23 Home Decor Items If Your Interior Design Style Is Farmhouse

Shop modern additions like light fixtures, peel-and-stick wallpaper, bookshelves and more.
Sally Elshorafa
Your farmhouse staples include this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Safavieh-Collection-Angie-Beaded-Pendant/dp/B075813RYS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="beaded chandelier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Safavieh-Collection-Angie-Beaded-Pendant/dp/B075813RYS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">beaded chandelier</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Blanket-Farmhouse-Turkish-Ultra-Soft-Peshtemal/dp/B07JHZNYFQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="woven boho-style throw" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Blanket-Farmhouse-Turkish-Ultra-Soft-Peshtemal/dp/B07JHZNYFQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">woven boho-style throw</a>, this versatile <a href="https://www.amazon.com/VASAGLE-Industrial-Entryway-Furniture-UHSR40B/dp/B0786BN4WY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="entryway rack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/VASAGLE-Industrial-Entryway-Furniture-UHSR40B/dp/B0786BN4WY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">entryway rack</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Christopher-Knight-Home-300258-Phinnaeus/dp/B07D8LBKS9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="upholstered dining chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Christopher-Knight-Home-300258-Phinnaeus/dp/B07D8LBKS9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f4605ce4b0526eaee78872%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">upholstered dining chair</a>.
Amazon
Your farmhouse staples include this beaded chandelier, a woven boho-style throw, this versatile entryway rack and an upholstered dining chair.

If rustic furniture, modern lighting fixtures, chunky knit throws and a neutral color palette is your idea of the perfect home interior, then have we got a list of modern farmhouse essentials for you.

Scroll your way through a compilation of easy-to-install subway tile backsplashes, natural woven grass rugs and even an electric fireplace that you can install on the wall.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A roll of removable shiplap wallpaper
Available in six sizes.

Promising review: "I was really leery about applying contact paper from previous bad experiences; but it was very easy and looks great! I covered some really old mirrors on some closet doors. I love result!" — jchristo2003
$4.99+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A wall-mounted sconce that plugs into an electrical outlet
Promising review: "I bought two of these, and they are absolutely perfect for the bedroom. The ONLY — and I mean only — thing that would make it better is if they had separate controls for each light (sometimes it's a bit bright if both are right on top of you). Other than that, these are AMAZING for the price! The quality is top notch, they were easy to install, and they put out great light for bedtime reading or as a moodier light for the bedroom as compared to the overall fan light. PS: Yes they DO rotate independently of each other, and the head can swivel a full 180 degrees so you can point both lights up if you really wanted to. I very much enjoy the swiveling features of this light." — Alex Duncan

$87.71 at Amazon
3
4Him Woodworks / Etsy
A customized house number plaque
4Him Woodworks is a small business based in Illinois making custom farmhouse house numbers. These signs are available in horizontal or vertical orientations.

Promising review: "An absolutely amazing address sign, custom built, and made well to order. Superb quality, well packaged, and shipped with all due precision and speed. My address sign turned out more beautiful than originally expected and I can not wait to tell my friends and neighbors about my Etsy find. Thank you for your quality craftsmanship and again, thank you for your professionalism." — Bobby Carver
$69+ at Etsy
4
www.amazon.com
A super-thin electric fireplace that's designed to mount directly on the wall
Available in six sizes.

Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy, it's very very slim to the wall profile wise. The heat output is great and it's quiet, it's heating approximately 1,000-square-foot basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here, now I just set the fireplace on low and it's 72 degrees. Plus it looks awesome, the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." — m.code


$229.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A wireless gallery light
The portrait lights are AAA battery operated and wireless so no need to fret about installation. It includes a remote so you can set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. Available in three colors.

Promising review: "This light is WAY better than others in the same price category. Very easy install, love the different color settings (warm or cool and full or half light), even has a timer. I am 100% satisfied!" — Birkie
$28.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A natural jute rug that's soft and easy to clean
Available in 16 sizes and four colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug! I wanted a farmhouse look and so I ordered this rug for my dining area. I am pleased that it is softer than I imagined it would be. I thought it would be course and scratchy, but it's not! Love, love, love it! I got the 6-foot round rug which will eventually sit under my new dining table. It has been down for two days now and the rug has almost completely relaxed, too, which none of my other rugs have done so quickly." — Vicky Barboza


$44 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A set of reusable dispenser bottles that can mount on your shower wall
Available with or without the wall mounts.

Promising review: "I love these bottles. They make everything uniform and high-end looking for a fraction of the price. They hold up amazing. I bought another set for my second bathroom." — Cindy
$27.20+ at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A two-toned macrame table runner
Available in two sizes and two color combos.

Promising review: "This table runner is excellent for what I was looking for. The amount of detail in the pattern gives it the rustic, Old World look that I was going for. It did arrive wrinkled but if you throw it in the dryer for five minutes, it will get rid of them. It did have a funny smell but it dissipated after a couple of hours. Overall, this table runner is a great price and the length I needed for my 8-person, approximately 90-inch table. Definitely recommend!" — fthomps2
$19.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An entryway organizer with a 3-in-1 design
Available in two sizes and three colors.

Promising review: "Love this thing! It fit perfectly with my decor. I always get compliments from people. So convenient for keys and jackets and purses and shoes. Just a nice entrance thing. Right now it's filled with BS but it's nicer when it's organized LOL." — Kasandra R.
$72.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A woven 100% cotton boho throw
Available in three color patterns.

Promising review: "My wife purchased this throw blanket as an accent piece in our bedroom. It works perfectly and we often use it in the middle of the night when taking care of our new baby, and it totally works well, as it is quite soft. Love it!" — Jonathan Burrup
$24.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
And a set of three modern pillow covers
You might need a set of 18"x18" pillow inserts to use with these covers.

Promising review: "I LOVE these pillowcases. I’ve been shopping around for something with a boho touch for a while and finally found these. I love that I can take them off to wash. They feel great and are made with great quality. The price point you can’t beat either for three pillowcases. I would definitely recommend!" — Josh
$35.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A farmhouse-inspired three-lamp wall sconce
Promising review: "I really wanted a black light fixture for my bathroom remodel, but most of them are high dollar. I found this for half the price of most fixtures and it’s perfect! It looks better in person and ties the room together perfectly. I love it! Don’t look anywhere else!" — Jayme


$36.99 at Amazon
13
Galaxy Rose Gifts / Etsy
A DIY mountable display of dried flowers
Galaxy Rose Gifts is a woman-owned business based in Los Angeles selling floral art.

Promising review: "Really simple and beautiful! I love dried flowers and this way of displaying them is new and elevated style." — mindyct
$59.85 at Etsy
14
Sweet Water Decor / Amazon
A hand-poured soy candle that smells of apple, bourbon and maple
Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned small business based in Pittsburgh making candles and other home goods. Each candle is hand-poured using American-grown soy wax.

Promising review: "Smells amazing and they even sent me a little tea light of a new scent to try. I love the natural ingredients, no headache from this candle, just a great scent! Can’t wait to order some more!" — CARAND

$28 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A set of nine unique votive holders that come with a wooden display tray
Available in three colors.

Promising review: "I bought this for my coffee table and they look very cute. Once the candlelight hits the glass it gives a heartwarming sensation. I highly recommend it. Good for a romantic cuddling or just spending time alone with a glass of wine and a good movie." — Rherna


$36.49+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A beaded bohemian-inspired chandelier
Available in three colors.

Promising review: "Love this light fixture! I have it in my kitchen. Really adds to the boho vibe. If you have a handyman around I'm sure they could install it. My husband did it in about an hour or so. Beware: It is rather large and in charge, but beautiful! May not suit a small area. In addition, the light bulbs it comes with are not dimmable so you may want to purchase three of those if you need it to dim. Very happy with the purchase overall!" —Sierra
$127.91+ at Amazon
17
Wayfair
Damask-pattern peel-and-stick wallpaper
This wallpaper is sold by square foot.

Promising review: "I pondered this paper for several days and am very happy I bought it. There's a gray/whitewash woven texture in the damask. It softened and added color to our industrial/farmhouse sitting room." — Susan


$1.59+ at Wayfair
18
www.amazon.com
Black cabinet pulls to update drawers and cupboards
Promising review: "Perfect! They were exactly what I was going for! Great quality, very durable, and actually have some weight to them. Great purchase for replacing all of the hardware in my kitchen and bathroom for the camper I am remodeling. Definitely would recommend, especially at such an amazing price. Great value for great quality!" — Summertime
$5.99+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
Ten sheets of peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash
Available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to try peel-and-stick tiles for a long time and I’m so glad I found these for our kitchen face-lift! They are so easy to apply and look amazing! I love that they are actual-size subway tiles as well! They’ve given our kitchen the last very important piece that it needed!" — April Grill


$39.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A metal-and-wood wall-mounted ladder bookcase
Available in seven colors and finishes.

Promising review: "I LOVE this unit. So easy to install and the materials are super-high quality. Very sturdy shelves and matte black metal are stunning. Can’t wait to add tons of books. I will have this forever. Takes up zero space, simple design. Highly recommend." — Augie
$112.75+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A space-conscious writing desk with a side pocket
Available in five sizes and nine colors.

Promising review: "Looks and feels great! It’s very light but doesn’t feel like it will fall apart with any weight on it. The wood looks very good quality and makes it look more expensive than it is. Highly recommend for people who need a simple, no-frills desk for a small space. Fits perfectly a laptop, some books, and a lamp if needed. And the side compartment is awesome, very thick and sturdy so I feel comfortable putting heavy things in it, from books to my iPad." — William
$69.99+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A roll of peel-and-stick removable wallpaper in a reclaimed-wood design
Available in six sizes.

Promising review: "I love this product, it looks amazing! You really can't tell it's not real wood once applied. I used it to line the inner drawers and cabinets in my bathroom and so far I haven't had any issues. Very durable, easy to cut to the size you need, and sticks really well after you burnish it down. I am very pleased with the results so far! Will definitely recommend and purchase again when needed." — kara upperstrom
$4.99+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
And a pair of Louis XVI–style upholstered dining chairs
Available in 21 colors and in sets of two or four.

Promising review: "This is probably the best deal on these chairs (two for $233 + tax)! I have been looking for some for AGES and found these and what a steal! I have a Pier 1 table and chairs and got them for a good deal — was wanting their version of this chair but not paying $250 for one chair! These are gorgeous and are true to the images! They look fantastic in person! Buy them — you won’t regret it!" — Ronnie
$279+ at Amazon

