If rustic furniture, modern lighting fixtures, chunky knit throws and a neutral color palette is your idea of the perfect home interior, then have we got a list of modern farmhouse essentials for you.
Scroll your way through a compilation of easy-to-install subway tile backsplashes, natural woven grass rugs and even an electric fireplace that you can install on the wall.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A roll of removable shiplap wallpaper
2
A wall-mounted sconce that plugs into an electrical outlet
3
A customized house number plaque
4
A super-thin electric fireplace that's designed to mount directly on the wall
5
A wireless gallery light
6
A natural jute rug that's soft and easy to clean
7
A set of reusable dispenser bottles that can mount on your shower wall
8
A two-toned macrame table runner
9
An entryway organizer with a 3-in-1 design
10
A woven 100% cotton boho throw
11
And a set of three modern pillow covers
12
A farmhouse-inspired three-lamp wall sconce
13
A DIY mountable display of dried flowers
14
A hand-poured soy candle that smells of apple, bourbon and maple
15
A set of nine unique votive holders that come with a wooden display tray
16
A beaded bohemian-inspired chandelier
17
Damask-pattern peel-and-stick wallpaper
18
Black cabinet pulls to update drawers and cupboards
19
Ten sheets of peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash
20
A metal-and-wood wall-mounted ladder bookcase
21
A space-conscious writing desk with a side pocket
22
A roll of peel-and-stick removable wallpaper in a reclaimed-wood design
23
And a pair of Louis XVI–style upholstered dining chairs