1
A versatile woven floor basket that can hold pillows, toys, plants and more
2
A trio of framed boho-inspired wall art illustrations
3
A full-length asymmetrical mirror to create the illusion of a larger space
4
A pair of modern bubble cube soy candles
5
A leather bench for entryways, bedrooms or living rooms
6
A pair of neutral geometric planters with gold stands
7
A set of decorative embroidered pillowcase covers
8
A black wood and and natural rattan coffee table
9
A midcentury modern upholstered couch in vibrant colors
10
A cozy woven geometric throw for indoor and outdoor use
11
Geometric decorative vases and a variety of dried pampas grass
12
A plush Moroccan-inspired rug with tassels
13
A warmly lit mushroom glass bedside table lamp
14
A damage-free peel-and-stick wallpaper with an art deco bird design
15
A vintage brass floor lamp with frosted globe lights
16
A ceramic footed pedestal bowl for a dining table centerpiece