper can help create unique accent walls with much less effort and zero damage. This moisture- and steam-resistant wallpaper is available in six colors such as stone gray and blush and comes in adhesive backed rolls that measure 28 square feet.
Get it for $30.92.
15
Amazon
A vintage brass floor lamp with frosted globe lights
This antique brass floor lamp features frosted milk glass globes and has a weighted stability base to prevent tipping. The narrow freestanding design allows this lamp to fit well in tight corners or next to tables and pieces of furniture. It is also compatible with smart devices to turn on and off remotely.
Get it for $58.64.
16
Amazon
A ceramic footed pedestal bowl for a dining table centerpiece
This decorative shallow trifle bowl is made with lead-free and cadmium-free ceramic and is glazed with food-safe coating. Use this pedestal bowl to display fruit, foods or even pillar candles. Available in five colors and hand-painted designs, this bowl is also dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe.
Get it for $53.49.
