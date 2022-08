A wall-mounted sconce that plugs into an electrical outlet

: "I bought two of these, and they are absolutely perfect for the bedroom. The ONLY — and I mean only — thing that would make it better is if they had separate controls for each light (sometimes it's a bit bright if both are right on top of you). Other than that,The quality is top notch, they were easy to install, and they put out great light for bedtime reading or as a moodier light for the bedroom as compared to the overall fan light. PS: Yes they DO rotate independently of each other, and the head can swivel a full 180 degrees so you can point both lights up if you really wanted to. I very much enjoy the swiveling features of this light." — Alex Duncan